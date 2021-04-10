  1. Home
  Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar dies of covid complications

April 10, 2021
April 10, 2021

Mumbai, Apr 10: Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away at the Bombay Hospital in Mumbai on last evening.

He was 55.

Antapurkar, the Congress MLA from Deglur in Nanded district of Maharashtra, was initially undergoing treatment at a hospital in his constituency. He was later shifted to Mumbai when his health deteriorated.

Antapurkar, a two-term MLA, was close to senior Congressman and public works department minister Ashok Chavan.

Antapurkar is the second MLA from Maharashtra to have died of Covid-19. An engineer, he had served the Maharashtra State Electricity Board and joined politics in 1999.

Earlier, NCP MLA from Pandharpur-Mangalwedha, Bharat Bhalke, a three-time legislator, had died due to post-Covid complications on 28 November. The bye-elections of this seat is to be held on 17 April and counting on 2 May.

March 31,2021
March 31,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 31: A case of subjecting a two-month-old baby to RT-PCR test at Mangaluru International Airport against the rules has sparked social media outrage.

As the video clip of the incident went viral on social media, Health Department officials took to task the authorities of the private lab at the airport, which had collected the swab of the new born.

Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said on Wednesday that children below two years should not be made to undergo tests for Covid-19. 

“When I received information, I immediately contacted airport authorities and sought clarification. They have done it without the knowledge of regulations. I have instructed them not to make children below two years undergo any tests for Covid-19,” he added.

The baby had arrived at Mangalore International Airport from Abu Dhabi.

April 4,2021
April 4,2021

As the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls draws to a close, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday gave a further push to his 'Nyuntam Aay Yojana' (NYAY) to reach out to the voters, promising that every poor person in Kerala will get Rs 6,000 every month "without fail", if the UDF is voted to power.

"The UDF is proposing something revolutionary. Something that has never been tried in any Indian state before," Gandhi told a UDF meeting organised at Vellamunda in Mananthavady.

Gandhi, who reached the venue after offering prayers at the ancient Lord Mahavishnu Temple in Thirunelli, said the idea of NYAY was very simple.

"The idea is that we are going to put money directly into the hands of the poorest people in Kerala. And not a small amount of money. Every poor person in Kerala is going to get Rs 6,000 a month -- Rs 72,000 a year -- without fail every month into his bank account," the Congress leader, who represents Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, said.

Gandhi has given an increased focus on the NYAY scheme in his poll meetings, apparently in a bid to counter the ruling Left which is relying heavily on the welfare schemes implemented by it in the last five years to win votes in the crucial polls.

In the last five years, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government has substantially increased the welfare pension for the elderly.

The welfare pension was Rs 600 when the UDF rule came to an end in 2016. It is now Rs 1,600 per month, with the left government increasing the amount in multiple phases.

The government has also ensured that the pension amount reaches the beneficiaries every month without fail.

April 3,2021
April 3,2021

New Delhi, Apr 3: Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani, General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board died today afternoon. He was 78.

Giving details of his funeral, a family source said, Maulana Wali Rahmani will be buried in Munger at 11:00 am on Sunday April 4, 2021.

Wali Rahmani was ailing since last few weeks and was under treatment in a hospital. He was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) a few days ago.

A noted Islamic scholar and prominent Muslim leader, he was born on June 5, 1943.

Besides leading the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) - one of the largest representative organisations of Indian Muslims, was Ameer of Imarat-e-Shariah Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Son of noted cleric Maulana Minnatullah Rahmani, Syed Wali Rahmani was also the founder of Rahmani 30.

Founded in 2009, Rahmani 30 was providing free coaching for IIT JEE, NEET and other professional courses to Muslim and non-Muslim students having poor family background.

A member of Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) from 1974 to 1996, he also held the post of Deputy Speaker in Bihar Assembly.

