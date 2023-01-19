  1. Home
  2. DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by car for 15 meters by drunk driver near AIIMS

January 19, 2023

New Delhi: Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters, at around 3:11 am opposite AIIMS gate 2, after her hand got stuck in the car's window, said Delhi police.

According to the police, the driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up the car’s glass window while she was scolding him as he asked her to sit in his car, ANI reported.

Maliwal also took to Twitter to inform about the incident saying, "Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi. A driver of a car molested me in a drunken state and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the mirror of the car and dragged me. God saved my life. If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation."

Harish Chandra, the 47-year-old accused, was detained. He was reportedly in an intoxicated state when he catcalled the DCW chief. FIR was also registered in the case, said police.

Both the victim and the accused underwent a medical evaluation. The incident occurred as Swati Maliwal and her colleagues were both standing on a footpath in the same place.

More details are awaited in the case.

January 13,2023

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink.

The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite.

Hyderabad-based NRSC has released the satellite images of areas that are sinking.

In images, the entire town, including the Army's helipad and the Narasimha temple, has been marked as sensitive zone.

On the basis of ISRO's preliminary report, Uttarakhand government is conducting rescue operation in danger-prone areas and the people in these areas are being shifted to safer places on priority.

According to the report, the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days.

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to the land subsidence.

Although scientists are still studying the cracks that appeared in the houses and roads after the land subsidence in the town, the findings in the primary report of ISRO are frightening.

Joshimath, also known as Jyotirmath, is a city and a municipal board in Chamoli District in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Located at a height of 6150 feet (1875 m), it is a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails and pilgrim centres like Badrinath. It is home to one of the four cardinal pīthas established by Adi Shankara.

January 13,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has accused the BJP of misusing Swami Vivekananda Jayanti to woo voters.

"The BJP has organised National Youth Festival in Hubballi out of public money but for its electoral gains. The party mobilised people for the inaugural of youth festival by distributing money," he said. He was speaking to reporters near Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Pointing out that the government is organizing such mega conventions when it was reeling under a debt burden, Kumaraswamy claimed that the people will reject the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He also accused Congress of 'hijacking' JD(S) programmes. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival, scheduled between January 12 and 16 at  Hubballi-Dharwad region, on Thursday. 

January 7,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 7: Indian cricket’s super star and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrived at Mangaluru International Airport today. 

He was cordially welcomed by U T Ifthikar Ali, brother of former minister and incumbent Mangaluru MLA U T Khader.

The ‘Captain Cool’ was on his way to Bekal in Kasaragod district for the release of the autobiography on Prof K K Abdul Gafar, father of his friend Dr Shajeer Gafar.

