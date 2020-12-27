  1. Home
Date sheet for CBSE exams to be announced on Dec 31

Agencies
December 27, 2020

New Delhi, Dec 27: The datesheet for the CBSE board examinations for Class X and XII will be revealed on December 31. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the datesheet on Dec 31, the Union Education Ministry announced on Saturday.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has already clarified that the board examinations will not be conducted in the month of February this time.

Giving details about the Board examinations, Nishank took to Twitter on Saturday evening: "Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned."

The Union Education Minister will make the announcement live through various online media.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the 10th 12th Board examinations will not be held online. Students will have to take the exams with pen and paper as before.

According to the Ministry of Education, it is important to conduct examinations to ensure the progress and better future of the students.

All kinds of discussions are taking place between students, parents and teachers on the conduct of examinations this year. So far, school and colleges across the country have not fully opened due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Education Minister has said, "It is a big challenge for students who are constantly away from schools and colleges to study online. But students should always be prepared to turn this challenge into an opportunity."

Many parents across the country want the date of the Board examinations to be postponed by a few months at least. A body of school parents has even sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education to extend the date of Board examinations. According to the proposal, parents want the examinations to be conducted in May or thereafter.

December 19,2020

0x428.jpg

Washington, Dec 19: Defending its personalised advertising approach, Facebook has said that it disagrees with Apples belief that personalisation and privacy are at odds.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said in a tweet that Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first.

According to Steve Satterfield, Privacy and Public Policy Director at Facebook, personalised advertising helps people discover new products and brands, and it enables businesses of all sizes, not just the ones with the biggest budgets, to reach people who are likely to be interested in what they offer.

"We disagree: personalisation doesn't have to come at the expense of privacy. We can do both, and we can do both well," Satterfield said in a blog post.

"We've built products that lead the industry in transparency and offer settings and controls to help people manage their privacy. Our products and data policies remain the best resources to understand our data practices," he added.

With full-page ads in leading US publications, Facebook is apparently trying to convince regulators to look at Apple's privacy changes.

Earlier, Apple hit back at Facebook, saying that the tech giant stands up for its users.

Apple had earlier postponed the full enforcement of privacy practices in iOS 14 until next year after Facebook went out in public against those changes.

Satterfield said that without personalised advertising, "many new products and services would never get off the ground or would cost more, and you'd see ads that are less relevant, less timely and, therefore, interest you less".

According to an image posted by Cook, iPhone users will have the option to either allow or disallow Facebook to track their activity across other companies' apps and websites.

Satterfield said Facebook will continue to work with industry partners and invest in building new privacy technology.

"We believe that with the right controls, we can preserve the value that both people and businesses get out of personalised advertising, while respecting privacy and empowering people to control their information online," he noted.

News Network
December 18,2020

modi.JPG

New Delhi, Dec 18: Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while adding that over the last 20 to 30 years, Centre and State Governments had detailed discussions on these reforms.

"Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight. Over the last 20-30 years, central government and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms," said PM Modi while addressing farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen through video conferencing.

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," he added.

Today Rs 16 thousand crores are being transferred into the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister further said the modern system that India has created in the last five to six years is being discussed and appreciated all over the world today.

"The modern facility available to the farmers in the big countries of the world should be provided to the farmers of India also, it cannot be delayed any longer," said PM Modi.

"In a rapidly changing global scenario, the farmer situation cannot be accepted as becoming helpless due to lack of facilities and modern methods. It is already too late. The things that should have been done 25-30 years ago are happening now," he added.

In the last six years, the Centre has worked keeping in mind the needs of farmers, the Prime Minister stated.

"There is a lot of discussion about the new laws made for farmers in the country for the past several days. These agricultural reform laws did not come overnight. Every government has discussed it extensively for the last 20-22 years. At least all organizations have discussed these," said PM Modi.

"Farmers of the country, farmers' organizations, agricultural experts, agricultural economists, agricultural scientists, progressive farmers of our country have also been continuously demanding improvement in the agricultural sector," he added.

In fact, the farmers of the country should ask for answers from those who have been writing about these reforms in their manifestos before, collecting the votes of the farmers, but did nothing. Just kept on avoiding these demands and the farmer of the country kept on waiting, the Prime Minister stated.

"If the old manifestos of all the political parties of the country are seen today, let their old statements be heard, the letters of those who were earlier handling the country's agricultural system are seen, then the agricultural reforms that have taken place today are not different from them," he added.

"Today, several farmers have been given a Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country," said PM Modi.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes PM Modi at the Kisan conference.

He also addressed the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen.

"PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis won't be closed at all... Congress is shedding crocodile tears, Kamal Nath had distributed fake loan waiver certificates" he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement comes at the time when farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Agencies
December 16,2020

pinarayi-vijayan.jpg

Kochi, Dec 16: Despite facing a host of controversies ahead of the civic body polls, Kerala's ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front was ahead of its rivals as counting of votes reached its final stages on Wednesday, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appears to be on a high.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, which initially was seen putting up a better show in the first round of counting that began at 8 a.m., appears to have failed to make effective use of the numerous alleged scams of the Vijayan government.

A greater setback was evident for the BJP, which was seen promising that they will ride high, but failed to do so to the desired levels of their expectations.

The shocker came at the Kochi corporation, where the Congress' mayoral candidate N. Venugopal lost by just one vote to his BJP rival, and for the Left, there was one in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, when incumbent Mayor K. Sreekumar had to bite the dust.

In the three-tier local body structure, trends indicate that in the six corporations in the state, the LDF has romped home in Kollam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram while the UDF appears to have done well in Thrissur and Kannur and at Kochi which it ruled for the past 10 years, it was a cliff hanger.

In the municipalities, the UDF is leading in 45, the LDF is 35 while the BJP is ahead in four.

Out of the 14 districts, the Left is leading in 10 and the UDF in four. In the Block Panchayats, the LDF is ahead in 108, the UDF in 44 and the BJP at the moment has drawn a blank. In the Gram Panchayats, the LDF is ahead in 514 and the UDF in 377 while the BJP in 22. The final results are expected later in the night.

Compared with the 2015 polls, at the moment, the UDF has overall managed to get more, while in fact the Left has got marginally less than what they got in 2015. Likewise the BJP overall in the three tier structure have fared slightly better, but fell far below their expectations, where they were expecting to rule the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

