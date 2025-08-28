  1. Home
  2. Conversion causing demographic imbalance, claims RSS chief, says we should give jobs to ‘own people’

Agencies
August 28, 2025

New Delhi, Aug 28: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday cited conversion and illegal migration as key reasons behind what he termed “demographic imbalance” and said while the government is trying to curb illegal immigration, society also needs to do its part.

Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said.

The RSS sarsanghchalak was asked about the Sangh’s view on illegal infiltration.

"The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part. Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this," he said.

Agencies
August 18,2025

New Delhi: Amid its face-off with the Election Commission over allegations of vote fraud, the INDIA Opposition bloc is considering bringing a motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources have said.

According to the sources, Opposition parties discussed bringing the motion to remove the poll body chief during a meeting of their leaders at Parliament this morning.

The process to remove a Chief Election Commissioner is similar to that of a Supreme Court Judge. Such a motion requires to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and the grounds of removal are "proved misbehaviour or incapacity".

The Opposition parties' plans on this subject follow the poll body chief's strong remarks targeting the INDIA bloc's allegations of vote fraud.

Hitting back at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" offensive, Mr Kumar yesterday said using such "improper words" amounts to insulting the Constitution.

At a press meet last afternoon, the Chief Election Commissioner said the poll body was being used as a launchpad to target India's voters for political motives and that the poll body stands firmly with the voters. He said every party is the same for the Election Commission and that it does not discriminate between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Earlier this month, Mr Gandhi had alleged vote fraud in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has now launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. This Yatra will cover 1,300 km across 20 districts of the poll-bound state. The Congress and its ally RJD have challenged the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar, alleging that the poll body is colluding with the BJP to tinker with the voter rolls and give an advantage to the ruling party.

Countering such allegations, the poll body chief yesterday said, "More than 1 crore officials, over 10 lakh booth-level agents and over 20 lakh polling agents work for a Lok Sabha election. Can anyone steal votes in front of so many people and with such a transparent process? Some allegations of double voting were made, but when we asked for proof, we got nothing. Such allegations scare neither the Election Commission nor any voter."

Following Mr Gandhi's allegations regarding Mahadevapura, the Karnataka poll body had asked him to take an oath and submit a declaration that he had irregularities in the voter list. Mr Gandhi has refused and said the data he cited was the poll body's, not his.

Stressing that the Congress leader must submit an affidavit, Mr Kumar said. "Affidavit has to be given or (he) must apologise to the nation. There is no third option. If we don't receive an affidavit within seven days, it means these allegations are baseless."

Asked about the plan to push for the poll body chief's removal, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, "The Chief Election Commissioner spoke like a BJP spokesperson. We will use every option available to us in a parliamentary democracy."

The BJP has slammed the Opposition parties over these reports. Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said, "What can we expect from fools? I am surprised they have not brought impeachment motions against the Supreme Court and high courts."

Agencies
August 24,2025

Tumakuru, Aug 24: Taking a cue from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ruling Congress MLA H D Ranganath sang the opening lines of the RSS anthem and praised it on Sunday.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on August 21 by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

Speaking to reporters at Kunigal in Tumakuru district, Ranganath crooned the opening lines of the RSS anthem "Namaste Sada Vatsale". Calling the anthem a "very good song", the MLA said he too heard it after the Deputy CM sang it in the assembly.

"I read its meaning. It says we should salute the land where we are born. I see nothing wrong in that. Ours is a secular party, and we must accept good things from others."

Criticising the BJP, he said, "Right-wingers insist on creating divisions of caste and religion, which we oppose. Their ideology can never match ours. But what is wrong if someone sings a song from the RSS? I am only asking this question."

Agencies
August 24,2025

Israeli jets and tanks struck parts of Gaza City on Sunday, August 24, in preparation for a major assault, as the Israeli military’s chief of staff warned officials in Tel Aviv that carrying out the order to demolish the city of 700,000 residents could take "over a year" and place additional strain on Israeli troops.

According to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday, Eyal Zamir issued the warning following an ultimatum from Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, threatening that if the terms set by Israel to end the war were not accepted, Gaza City could face a fate similar to the cities of Rafah and Beit Hanoun.

The report went on to say that Zamir has informed Israeli officials that in such a scenario, they would encounter a more critical situation with reserve units, which are already grappling with decreasing turnout rates and low morale.

Zamir, who has previously clashed with Israeli officials regarding the occupation plan for Gaza City and the threat it poses to the captives, said that the offensive can only begin after all necessary operational and legal preparations are in place, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on expediting the assault on Gaza City. 

As of now, no "humanitarian zones", as demanded by Zamir, have been established, and there have been instances in the past where such zones, designated as “safe” areas, came under Israeli bombardment during the war. 

Israeli military sources have indicated that the evacuation of the southern Gaza city of Rafah took two weeks, and it is estimated that evacuating Gaza City, home to approximately 1.2 million people, will take even longer. 

According to the report, the military's plan outlines that the Gaza City operation would be halted if Israel and Hamas can reach a ceasefire agreement.

The military is prioritizing negotiations to release captives before considering any assault, the report said.  

The offensive comes even though Hamas has accepted a 60-day ceasefire proposal, involving the release of half of the captives in Gaza in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, following negotiations with Egyptian and Qatari officials in Cairo.

Despite this, Israel is determined to proceed with the occupation of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, witnesses have reported continuous explosions and shelling in various areas of Gaza City, with Israeli forces targeting buildings and homes.

The Israeli military has stated that its recent combat activities in the Jabalia area are aimed at dismantling Hamas tunnels and strengthening control of the region, in order to prevent further operations by Hamas fighters.

In a statement, Hamas declared that Israel's plans to take over Gaza City demonstrate a lack of seriousness about achieving a ceasefire, emphasizing that a ceasefire agreement is crucial for the return of the Israeli captives and holding Netanyahu accountable for their safety.

The Israeli regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians and injured 156,230 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since March 2, when it violated its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the regime has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and further deepening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

