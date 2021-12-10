  1. Home
  2. Cops to remove barricades from protest sites as farmers start heading home

Cops to remove barricades from protest sites as farmers start heading home

News Network
December 11, 2021

protest.jpg

Chandigarh, Dec 11: Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders will take out a victory march today as they return to their villages in Punjab and Haryana after a 15-month agitation that forced the centre to withdraw three contentious farm laws.

Farmers are now dismantling their makeshift accommodations at the border sites as the agitation, which braved forces of nature as well as tags of "terrorists" and "khalistanis", draws to an end. They will gather for some ceremonies and start their journey home. 

Special arrangements have been made along the highways to greet the farmers as they head home on tractors, it is learnt.

The victory march was initially planned for yesterday, but it was postponed in the wake of the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that killed 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Rakesh Tikait, the face of the farmers' protest, told news agency ANI yesterday that a large group of farmers shall vacate the protest sites today. "We will talk, pray and meet the people who helped us. People have started vacating already, it will take 4-5 days. I will leave on December 15," he said.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to cancel the three laws, farmers had stayed put at the protest sites, citing other demands that included a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases registered against protesting farmers.

They announced their decision to return only after the centre sent a written proposal on the outstanding demands to the five-member committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation.

The centre has agreed to form a committee to decide the MSP issue. The committee will comprise government officials, agriculture experts and representatives from Kisan Morcha. The government has also agreed to drop all police cases against farmers, including stubble burning complaints and those filed by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police following clashes with protesters.

On the Kisan Morcha's demand for compensation for the deaths of 700-odd farmers during the protest, the centre has said Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have given in-principle approval and Punjab has already made an announcement.

The centre's proposal had come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to farmer leaders over the phone to discuss outstanding issues.

With the farmers returning home after forcing the government into a climdown, the focus now shifts away from the protest sites on Delhi borders to the Assembly poll arena in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

All eyes will now be on what impact the farmers' agitation, and the ruthless attempts to crush it, have on the outcome of these polls, especially in politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh where four protesting farmers were run over, allegedly by a Union Minister's son.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 9,2021

moresr.jpg

Dharward, Dec 9: Senior Congress leader and former minister S R More breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad early Thursday. 

The 82-year-old leader breathed his last on his birth day.

More was a strong Maratha leader and a four-time MLA.

He was also cooperation minister and Municipal Administration minister in the Bangarappa and Dharam Singh government. 

During his term as Dharwad district in-charge minister, More had taken up several developmental works and was a popular leader. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
December 8,2021

suicide.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 8: In an apparent case of murder-suicide, four members of a family were found dead in their house at Morgan’s Gate area in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased are Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26), their daughter Sapna (8) and son Samarth (4). The family hailed from Sunaga village, Bilagi taluk in Bagalkote.

It is learnt that Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalaxmi was working as a security person. 

Sources said that the woman and two children died after consuming while the man hanged himself to death. 

Police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident. It is suspected the woman and two children were given poison by the man before committing suicide. 

City police chief N Shashi Kumar visited the spot.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 26,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 26: The loud sound heard in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday at noon was not due to vibrations caused by an earthquake or tremor, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said. 

Mmany Bengalureans took to social media to share that they heard a loud ‘boom’ sound. “Just now heard a loud explosion sound in Bengaluru, then doors and windows vibrated. I felt this in Rajarajeshwari Nagara. #Bengaluru #Bangalore #SonicBoom? Others felt too??” a social media users asked. 

“Loud sound heard again in various parts of Bengaluru along with rattling of windows. What happened this time ? Sonic boom ? Earthquake ? Quarry blast ?” tweeted a journalist.

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am – 12.15 pm, a statement issued by KSNDMC Director said.

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor/earthquake,” the natural disaster monitor added. 

Bengalureans took to social media to report a loud sound with some speculating that it is a sonic boom. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.