  2. UP cops register criminal case against Muslims for offering namaz at Yusuff Ali’s Lulu Mall

News Network
July 15, 2022

LuLuMall.jpg

Lucknow, July 15: In a bizarre development, the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow gas filed a case against “unknown people” for offering namaz at the city's newly-opened Lulu Mall.

The mall was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last Sunday and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.

The police said the FIR was lodged under sections 153 A(1) (promoting enmity by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting religion or reli¬gious beliefs), 341 (wrongfully restraining any person) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, a complaint was filed at the jurisdictional Sushant Golf City police station. "One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Ajay Pratap Singh, station in-charge of Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, said.

A controversy broke out after a video purportedly showing a group of people offering namaz at Lulu Mall surfaced on social media, leading to a protest by a Hindutva extremist group that also filed a police complaint.

Members of the group also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Hanuman Chalisa near the mall on Friday.

After the video surfaced on social media, some members of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha reached outside the gates of the mall and staged a protest.

"People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people for other communities to offer prayers," Sishir Charturvedi, who identified himself as the national spokesman of the Mahasabha, told.

Chaturvedi alleged that he and other members of the Mahasabha were not allowed to enter the mall.

Sameer Verma, general manager the mall in Lucknow, in a video statement said, "Lulu Mall respects all religions. Any kind of religious work or prayer is not permitted here. We train our floor staff and security staff to keep an eye on such activities." He, however, did not make any comment on the controversy related to the offering of namaz on the mall premises.

Meanwhile, some police personnel from nearby Sushant Golf City police station reached outside the mall to maintain law and order.

Later, Chaturvedi along with Mahasabha members filed a complaint. The complaint alleged that 70 per cent of the mall staff are men from the Muslim community while the rest 30 per cent are women from Hindu community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said, "The complaint filed with the police is being looked into."

coastaldigest.com news network
July 10,2022

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 31: There was brief but much needed respite for rain-ravaged Mangaluru as the sky stopped pouring today morning for a few hours facilitating Muslims to offer Eid al Adha prayers peacefully in mosques and Eidgahs.

Even though it was raining heavily early in the morning in the coastal city, it turned into drizzling by 6 a.m. and stopped after 6:30 a.m. 

Congregational Eid prayers were held in dozens of mosques in the city. Thousands of Muslims thronged the Masjids and Eidgahs early in the day. Hundreds of women and children too participated in prayers in some of the Masjids. Special 'dua' offered for peace and harmony in the country.

Donning new clothes, Muslims visited houses of their relatives, where they were treated with special sweet dishes. Platters of a variety of delicious cuisines were prepared in Muslim households.

Children dressed in festival attire added colour to the celebrations. People wished Eid Mubarak and hugged each other as a large number of shutterbugs tried to capture the poignant scenes of the festival prayers and greetings.

Khateebs in their Eid sermons exhorted the believers to follow the ideals of Prophet Ibraheem (pbuh), who had decided to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismaeel (pbuh) as ordained by Allah.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

News Network
July 15,2022

Patna, July 15: Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon has compared Popular Front of India’s martial art training to the routine followed at branches of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, irking both the outfits. 

The SSP made the comments a day after the arrest of two alleged PFI supporters from Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for alleged involvement in terror activities.

“The organisation (PFI) works… to mobilise youths and radicalise them. The modus operandi is similar to that of RSS ‘shakhas’. They train the youth under the guise of physical education and spread propaganda.

“We have got documents stating that in the PFI camps, martial arts and other training is imparted to members to use sticks and swords,” he told reporters.

The SSP’s remarks stoked controversy, with several BJP lawmakers seeking an apology from him for comparing activities of the PFI with those of the RSS. 

“Patna SSP should immediately withdraw such statements and apologise for it. When people like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and several others have been associated with the RSS, how can anyone compare it with an organisation that is involved in anti-India activities,” senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.

BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul also criticised the senior police officer for his remarks. “This shows that the SSP has lost his mental balance… how can you compare a nationalist organisation like RSS with PFI?” he said. 

On the other hand PFI leaders have expressed shock for comparing them with RSS which has a prolonged history of unlawful activities. 

News Network
July 12,2022

deadmen.jpg

Mangaluru, July 12: Over two days after their speeding car fell into a rivulet after crashing into a bridge Manjeshwar-Subramanya state highway, the dead bodies of two occupants of the ill-fated vehicle were found this morning. 

The mishap occurred amidst heavy rains at 12:10 am on July 10 at Baitadka near Kaniyoor of Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The CCTV footage from a nearby mosque showed the speeding car hitting the railing and then disappearing into the stream.

Dhanush (25), son of Choma Naika, from Vittal Mattnoor village, and his relative Dhananjay (21), from Vittal Kanyana were on board the car.

They were reportedly heading towards Kaniyur from Puttur when their Maruti 800 car got swept away just past midnight. But the incident came to light only at 6 am when some residents noticed broken railings and parts of the car.

Though the car was lifted from the rivulet on the same day, the occupants were missing. A prolonged search had failed to trace the dead body till yesterday. As the water level in the rivulet started receding last night, the bodies were found floating today.

While one body was found around 200 meters from the mishap spot on a wooden log, the other one was found at about 109 meters away. 

car1.jpg

