DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by car for 15 meters by drunk driver near AIIMS

New Delhi: Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters, at around 3:11 am opposite AIIMS gate 2, after her hand got stuck in the car's window, said Delhi police.

According to the police, the driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up the car’s glass window while she was scolding him as he asked her to sit in his car, ANI reported.

Maliwal also took to Twitter to inform about the incident saying, "Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi. A driver of a car molested me in a drunken state and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the mirror of the car and dragged me. God saved my life. If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation."

Harish Chandra, the 47-year-old accused, was detained. He was reportedly in an intoxicated state when he catcalled the DCW chief. FIR was also registered in the case, said police.

Both the victim and the accused underwent a medical evaluation. The incident occurred as Swati Maliwal and her colleagues were both standing on a footpath in the same place.

More details are awaited in the case.