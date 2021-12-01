  1. Home
  'Cong's leadership is not divine right of individual': Prashant Kishor takes a dig at Rahul

News Network
December 2, 2021

New Delhi, Dec 2: Amidst the ongoing turf war between the TMC and the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi saying that the grand old party's leadership is "not the divine right" of an individual. 

Stating that the Congress has lost more than 90 per cent elections in the last 10 years, Kishor batted for the Opposition leadership to be decided "democratically".

"The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically," he tweeted. 

His remarks comes a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and took a not-so-subtle dig at the Congress, accusing the grand old party of not doing enough to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“There is no UPA (United Progressive Alliance) now,” Banerjee told journalists after meeting Pawar, thus denying the existence of the Congress-led coalition that included both the NCP and the Trinamool Congress and ran the government at the Centre till 2014. She also mooted earlier on the day the idea of a coalition of the regional parties without the Congress to counter the BJP. 

News Network
November 29,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 29: In a shocking incident, the dead bodies of two Covid-19 patients were found 15 months after they died at the ESI hospital mortuary in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.

The authorities were planning to cremate the bodies on Monday as the family and relatives of one of the deceased did not show any interest in taking the body for final rites. And, the police were not able to trace another deceased person's whereabouts and family.

The bodies were recovered three days ago at the cold storage when the workers went there for cleaning. The negligence of the staff and doctors is said to be the reason for the dead bodies remaining at the cold storage without disposal.

The bodies were identified with the help of tags as Durga (40), a resident of Chamarajpet and Muniraju (35), a resident of K.P. Agrahara in Bengaluru. Both were admitted to the ESI hospital for the treatment of Corona infection in July, 2020.

However, as they succumbed to the deadly virus, their bodies were shifted to an old mortuary to be handed over to the BBMP for disposal. As the Covid protocol, the BBMP, the civic agency, was to cremate the dead bodies of the Corona victims and the bodies were not given to the families.

The ESI hospital's old mortuary has six cold storages for keeping the dead bodies. However, during the spike in the Covid deaths, it had become difficult for the hospital authorities to keep the dead bodies at the mortuary.

The government had constructed a new mortuary, which was inaugurated in December, 2020. As the new mortuary started functioning, due to negligence these two bodies remained in freezers.

The cleaning staff, who went to clean the old mortuary, noticed foul smell emanating from freezers and found bodies. The Rajajinagar police have taken up the case and tried to track relatives. Durga's husband is dead and her family has not shown interest in taking her body. The police were trying to find out the address of Muniraju's family members.

The development has drawn sharp reactions from the public against the ESI hospital staff and doctors for utter negligence in handling of dead bodies. 

News Network
November 23,2021

Hassan, Nov 23: One more member of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's family is entering electoral politics, with his grandson Suraj Revanna finding a place in the JD(S) list of candidates announced on Wednesday for the December 10 Legislative Council polls.

Suraj, a doctor, son of Gowda's elder son HD Revanna, is the JD(S) candidate from Hassan local authorities’ seat, which is the family bastion. This marks the entry of the eighth member from Gowda's family into politics.

Revanna is a former minister and MLA from Holenarsipura, while his wife Bhavani was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat. Suraj's brother Prajwal is a member of Parliament from Hassan Lok Sabha segment. Gowda, who is the JD(S) supremo, is also a member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, while his other son, HD Kumaraswamy, is a former CM and MLA from Channapatna.

Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha is the MLA from Ramanagara segment, and his son Nikhil, who is the JD(S) youth wing president, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya. If Suraj wins this poll from Hassan, the Gowda family will have its members in all four major houses of public representatives — Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 local authorities' constituencies for 25 seats, due to the retirement of sitting members, will be held on December 10. However, JD(S) has fielded only seven candidates for the polls.

The candidates other than Suraj are N Appajigowda (Mandya), Anil Kumar R (Tumakuru), CN Manjegowda (Mysuru), Vakkaleri Ramu (Kolar), HM Ramesh Gowda (Bengaluru Rural) and HU Isak Khan (Kodagu).

Speaking to reporters after the list of candidates was released, Kumaraswamy said that the party has fielded candidates only in select seats, as it cannot concentrate on all the seats in a short period of time. "Based on the suggestions from our local leaders and workers, we have decided to field candidates for seven MLC seats. We wanted to contest only in these seats, give a fight and see to it that we win them. Last time, we won in four seats and this time, our aim is to increase that tally," he said.

The election is necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022. The BJP and Congress have already announced their candidates. Tuesday (November 23) is the last date for filing nomination papers, and scrutiny will take place on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

News Network
December 2,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 2: India has detected its first two cases of the new Omicron Coronavirus variant in Karnataka, the health ministry said on Thursday.

"All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested," the health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.

India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on December 15, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course.

The government has advised states to ramp up testing, a week after the health ministry said a recent fall in testing could undermine India's efforts to contain the pandemic.

After battling a record jump in infections and deaths in April and May, Coronavirus cases have come down substantially in India, where the Delta variant is the dominant strain.

The country reported 9,765 new cases on Thursday, taking its total to 3,46,06,541. Only the United States has reported more.

