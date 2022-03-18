  1. Home
Congress is now ready to adjust, open to be junior partner in alliance: Chidambaram

News Network
March 18, 2022

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has come to the defence of the Gandhi family, saying they alone cannot be held responsible for the party's recent losses in the Assembly polls.

"The Gandhis offered to step down, but it was not accepted by the CWC. So, what is our option now? We need to speed up the process to elect a new Congress president. But the earliest that that can happen is August. But what do we do between now and August? Till then we, including me, believe that Mrs Gandhi is leading the charge," Chidambaram told NDTV in an interview.

He also said that the party would be open to alliances as a junior member on a state-by-state basis, such as with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab or with the TMC in West Bengal, as it needs to make adjustments in order to beat the BJP. "If you fight the BJP state-by-state, it will be possible to defeat it," Chidambaram said.

Saying that the Gandhis accepted responsibility and should not be blamed for the party's losses in the Assembly elections, Chidambaram said: "Nobody is running away from responsibility. But the responsibility lies with everybody in a leadership position, be it at the block, district, state and AICC (All India Congress Committee) level. It is not enough to say that the AICC leadership is responsible".

The Group of 23 leaders in the Congress recently called for "inclusive leadership" within the party, which is seeing its political footprint reduce with each election. The call resulted in a major backlash from within the party itself, with senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleging that the G-23 leaders were attempting to break the party by continuing to hold meetings even after the CWC had discussed 'all' issues during its recent meeting.

Chidambaram said that the party would have full-time leadership in August, and that "all they can do" is take necessary and comprehensive reforms in the party organisation by then.

"I hope there will not be a split. Everyone should go back and rebuild party units," Chidambaram told the publication.

Chidambaram, however, conceded there were "serious deficiencies" in the party, "which I have pointed out, which others have pointed out like Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad. Organisational weaknesses."

News Network
March 15,2022

Yadgir, Mar 15:  As many as eight 2nd PU girl students of a government PU College at Kembhavi in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district had to helplessly return home without attending preparatory examination on Tuesday in the wake of the High Court’s controversial verdict against hijab.
 
The preparatory examination had commenced two days ago and the students were to write English paper on Tuesday. Out of 29 girl students studying in second PU, 12 students had arrived at the college. Of them, four girls appeared for the examination by removing the hijab, while another eight were waiting for HC’s verdict. As soon as the HC pronounced its verdict upholding BJP govt’s decision, the girls helplessly walked out of the college.

As a precautionary measure, police were deployed at the college. 

College principal Shakuntala said a direction was given to the girl students to remove hijab in a room allotted to them and wear uniform to write the examination. Of them, only four students appeared for the examination and the other eight girls returned home after the court verdict without appearing for the examination, she told. 

Meanwhile speaking to the media persons, Asra, a first-year PU student of a PU college in Yadgir city said: "We will write preparatory examination by wearing hijab. We will not appear for the examination if we are told to write the exam without hijab. We will put on hijab even if the court delivered its verdict", she said.

“We will not follow anyone’s rulings that go against Quran. As both education and hijab are important for us, we should be given permission to write the exam wearing hijab, she urged.

News Network
March 6,2022

IMG-20220306-WA0006.jpg

Indian Union Muslim League President and prominent spiritual leader Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal died at the age of 74 on Sunday.

Thangal remained indisposed for the last few months. He passed away at a private hospital at Angamali in Ernakulam district.

Thangal, who is also key leader in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, had been serving as the vice-president of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, an influential body of Muslim scholars in Kerala.

He is the senior-most member of the Malappuram-based Panakkad Thangal family, which traditionally has the final say in IUML politics.

He became the president of IUML in 2009, following the death of his elder brother Sayed Mohhammedali Shihab Thangal.

News Network
March 15,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: The Karnataka High Court has endorsed the BJP government argument about possibility of some 'unseen hands' behind the hijab row to engineer social unrest and disharmony. The court also expressed dismay over the issue being blown out of proportion.

"The way hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some 'unseen hands' are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony. Much is not necessary to specify," the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said in the order.

The full bench also comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi dismissed a batch of petitions filed by a few Muslim girl students from Udupi Government Pre-University Girls' College who sought permission that they be allowed to attend classes wearing hijab.

The court however, made it clear that it was not commenting on the ongoing police investigation. During the course of hearing, some counsels had brought to the notice of the court the alleged involvement of the Campus Front of India (CFI) and other organisations in inciting the Muslim students.

When the court sought to know, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi handed over a letter in a sealed cover to the bench. "We have perused and returned copies of the police papers that were furnished to us in a sealed cover. We expect a speedy and effective investigation into the matter and culprits being brought to book, brooking no delay," the bench noted.

The judges observed that all was well with the dress code since 2004. It also said that they were impressed that even Muslims participate in festivals that are celebrated in the "Ashta Mutt Sampradaya" in Udupi where eight Mutts are situated. "We are dismayed as to how all of a sudden that too in the middle of the academic term the issue of hijab is generated and blown out of proportion by the powers that be," the bench noted.

The court also declined to entertain petitions which had sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) as to the involvement of radical Islamic organisations and their funding by some foreign universities to Islamise India.

"There are other incoherent prayers. This petitioner opposes the case of students who desire to wear Hijab. Most of the contentions taken up in these petitions are broadly treated in the companion Writ Petitions. We are not inclined to entertain these two Writ Petitions filed in PIL jurisdiction, both on the ground of their maintainability and merits," the judges observed.

