'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo': INC strength decimated to 3 in Goa as 8 MLAs join saffron party

News Network
September 14, 2022

joinBJP.jpg

Panjim, Sept 14: Eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday, according to reliable reports.

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," said former Congress MLA Michael Lobo. 

Those who joined the BJP include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. 

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress had 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. With the recent development, Congress's strength in Goa Assembly has now been reduced to 3. 

This year's election in the coastal state was a tight contest between the BJP and Congress. The saffron party contested on all 40 seats while the Congress was in alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

News Network
September 12,2022

BJY.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 12: The second day of the Kerala leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra also witnessed a huge turnout as party leader Rahul Gandhi commenced his walk from Vellayani junction here Monday morning.

Besides those turning up to join the yatra, hundreds lined up on both sides of the road to witness the ‘padayatra’ led by Gandhi, who is also the MP from Wayanad in the state.

On Sunday, when the day's yatra ended at Nemom here, he had said that Kerala respects everyone and does not allow itself to be divided or hatred to spread, and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in a sense, was an extension of these ideas.

"Standing together, working together in harmony is natural and normal for the people of Kerala and you have shown this to the rest of the country.

"Kerala respects everyone in Kerala. It does not allow itself to be divided nor does it allow hatred to spread in the state. So in a sense, Bharat Jodo Yatra is just an extension of the ideas that prevail in Kerala," he had said.

The first day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala, where the party has a significant cadre base and followers, had also seen a huge turnout which increased during the day as the journey progressed from Parassala to Nemom in the southernmost district of the state.

On Monday, the yatra will halt at Pattom at around 11 am and resume at 5 pm to reach Kazhakuttom, where the journey will end for the day, according to an itinerary of the yatra released by the Congress.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on Saturday evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 kilometres, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of 150 days.

There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities. 

News Network
September 10,2022

cash.jpg

Kolkata, Sept 10: A search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has led to the recovery of at least ₹ 17 crore from the premises of a businessman in Kolkata. The anti-money laundering agency has raided six locations in Kolkata including one in Garden Reach area, where the ED has brought in cash-counting machines to count the amount recovered.

The search started this morning and counting of cash is still underway at the premises of Aamir Khan, who ED officials say is not cooperating with the agency. The ED had taken up the investigation of the mobile gaming app fraud based on a case registered by the Kolkata Police.

Visuals of the raids show stacks of currency notes mostly in the ₹ 500 denomination. There are ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 200 notes as well.

The probe agency said the raids are connected to a mobile gaming application, which has been cheating people and the money recovered is what the accused amassed after duping the public.

The gaming app called "E-Nuggets" is promoted by the accused, Aamir Khan, the probe agency said in a statement.

The case stems from a first information report, or FIR, of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

Officials of the agency were accompanied by personnel from the central forces to ensure law and order during the raids. Bank officials also accompanied the ED officers.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates and trapping people in a debt trap.

News Network
September 12,2022

rahul.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 12: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday criticised the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a "strange way to fight BJP-RSS".

The remark prompted a strong response from the Congress which derided the Left as the "A team" of the BJP in the southern state.

The CPI(M) tweeted a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with text wondering if it was a "Bharat Jodo" or "Seat Jodo" campaign. "18 days in Kerala...2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS," read the text.

The photo also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size.

Responding to the tweet, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, said, "Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of MunduModi." 

