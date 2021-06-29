  1. Home
  2. Covid-19: India extends ban on international flights till July 31

News Network
June 30, 2021

New Delhi, June 30: The government has extended suspension of scheduled international flights till July 31, 2021. "This the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA," the aviation regulator said in a notification.

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though, special flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May last year, and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries.

News Network
June 21,2021

New Delhi, June 21: India on Monday crossed the important milestone of a Covid positivity rate of less than 5 per cent for 14 consecutive days, conforming to the WHO’s recommended requirement for a region to reopen, but experts were wary of declaring the devastating second wave over.

With 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, and a positivity rate of 3.83 per cent, it would seem the present phase of the Covid-19 crisis is over and it is a good time to lift instructions.

This optimistic picture, however, must be edged with abundant caution, said several scientists, citing the emergence of new variants, the still high absolute number of cases, the many districts where positivity rate remains over 5 per cent and concerns over the reliability of data.  

“With the current positivity rate at less than 5 per cent, India’s Covid-19 second wave is on the wane as quickly as it rushed to its peak, but the end of it may yet be far away as more transmissible new variants such as Delta plus variant are emerging,” said Naga Suresh Veerapu, associate professor at the School of Natural Sciences (SoNS), Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR. 

The Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and considered one of the drivers of the second wave in the country and also in several others including the UK.  

The test positivity rate or TPR -- the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that turn out to be positive -- is an important metric through which the public health system keeps tabs on the level of Covid transmission.  

The WHO recommends that test positivity should remain at 5 per cent or lower for 14 days before countries or regions reopen.

In February this year, the country was celebrating the end of the first wave and conveniently ignored an imminent second wave, Veerapu said.  

“The Delta variant that emerged in March spread across the different parts of India, then cases surged to the peak yielding a second wave. The second wave conjoined with the first when the latter was at 1 per cent positivity rate,” he told PTI.    

Public policy expert Chandrakant Lahariya added that while the cases are on the decline, the absolute number of cases are still very high.  

 “While the national level test positivity rate has come down, there are still many districts where TPR is above 5 per cent,” the Delhi-based physician-epidemiologist and health systems expert told PTI.

“Therefore, before saying that the second wave is over, I would like to wait for the TPR to come down below 5 per cent everywhere and sustain for two weeks or longer,” he said.

Scientist Gautam Menon agreed with Lahariya, noting that some states such as Kerala are still seeing positivity rates over 5 per cent. He added that it is unclear whether this reflects just better testing than other states or if the situation is still to improve there.  

Positivity rate was 10.84 per cent in Kerala on Sunday.   

According to Health Ministry data on Monday, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases is 2,99,35,221 (2.99 crore/29.9 million) while active cases have reduced to 7,02,887.  

The second wave of the pandemic overwhelmed the healthcare system of the country, leaving hospitals struggling to cope with the surge in cases and critical drugs and oxygen in short supply. Infections have now slowed down and restrictions have been relaxed in most states. 

Agreeing that the drop in India’s cases has been quite dramatic, Menon noted, “From all we know, this is a genuine decline, both in urban and rural India.”  

“There is no strict definition of a ‘wave’, let alone of how and when it might be ending, but this is a good time as any to consider opening up, although with caution,” Menon, professor, Departments of Physics and Biology, Ashoka University in Haryana, told PTI.  

The experts also believe test positivity rates provide valuable information only if testing is broadly accessible across all regions.  

“Test positivity, when these tests are carried out on a random sample of the population and in sufficient quantity, is likely the best metric to dictate opening up, although we must be careful about local pockets where the level of infections have been lower than average and where the disease could still take off,” said Menon.  

“What we need to remember is that for a country the size of India, we need to have enough attention on the local level,” Lahariya added.  

He explained that Covid-19 is not just any other respiratory illness and decision-making parameters cannot be simple.  

“We know that there are new variants which are more transmissible. We know that human behaviour determines the spread of this virus. Therefore, it is not very relevant if we declare whether the second wave is over or not,” the public policy expert explained.  

“Key is, are we prepared to respond to the rise in cases? That's where the attention has to be,” Lahariya said.  

Widespread concerns about the accuracy of data, relating to both deaths and cases, also need to be factored in, said Menon. 

