  Cong, BJP slam Pinarayi over law and order after Palakkad political murders

April 16, 2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 16: Opposition parties - Congress and BJP - in Kerala slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday while accusing him for "inept handling" of the law and order in the state after two murders at same place within two days was reported in Palakkad district.

On Friday noon, Subair, a 43-year-old activist of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), was murdered by a group of men. The SDPI alleged that the attackers were RSS activists. Meanwhile on Saturday, at around the same time, Sreenivasan (45), a former top RSS local leader, was hacked to death by a group of five persons -- who were alleged to be SDPI activists. Both the cases have been reported from Palakkad district and the pattern "indicates" a case of "revenge killing".

Incidentally, these two murders at Palakkad came nearly four months after a similar double murder that took place in Alappuzha, wherein first a SDPI activist was allegedly killed by RSS activists and in less than 12 hours a young lawyer, who had contested on a BJP ticket, was allegedly hacked to death by SDPI activists.

State BJP president K. Surendran made it clear that since Vijayan has become an "abject failure in handling the law and order situation in the state, the Centre should have to intervene".

"In Alappuzha, we lost a top local leader who had a clean record and the same happened on Saturday, when we lost Sreenivasan who has no cases against him. The way things are going on in Kerala clearly shows that Vijayan has lost grip of the law and order situation. If he cannot handle it, then the Centre will have have to be called in," said Surendran.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that the Kerala Police remains a mute spectator when murders are happening at regular intervals. "The Vijayan government appears to in celebration mode of their first anniversary, but they have no moral right to do so as it has failed miserably in all fields and the situation is so grave that 'Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram' has turned out to be a 'corridor of goons'."

"The communal SDPI and the RSS are now vying with one another to destroy peace in the state and sadly the presence of minority and majority communal elements have now entered the Kerala Police also. The situation is such that Kerala is now living in fear," he added.

However State CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said both the murders that took place appears to be well-planned.

"Both these communal elements have the machinery to carry out planned attacks like this. In Alappuzha, after the murders took place, there was a good follow up action by authorities which helped to douse things. We all wish that such a thing will happen at Palakkad also," said Balakrishnan.

He also slammed the BJP and said "they engage in killings and then blame the law and order situation".

"First they should stop engaging in such acts and then say all these things," added Balakrishnan.
 

April 13,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amidst Congress leaders' demand for his resignation, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that he would not tender his resignation under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said that the whole thing is "nothing but a political conspiracy," and demanded high level probe into the suicide of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

Eshwarappa said he has not seen Santosh Patil's face even once. He said that Patil's suicide note was sent on WhatsApp on April 12th, which is not hand written and it has no signature, and so, it can't be authentic. He added that the suicide issue has not reached Central leaders yet and that he was not asked to resign at all.

Eshwarappa said following the complaint by Santosh Patil to the BJP central leaders alleging that he had demanded 40 per cent commission to clear the bill for carrying out road works in Belagavi, he had filed defamation case against him and a news channel. The court had issued notice to them. "I suspect Patil might have taken the extreme step out of fear," Eshwarappa said.

Eshwarappa, who is also MLA from Shivamogga Urban constituency, said, Patil had been to Delhi and submitted copes of complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Giriraj Singh alleging that his department demanded 40 per cent commission to clear his bill. The Union ministry had sought clarification on this. "Our officials had clearly stated that they can't clear the bill as the road work was carried out flouting the norms," he said.

He said as per the norms, work has to be approved from the concerned department and work order had to be issued. "But in this case, no norms had been followed. So how can we clear the bill?," he questioned.

Referring to the suicide note, BJP leader said it is written that Patil had severe financial crisis. "If it is true, how did he go to Delhi and who bore his travel expenses?," he questioned and said he would meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shortly.

When questioned whether Patil was a BJP worker, Eshwarappa said he spoke to Belagavi Rural BJP Unit president and he made it clear that Patil had no link with the party, but he was a member of some Hindu organisation.

Slamming the Congress, he said they are trying to use this suicide case to oust him from the cabinet fearing that he may become chief minister soon. But he would not step down at all.

April 9,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Amidst unprecedented hate campaign against Muslims in Karnataka by hardline hindutva outfits, the BJP high command has reportedly told the ministers of the state governments to talk about developmental works too as the assembly polls are nearing. 

“Yes, there’s a direction (from the high command). All ministers have been asked to showcase developmental works,” said Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told newsmen on Saturday. 

“When I go to my village or constituency, I have to tell people what was promised and what was delivered. So, we’re telling people our achievements and seeking votes based on that. This is politics, no question about that,” Eshwarappa said.

“The Congress, on the other hand, is raising Hindu-Muslim issues. Even Al-Qaeda got involved now,” he said, referring to the Hijab issue. “Congress kept saying BJP has nothing to show on development. So, we’re giving out the full list of our achievements. However, when issues like Hijab are raised, we aren’t mouni babas to keep quiet,” he said.

Back-to-back communal issues have rocked Karnataka this year. The BJP central leadership is said to have stepped in to make sure the party strikes a balance in its poll narrative by bringing development to the fore.

April 12,2022

santoshpatil.jpg

Udupi, Apr 12: A contractor and BJP worker, who had recently accused Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa of corruption, today found dead in Udupi. 
 
Santosh Patil had alleged that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in sanctioned public works.

He reportedly ended his life at Shambhavi Lodging near KSRTC bus stand in Udupi

The incident came to light when police tracked call records from Patil's phone to the Lodge after he went missing on Monday.

Hailing from from Hindalaga village in Belagavi district, Santosh Patil, was a contractor who became an overnight sensation after accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission. Before he went missing on Monday, Santosh posted messages on social media about ending his life.

A death note, reportedly written by him, was circulating on social media. In the note, Patil blamed Eshwarappa for his death. He wrote that he had decided to set aside his dreams and end his life. Santosh, also a BJP worker, ends the death note by appealing to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Bommai and Prime Minister Modi to help his wife and children.

The Udupi police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "Bommai as a CM has failed to take any action against his minister KS Eshwarappa who should be dismissed from the cabinet.  Eshwarappa is responsible for Patil's death.. he must be arrested. Entire state knows Eshwarappa is a corrupt man."

Calling it a murder, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that an FIR against Eshwarappa must be filed. "Eshwarappa must be arrested under IPC Section 302," he said.

Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP worker wasn't spared after he levelled charges against KS Eshwarappa.

"I'm told he named the minister in suicide note.Eshwarappa must be arrested without delay,or else, we'll have to gherao the CM's house & demand his resignation too," Surjewala said.

