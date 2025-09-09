  1. Home
  2. CP Radhakrishnan trounces Reddy 452–300 in Vice-President polls marked by cross-voting

September 9, 2025

New Delhi, Sept 9: NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday elected as the new Vice-President of India, defeating Opposition candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

Radhakrishnan polled 452 first-preference votes against Reddy’s 300 in an election that brought cheer to the ruling BJP, which managed to draw support from at least 13 MPs outside its camp.

Of the 767 MPs eligible, 14 abstained — seven from BJD, four from BRS, two independents and one from the Akali Dal. Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid.

Announcing the results, Returning Officer P.C. Mody said that Radhakrishnan, currently Governor of Maharashtra, had been duly elected as Vice-President.

The snap election became necessary following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, two years and 20 days before completion of his term. Dhankhar quit after receiving an impeachment notice against Justice Yashwant Varma from the Opposition — a move that caught the BJP off guard.

Ahead of voting, Radhakrishnan had a committed support base of 439 MPs, including 11 from YSR Congress, while Justice Reddy was assured of 324. The preference of four MPs remained uncertain. The Opposition, which expected Reddy to secure 315–320 votes, suffered a setback as at least 13 MPs from its side appear to have crossed over. Observers suggest the actual number could be higher.

After the outcome, Justice Reddy congratulated his rival, saying:
“I humbly accept this verdict with an abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great Republic. This journey has been a profound honour, offering me the opportunity to stand for the values that have guided my life — constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of every individual.”

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh sought to highlight positives for the Opposition, noting that Reddy secured 40% of votes this time compared to 26% in the 2022 Vice-Presidential polls. He asserted that while the BJP had won arithmetically, it had suffered “a moral and political defeat” and stressed that the ideological battle “continues unabated.”

coastaldigest.com news network
September 1,2025

In a landmark achievement, Indian non-profit Educate Girls has become the first NGO from the country to win the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award 2025. The recognition shines a global spotlight on its founder Safeena Husain, whose journey from London School of Economics to the remotest corners of Rajasthan has transformed the educational landscape for millions of girls.

From Delhi to the World

Born in Delhi in 1971, Safeena Husain’s own schooling was briefly interrupted, but she returned with determination and eventually graduated from the London School of Economics. Her early career in San Francisco as head of Child Family Health International exposed her to global development challenges. Yet, a visit to rural India, where villagers pitied her parents for having “only a daughter,” left a lasting mark. That moment planted the seed for what would later become Educate Girls.

Founding Educate Girls

In 2007, Husain returned to India and launched Educate Girls after two years of groundwork. Starting with just 50 schools in Rajasthan’s Pali district, the initiative quickly expanded. The model was simple but powerful: work with government schools, involve communities, and mobilize local youth volunteers—Team Balika—to identify and enroll out-of-school girls.

Today, Educate Girls spans tens of thousands of villages across multiple states, enrolling over 2 million girls and supporting remedial learning for millions of children.

Innovations That Changed the Game

Safeena Husain’s vision has consistently combined grassroots action with global innovation:

•    Team Balika volunteers: Local champions who ensure no girl is left behind.

•    Development Impact Bond (2015): The world’s first education DIB, linking funding to measurable results—exceeding targets with 160% learning outcomes.

•    Pragati Program: A “second chance” for young women (15–29) to complete their schooling through open learning. Today, it serves over 31,000 learners.

Recognitions and Global Spotlight

The Ramon Magsaysay Award is the latest in a long list of honors for Safeena Husain:

•    2023 – WISE Prize for Education (Qatar), the first Indian woman to win it.

•    2024 – Honorary Doctorate from the London School of Economics.

•    Earlier – Skoll Award (2015), Women Transforming India (2017), ET Prime Women Leadership Award (2019).

With the Magsaysay Award, Educate Girls joins the ranks of Asia’s most inspiring change-makers.