Though anecdotally, decline in cases appears to be true, media and other reports “suggest that deaths have been severely undercounted, sometimes by a factor of 10”.

“I hope these reports will spur states to be transparent with their numbers,” he said.  

Lahariya said India has sub-optimally performing mechanisms for medical certification of causes of deaths (MCCD). Even before the pandemic, the causes of deaths used to be certified in only one-fourth of registered deaths.  

“Therefore, it is not unthinkable that even in some cases of Covid-19 deaths; deaths have not been certified correctly,” the scientist added.   

Veerapu said asymptomatic people and some with mild symptoms may not even turn up for testing, therefore leading to the underestimation of cases.  

However, he said the waning second wave provides enough opportunities to minimise the spread of the disease.

“We should ramp up the vaccination drive, consolidate the health infrastructure to minimise the impact of the much anticipated third wave, and hone the public health strategies to prevent, control and respond to the third wave,” he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2021

gayatri.jpg

Mysuru, June 18: A teenage girl was hacked to death by her father as she was in love with a youth belonging to another caste, in Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday. The man has surrendered to the police.

The deceased is Gayathri (19) and the accused is her father Jayaram, 54, residents of Gollarabeedhi, in Periyapatna town.

According to Police, the girl was in love with a youth, belonging to another community, which was opposed by Jayaram. Despite Jayaram advising her against it, Gayathri was adamant. There were a lot of arguments between them related to the issue for the last one month.

Jayaram was working at his field on Thursday afternoon when Gayathri brought lunch for him. Jayaram tried to convince her again to forget the youth belonging to another caste. There were heated arguments between the duo, when the irate Jayaram hacked Gayathri with a machete, killing her on the spot. He later surrendered to the town police.

Deputy SP Raviprasad, Inspectors Jagadish visited the spot. A case has been registered against Jayaram and a probe initiated. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

This kind of heinous crime only the Honourable High Courts and the Supreme Court of India can put an end to safeguard the future of the children of India. To maintain a law-abiding Nation the Honourable Justices must give a hard look for such crime.

News Network
June 22,2021

Lucknow, June 22: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after allegedly being raped by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, who was later nabbed by the villagers, tried to escape from police custody while being taken to court but was overpowered after being shot in the leg, police said.

The toddler was sleeping in an open courtyard on Monday night when the accused (30) picked her up and raped her at a deserted school building nearby, ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar told reporters.

When the parents did not find their girl early morning on Tuesday, a search began and she was found profusely bleeding. The accused, who was also with the victim, was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police, the ASP said.

The girl was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to injuries later in the day, he said.

A case under charges of murder and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against the accused.

While being taken to court in the afternoon for remand, the 30-year-old attacked the police team and tried to escape from the spot, SHO of the area police station Sanjay Singh said.

Police fired in the air but the accused did not stop and got shot in the leg, the SHO said, adding that he was arrested and sent to court for remand following a medical examination.

The ASP said charges under the National Security Act will also be invoked against the accused.

The girl's father said he frantically searched for his missing daughter along with other villagers only to find her in such a bad state in the nearby school. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 23 Jun 2021

1- YEAR-GIRL-RAPED, MURDERED, IN UP, 30, YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED, INDIA TODAY, THE YEAR 2021
Yogi, CM, of UP, Modi, PM of India and Amit Shah, Home Minister of India, all the members of the BJP, shame on all of you for allowing the barbaric crime In India. India still in the year 2021, practice and promote the Colonial Law. India to consider following the certain law of China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia to maintain a law-based Liberal Democracy. The death penalty law is respected in China, Russia and Saudi- Arabia but India has a soft heart for the cold-blooded murderers similar to the alleged accused in the referenced case. India and China are the most populous countries. China would never allow the alleged accused of rape-murder to abuse the Court Process for fifty years. Saudi-Arabia would proceed on the Fast-Track- Criminal Trial and Russia would never allow the alleged accused to use the Courts as the circus.
This kind of crime provides irrefutable evidence to the rest of the world that India is a barbaric regime under the guise of Democracy which is fraudare. India is an old country with several of the old religion and the Indian Government must respect each religion equally. This type of barbaric crime in India must be handled by a specialised skilled court. Modi, Yogi and Shah lack the moral to rule.
Respectfully submitted in the interest of the Humanity and Justice
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

