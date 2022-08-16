  1. Home
  2. Congress faces huge revolt in J&K as Ghulam Nabi Azad quits key posts

August 17, 2022

New Delhi, Aug 17: Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad -- long upset with the party -- has resigned from a key party post in Jammu and Kashmir, signalling a revolt within. Made the chairman of the party's campaign committee, he stepped down from the post shortly after his appointment. He has also resigned from the party's Jammu and Kashmir political affairs committee.

Sources indicated that Mr Azad saw the appointment as a demotion as he is already a member of the party's all-India political affairs committee. A veteran leader, he is also a former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state, served as a union minister and held many important party posts. He was also one of the group of 23 leaders who wrote an explosive letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi two years ago, seeking organisational changes

The resignation of Mr Azad came shortly after his close aide, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, was dropped from the post of the chief of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. Mr Mir had stepped down last month.

The party had effected a thorough organisational shake-up in the Union Territory and appointed Vikar Rasool Wani in place of Mr Mir.

Sonia Gandhi had also formed the campaign committee, political affairs committee, coordination committee, manifesto committee, publicity and publication committee, disciplinary committee and Pradesh election committee with immediate effect, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after the finalisation of electoral rolls and completion of the delimitation exercise. There is, however, concern that the polls cannot be held this year as delimitation and electoral rolls revision cannot be completed before the deep winter sets in.

A timeline for the election is yet to be announced.

The Election Commission, however, has recently revised the date of final publication of voters list to November 25. This would be the first voters' list of the Union Territory after the boundaries of assembly seats were redrawn in the delimitation exercise.

August 15,2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's Independence Day. The Prime Minister raised the national flag before paying tributes to those who fought for India's freedom.

Here are top quotes from the PM's address:

Nation remembering those who made sacrifices but were forgotten and not given their due. We are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives for country's independence.

India is the mother of democracy. India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power.

India has seen sorrows as well as achievements in the last 75 years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other issues. But unity in diversity became our guiding power

Entire country came together for Janta curfew, entire country was applauding Corona warriors via taali-thaali. When the world was discussing whether to take vaccines, 200 crore Indians had taken jabs - this is awakening.

"In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity and Fifth, duties of citizens which includes the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

Respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our "Nari Shakti".  Our "Nari Shakti" is being represented in all sectors. The more opportunities we give to our daughters, the more they will take us forward.

We must be proud about our heritage. Only when we are deeply rooted to our motherland, we will fly high.

Our goal is ensuring optimum outcome of our human sources, natural resources.

We have opened new avenues for the youth. My beloved citizens, Lal Bahudar Shashtri gave us a slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan". Atal Vihari Vajpayee added "Jai Vigyan" to it. Now we go a step further and add "Jai Anusandhan" (innovation) to it.

Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at the optimum pace. Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to this who are talented & will work towards the progress of the nation.

August 11,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 11: On the lines of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka Police have started attaching the properties of the persons accused of killing BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Kumar Nettare.

However, no such action has been taken against murders of two Muslim men in Dakshina Kannada – Muhammad Fazil and Muhammad Masood. All three were murdered in the span of 10 days – July 19 to July 28. 

ADGP Alok Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that the process of attaching properties of the accused in Praveen murder case is on. The police along with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) will attach the properties of the accused persons, he added.

Kumar also said that the main accused in the case are yet to be arrested.

"We have complete information about the killers of Praveen. The accused persons' photos, information about their family members -- everything has been gathered. However, the main accused in the case are being given shelter. They have been shifted to different places," he said.

"We will hold meetings in different districts. Maintaining law and order in the Mangaluru region is our focus. Action will be taken against those who directly or indirectly helped the main accused persons, in coordination with the NIA. The process of issuing warrants via court is on," Kumar said.

When asked about the involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the murder, Kumar stated that few accused persons do have links with the PFI.

"Investigation in this regard is progressing and information regarding the accused who have links with the PFI would be given soon," he stated.

Kumar added that all the seven arrested accused so far are local residents. Now, the focus is on who gave them the instruction to carry out the murder.

On July 26, bike-borne miscreants attacked BJP activist Praveen at Bellare town in Dakshina Kannada district outside his chicken shop and hacked him to death.

Following the murder, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cancelled the celebrations of his one year in office. He visited Praveen's family and issued a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as compensation on behalf of the state government. The BJP had given Rs 25 lakh separately.

The incident had triggered a chain of protests by BJP workers all over Karnataka. The agitators had laid siege to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence, causing severe embarrassment to the ruling party.

The probe had revealed that Praveen was targeted for launching a campaign against halal meat.

August 9,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 9: A fresh controversy has erupted after Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations should not be allowed at the site on which the Idgah Maidan stands in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

This statement comes after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday passed an order stating that the ownership of the Idgah Maidan near Bengaluru's Chamarajpet belongs to the Revenue department and not the Wakf board.

The former Karnataka Minister, who visited the Idgah Maidan, announced that for the first time in the history the tricolor is being hoisted at the premises of Idgah Maidan.

"The national flag will be hoisted on every occasion of Independence Day and the Republic Day. The Kannada flag will be hoisted on November 1. But Ganesh Chaturthi won't be celebrated here," he said.

He added that he visited the Idgah Maidan with the sole aim of planning for grand celebrations of the 75th Independence day.

Commeting on the BBMP's order which said Idgah Maidan is the property of the Revenue department, the Congress MLA said that the matter will be taken care by the State Wakf board.

Zameer alleged that the media is involved in provoking people over the issue and creating confusion regarding the Idgah Maidan controversy.

However, various Hindutva groups have demanded that since the land on which the Idgah Maidan stands was earlier a playground and the property belongs to the state government, therefore they must be allowed to celebrate Hindu festivals at the site.

The Hindutva groups have also demanded that if the Idgah tower is demolished from the site then it would not lead to communal clashes in future.