A Vision for the Future

Speaking after the announcement, Husain called the award a “historic moment for India’s girl education movement.” She aims to empower 10 million learners in the next decade, underscoring her belief that “educating girls is the single most powerful investment for breaking cycles of poverty.”

From the lanes of Rajasthan to the global stage, Safeena Husain has shown how one woman’s determination can change the destiny of millions. The Ramon Magsaysay Award is not just a personal honor but a recognition of the power of education, equality, and grassroots action in shaping a better India.

September 1,2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the stage of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit on Monday to deliver a blunt message against terrorism, with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seated in the hall. Modi stressed that terrorism is not the problem of a single nation but a challenge to humanity, warning that “double standards” on the issue will not be tolerated.

In a significant diplomatic outcome, SCO member states, including China, strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The joint declaration extended support to India’s fight against cross-border terrorism. Pakistan, long accused of harbouring terror groups, too endorsed the statement.

The summit also offered striking geopolitical optics. Modi was seen warmly greeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the three leaders sharing smiles and animated exchanges. Their camaraderie underscored India’s ability to maintain strategic balance with Moscow and Beijing, despite mounting pressure from Washington. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, was left exchanging awkward glances.

Addressing the plenary, Modi called the Pahalgam attack “an open challenge to every country believing in humanity” and reminded members that peace, security and stability are essential for progress. Without naming Pakistan, he asked: “Can the open support of terrorism by some countries be acceptable to us? So many mothers have lost their children, and so many children became orphans. Recently, we saw a very disgusting form of terrorism in Pahalgam.”

He reiterated that India has long opposed terror outfits such as Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, and continues to resist terror-financing. “In the fight against terrorism, India stands firm on unity, and the SCO has an important role. Any kind of double standard is not acceptable,” he said, thanking nations that supported India after the Pahalgam attack.

The SCO declaration mirrored India’s stance, condemning terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations” and demanding that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of the Pahalgam massacre be brought to justice. It also stressed that using terrorist, separatist or extremist groups for mercenary purposes is unacceptable, and warned against “double standards” in counter-terrorism.

Diplomatically, the declaration is seen as a major win for India and a setback for Pakistan, which had to endorse the condemnation while its prime minister sat at the table.

By making terrorism the central theme of his address and ensuring that SCO adopted India’s language in the joint statement, Modi reinforced New Delhi’s global standing and turned the Tianjin summit into a stage where India’s voice on security and stability resonated loud and clear.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan respected the sovereignty and integrity of all members of the bloc and its neighbours. 

Addressing the SCO summit today, the premier said: “Pakistan has always believed in the power of multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy, and shunning unilateralism. And yet, to our shock and deep disappointment, the region witnessed extremely disturbing developments during the last few months. “Pakistan supports and respects the sovereignty and integrity of all SCO members and its neighbours,” he added.

September 4,2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the media after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, told the US not to try to strong-arm India and China with tariffs and sanctions, saying, "You can't talk to India or China in that way".

Accusing the Donald Trump administration of using economic pressure as a tool to undermine two of Asia’s biggest powers, Putin said, "You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws," he said.

"When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think — how can the leadership of those big countries react?" he said.

Putin, who called India and China "partners", said the US tariff regime was an attempt to "weaken the leadership of these countries".

Speaking about the history of both countries, he said, "They have had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time. If one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over. So that influences his behaviour."

Stressing that Washington’s attitude echoes outdated thinking, the Russian leader said, "The colonial era is now over. They have to realise they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners."

However, Putin expressed hope that everything would be sorted out and normal dialogue would resume. "Ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place and we will see normal political dialogue again."

Putin's remarks come against the backdrop of intensifying trade and geopolitical tensions. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent, partly aimed at penalising New Delhi for ramping up Russian oil imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is also aimed at pushing Trump's "America First" vision to cut trade deficits.

Meanwhile, China has continued to remain locked in a trade war with Washington.

Earlier this week, Putin said he "highly valued" the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said at the SCO summit.

It may be recalled that on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and formed a close circle in a rare display of unity and friendship.

