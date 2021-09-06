Cong breaking ties with AIUDF will benefit both parties: Badruddin Ajmal

  1. Home
News Network
September 7, 2021

Guwahati, Sept 7: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal on Monday said the Congress might have snapped ties with the party but he has no grudge against it as the decision will benefit both the parties during by-elections to be held in seats lying vacant due to resignation of MLAs.

GuwahatiThe AIUDF chief said his party will contest one or two seats in the by-polls, the dates of which are yet to be announced.

"Whatever decision the big brother (Congress) takes, we agree to it. We have accepted that the alliance is not there anymore but they could have at least discussed the matter with us once before announcing their decision," Ajmal said.

At a meeting of its core committee on August 30, the state Congress decided to break alliance with the AIUDF saying "continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP and the chief minister by AIUDF leadership and senior members have affected the public perception of the Congress party".

The AIUDF was part of the Congress-led Grand Alliance that fought the BJP-headed in NDA in the assembly election held earlier this year in Assam.

To a question, Ajmal said the party did not feel betrayed by the decision of the Congress.

"Why should we feel betrayed? We had a political arrangement and then they decided to break the ties. Let them be happy and we are also happy," the MP from Dhubri said.

Of the six vacant assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held, the AIUDF will contest in only one or two, he said without naming the seats.

"The break-up of the alliance will benefit both the AIUDF and the Congress," he said without elaborating.

Ajmal, however, criticised Raijor Dal president and independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, claiming that he is "frustrated and seeking cheap publicity".

"Akhil is meeting Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be part of an all-India alliance. His party has only one MLA and he wants to be a national leader. This is indeed a joke," the MP said.

The 10-party Grand Alliance was formed ahead of this year''s assembly elections in the state. Besides the Congress, AIUDF and Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), it comprised the Jimochayan (Deori) People''s Party (JDPP), Adivasi National Party (ANP), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha, and the RJD. The alliance had won 50 seats in the assembly polls with Congress securing 29, AIUDF 16, BPF four and the CPI(M) one.

On August 30, the Congress also decided to snap ties with the BPF.

News Network
August 24,2021

Mumbai, Aug 24: Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed was the latter’s ignorance of the year of India’s independence. 

Rane was taken into custody by police in coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, an official said. Rane was taken to the Sangameshwar police station after being taken into custody, the official said. There were reports that the BJP leader complained of high blood pressure and sugar levels and a doctor was called to examine him.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane had said in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

The former chief minister claimed Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state. Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane said. Rane on Tuesday defended his remarks against Thackeray, saying he hasn’t committed any crime.

On media reportage of his 'imminent arrest' in the case, Rane said - hours before his arrest - that he was not a ‘normal’ man and cautioned the media against such reportage. “I haven’t committed any crime. You should verify and show it on TV or else I will file a case against you (media). Despite not committing any crime, the media is showing speculative news about my 'imminent' arrest. Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) man?” Rane said. 

Rane’s remarks drew sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, whose workers put several posters in Mumbai and other places, calling him a ‘kombdi chor’ (chicken stealer), a reference to the poultry shop he ran in Mumbai's Chembur area five decades ago, during the initial part of his over four-decades-old stint with the Bal Thackeray-led party.

Activists of Shiv Sena and its youth wing staged protests in various cities across Maharashtra against Rane. In Pune's Deccan Gymkhana area, Sena workers slapped posters of Rane with footwear. Yuva Sena workers staged a demonstration in Hadapsar. A stone was hurled at a mall located on JM Road in Pune, a police official said.

In Amravati, Sena workers vandalised the BJP office located in the Rajapeth area and also set various posters installed in front of the office on fire in protest against Rane's remarks. No BJP office-bearer or party worker was present in the office at the time of the incident. Sena activists poured petrol, brought by them in bottles, on the posters installed outside the office and set them afire around noon.

They also hurled stones at the office. Heavy police security was deployed outside Rane's residence in Mumbai in the wake of his remarks against Thackeray, an official said. BJP workers gathered outside Rane's residence on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) in the morning in support of their party leader. Shiv Sena workers carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane assembled in Juhu area. Police personnel, including women cops, were deployed outside Rane's residence to prevent any untoward incident, the official said. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil distanced himself from Rane's remarks.

“I am not defending Rane's comments, but I will also not express regret," Patil said. Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP does not support Rane's comments, but the "party stands behind him 100 per cent". Alleging that the state police force was being used as a tool for "vendetta politics", the former chief minister said there should be law and order and "not Taliban-like governance". Union minister Ramdas Athawale said Rane didn't intend to insult Thackeray and will clarify his statement.

