  2. On day of Manipur horror, more young women were raped, tortured and killed by majority community mob

July 22, 2023

Imphal, July 22: On the same day two tribal women were stripped, paraded and allegedly gang raped by a mob in Manipur in an incident that has triggered massive outrage, at least two other young women from the state's Kangpokpi district were brutally assaulted and murdered amidst a wave of ethnic violence that is yet to abate.

The victims, aged 21 and 24, were working at a car wash in the Konung Mamang area of the Imphal East district, around 40 kilometres away from the site of the other incident, when they were targeted by a mob on May 4.

The two women at the car wash were reportedly assaulted by a large group of men, accompanied by some women. A male co-worker, who witnessed the incident, told The Times of India that the women in the mob encouraged the men to take the victims inside a room and sexually assault them.

The victims were dragged into the room, the lights were switched off, and they were gagged with clothes to prevent them from screaming. After enduring this horrific ordeal for about one-and-a-half hours, the victims were dragged outside and dumped next to a sawmill in the vicinity. Their clothes were torn, their hair chopped off, and their bodies were covered in blood.

The identities of the victims were initially not reported due to the fear of stigma associated with sexual assault. However, the mother of one of the victims mustered the courage to file a Zero FIR at Saikul police station on May 16th, The Indian Express reported.

The FIR, which stated that her daughter and the other woman were "brutally murdered after being raped and gruesomely tortured," was later transferred to Porompat police station in Imphal East district. 

"Their dead bodies are not yet recovered, and their whereabouts are also not known till date," the police complaint read, putting the number of assailants at about 100-200.

It was at the same police station that another FIR was registered concerning the alleged abduction, rape, and murder of the two women whose horrific ordeal was recorded on video and has triggered nationwide anger.

Police sources have confirmed that no arrests have been made in this case so far. The Manipur police are currently examining thousands of complaints related to various crimes, including weapon looting, arson, killings, and assaults on women.

The incidents have also been flagged to the National Commission for Women in a complaint by two activists and the North American Manipur Tribal Association.

They are the latest tale of horror to emerge from the state, where at least 150 people have been killed and more than 40,000 displaced since the violence erupted on May 3.

The clashes in the state bordering Myanmar began when the Kuki tribal group clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over sharing economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

The trouble appeared to subside after the central government rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 32 lakh people, but sporadic violence and killings resumed soon afterwards and the state has remained tense since. 

July 17,2023

Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said the state has been witnessing a total collapse of the law-and-order situation after the Congress government was formed.

“A series of murders are reported in Karnataka after the new government under chief minister Siddaramaiah was formed. The law and order situation saw a total collapse with the state witnessing murders. A Jain monk has been killed brutally and two entrepreneurs were murdered in their office in Bengaluru. Further, Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal and many others were murdered recently. The home minister has lost control over state police,” the BJP MLA stated in a release.

Instances of murders continue as miscreants have no respect for the police force in the state, he said.

The government needs to wake up immediately and put an end to untoward incidents, he said, adding that murders, communal clashes and other untoward incidents were being reported in the state in large numbers when Congress was in power earlier too.

“The past one-and-a-half months of Congress administration in the state has again proved that the government is not interested in law and order. Instead of presenting a pro-people administration, the government is involved in transfer scams and other issues. Let the government ensure a fearless administration,” the MLA added.

July 19,2023

The latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday, puts India's passport at the 80th spot, moving it up five places from its position in 2022. Indians can now travel to 57 destinations without a visa.

India's current rank ties it with countries like Togo and Senegal.

While Indian passport holders have visa-free access and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka, they still need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world. Some of these countries include China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and European Union Countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore has replaced Japan with having the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell. The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017. At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 27 destinations.

Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort, and rank the world's passports.

Notably, the Henley Passport Index, originally created by Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. 

It is updated in real-time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect. 

List of countries that allow visa-free entry for Indians 

Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi 
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti *
Dominica
El Salvador
Fiji
Gabon
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia *
Iran *
Jamaica
Jordan *
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar *
Maldives
Marshall Islands *
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique *
Myanmar *
Nepal
Niue
Oman
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda *
Samoa *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Sierra Leone *
Somalia
Sri Lanka *
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia *
St. Vincent
Tanzania *
Thailand *
Timor-Leste *
Togo *
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
 

July 21,2023

New Delhi, July 21: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Gujarat government in Rahul Gandhi’s Modi surname remark case. SC also issued notice to complainant & Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi on Gandhi’s plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 4. SC said limited question at this stage is whether the conviction deserves to be suspended.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra heard the matter.

The Congress leader had challenged the Gujarat High Court’s order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court over 'Modi surname' remark back in 2019.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

A bench headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud had on July 18 agreed had to hear Gandhi's plea after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi mentioned the matter and sought urgent hearing.

Gandhi in his appeal said that if the Gujarat HC judgment that was passed on July 7 is not stayed, it may lead to "throttling of free speech, expression, thought, and statement".

Purnesh Modi, a former minister in the Gujarat government, had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his "how all thieves have Modi as the common surname" remark made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. He was apparently referring to businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, two fugitive prominent businessmen wanted in India.

The Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24 after a Gujarat court convicted and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.

