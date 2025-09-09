CP Radhakrishnan trounces Reddy 452–300 in Vice-President polls marked by cross-voting

New Delhi, Sept 9: NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday elected as the new Vice-President of India, defeating Opposition candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

Radhakrishnan polled 452 first-preference votes against Reddy’s 300 in an election that brought cheer to the ruling BJP, which managed to draw support from at least 13 MPs outside its camp.

Of the 767 MPs eligible, 14 abstained — seven from BJD, four from BRS, two independents and one from the Akali Dal. Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid.

Announcing the results, Returning Officer P.C. Mody said that Radhakrishnan, currently Governor of Maharashtra, had been duly elected as Vice-President.

The snap election became necessary following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, two years and 20 days before completion of his term. Dhankhar quit after receiving an impeachment notice against Justice Yashwant Varma from the Opposition — a move that caught the BJP off guard.

Ahead of voting, Radhakrishnan had a committed support base of 439 MPs, including 11 from YSR Congress, while Justice Reddy was assured of 324. The preference of four MPs remained uncertain. The Opposition, which expected Reddy to secure 315–320 votes, suffered a setback as at least 13 MPs from its side appear to have crossed over. Observers suggest the actual number could be higher.

After the outcome, Justice Reddy congratulated his rival, saying:

“I humbly accept this verdict with an abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great Republic. This journey has been a profound honour, offering me the opportunity to stand for the values that have guided my life — constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of every individual.”

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh sought to highlight positives for the Opposition, noting that Reddy secured 40% of votes this time compared to 26% in the 2022 Vice-Presidential polls. He asserted that while the BJP had won arithmetically, it had suffered “a moral and political defeat” and stressed that the ideological battle “continues unabated.”