"Rane only meant that Thackeray is not doing anything for the development of Maharashtra and he seldom steps out of his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai to understand the problems faced by the people. Rane meant that such a chief minister does not have the right to occupy the chair. This was his feeling," he said. Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding sacking of Rane over his remarks against the Maharashtra chief minister. Raut said it was beyond his comprehension what message Rane would give to the society when he himself was using such language.

"It is also an insult to the prime minister of this country,” Raut said in the letter. Talking to reporters later, Raut said Rane should resign from the Modi ministry. Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane and a team of city police left for Konkan region. Rane approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the FIRs registered against him in parts of Maharashtra over his remarks against Thackeray, and sought protection from arrest. The BJP leader also sought an interim order granting him protection from arrest or any coercive action.

The petition was mentioned before a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar, seeking urgent hearing on Tuesday itself. The bench, however, refused to hear it and said mentioning (of the petition) was not allowed and asked the lawyer to follow the procedure. "File an application before the Registry department seeking urgent hearing and then we will consider," the court said. "Everyone has to go through the process. Don't make us do the job of the Registry," the HC said. The petition has challenged three FIRs lodged against Rane in Pune, Nashik and Mahad in Raigad. A court in Ratnagiri rejected Rane’s anticipatory bail application. 

News Network
August 31,2021

joy.jpg

Kabul, Aug 31: The sound of celebratory gunfire was heard across Kabul early Tuesday after the Pentagon and Taliban separately confirmed that the last US troops had left Afghanistan, ending a two-decade-long war.

The Taliban declared Afghanistan is a “free and sovereign” nation as it hailed the exit of US troops after 20 years of occupation, describing their departure as a “historic moment”.

"Tonight at 12:00 am Afghan time, the remaining American troops left Kabul airport and our country gained full independence," Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said in a tweet. "All praise to Allah."

The Pentagon said the last flight had left in the final minute of Monday night, and that all US military personnel were now out of the country.

Correspondents in the city heard celebratory gunfire from several Taliban checkpoints, as well as the cheers of fighters manning security posts in the green zone.

"We made history again," tweeted Anas Haqqani, a senior official in the hardline Islamist movement.

"I am very happy that after 20 years of jihad, sacrifices & hardships I have this pride to see these historic moments."

Another Taliban spokesman, Bilal Karimi, said: "All the American troops have left Afghanistan, we are very happy -- you can listen to the celebratory fire."

The sound of small arms and heavier machine gun fire was still echoing through the night 45 minutes after the first announcement, while tracer rounds lit up the sky.

In a follow-up tweet, Haqqani urged fighters to avoid celebratory gunfire so as to make sure no innocent bystanders were hurt.

News Network
September 6,2021

Kabul, Sept 6: The Taliban has taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan held by rebel forces, says the group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Pictures on social media on Monday showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.

Earlier on Monday, the last anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan acknowledged suffering considerable battlefield losses and called for a ceasefire, as a top United States diplomat flew to Qatar to try and handle the chaotic aftermath of the US withdrawal.

The National Resistance Front (NRF) proposed in a statement “that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir … and withdraw its forces”.

“In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action,” said the statement, according to a report by the AFP news agency.

The NRF includes local fighters loyal to Massoud, the son of the famous anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, as well as remnants of the Afghan military that retreated to the Panjshir Valley.

The group said separately in a tweet on Sunday that spokesman Fahim Dashty, a well-known Afghan journalist, and General Abdul Wudod Zara had been killed in the latest fighting.

The NRF has promised to fight the Taliban but also said it was willing to negotiate with the group. But initial contact did not lead to a breakthrough.

The Panjshir Valley is famed for being the site of resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s, but observers have said the NRF is struggling.

Bill Roggio, the managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal, on Sunday said while there was still a “fog of war”, with unconfirmed reports the Taliban had captured multiple districts, “it looks bad”.

Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who is holed out in Panjshir alongside Ahmad Massoud, has warned of a humanitarian crisis, with thousands “displaced by the Taliban onslaught”.

The Taliban is yet to finalise their new government after rolling into Kabul three weeks ago.

Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more “inclusive” than during their first stint in power, which also came after years of conflict, first the Soviet invasion of 1979, and then a bloody civil war.

They have promised a government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup.

Women’s freedoms in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule.

This time, women will be allowed to attend university as long as classes are segregated by sex or at least divided by a curtain, the Taliban’s education authority said in a lengthy document issued on Sunday.

But female students must also wear an long robe and face veil, as opposed to the even more conservative burqa mandatory under the previous Taliban rule.

As the Taliban comes to grips with their transition from armed uprising to government, it is facing a host of challenges, including humanitarian needs for which international assistance is critical.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has arrived in Kabul for several days of meetings with the Taliban leadership, which has promised to help.

“The authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers – men and women – will be guaranteed freedom of movement,” a statement from UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The Taliban spokesman tweeted that the group’s delegation assured the UN of cooperation.

