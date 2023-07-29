  1. Home
  2. Delegation of 21 I.N.D.I.A. MPs reaches violence-hit Manipur to assess ground situation

News Network
July 29, 2023

Imphal, July 29: A delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc INDIA reached here on Saturday to assess the ground situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur.

The team of opposition MPs will visit several relief camps to meet victims of the ethnic clashes that broke in the northeastern state on May 3.

The MPs reached Imphal by a commercial flight from Delhi.

After their arrival here, the delegation will go to Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place, to meet victims from the Kuki community in the relief camps there.

"From Imphal, they will go by a chopper to Churachandpur due to security issues. As only one helicopter is available, the members of the delegation would be divided into two teams, and the chopper will make two trips to ferry them," a security official told PTI.

One team, comprising Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others, would reach Churachandpur first and visit a relief camp set up at the Boys' Hostel of Churachandpur College.

Another team, comprising Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and others, would go there and visit a relief camp at Don Bosco School in Churachandpur, a source in the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee said.

"After returning to Imphal, the team led by Chowdhury will go to another relief camp at Moirang College in Bishnupur district by road to meet victims from the Meitei community," he said.

The other team of opposition MPs will go to the Ideal Girl's College relief camp at Akampat in Imphal East district and will visit another camp at Lamboikhongangkhong in Imphal West district.

"On Sunday morning, the delegation will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan to discuss the ongoing situation and possible measures to bring peace in Manipur at the earliest," the MPCC official said.

The team is scheduled to return to the national capital on Sunday afternoon.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since early May between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.

Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far. 

News Network
July 19,2023

The latest ranking published by Henley Passport Index, released on Tuesday, puts India's passport at the 80th spot, moving it up five places from its position in 2022. Indians can now travel to 57 destinations without a visa.

India's current rank ties it with countries like Togo and Senegal.

While Indian passport holders have visa-free access and visa-on-arrival access to countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Rwanda, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka, they still need a visa to enter 177 destinations across the world. Some of these countries include China, Japan, Russia, the United States, and European Union Countries.

Meanwhile, Singapore has replaced Japan with having the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 192 global destinations.

After five years at the top, Japan dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa fell. The US, which once topped the ranking nearly a decade ago, slid two places to eighth place. The UK, after a Brexit-induced slump, jumped two places to fourth, a position it last held in 2017. At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan with easy access to 27 destinations.

Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort, and rank the world's passports.

Notably, the Henley Passport Index, originally created by Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, is based on data provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) and covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. 

It is updated in real-time throughout the year, as and when visa policy changes come into effect. 

List of countries that allow visa-free entry for Indians 

Barbados
Bhutan
Bolivia
British Virgin Islands
Burundi 
Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands
Comoro Islands
Djibouti *
Dominica
El Salvador
Fiji
Gabon
Grenada
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Indonesia *
Iran *
Jamaica
Jordan *
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macao (SAR China)
Madagascar *
Maldives
Marshall Islands *
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Micronesia
Montserrat
Mozambique *
Myanmar *
Nepal
Niue
Oman
Palau Islands
Qatar
Rwanda *
Samoa *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Sierra Leone *
Somalia
Sri Lanka *
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia *
St. Vincent
Tanzania *
Thailand *
Timor-Leste *
Togo *
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
Zimbabwe
 

News Network
July 26,2023

New Delhi, 26: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that when he "lacks" the confidence to make a statement in Parliament, how can I.N.D.I.A have confidence in him.

Sibal's remarks came just ahead of his former party Congress filing a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government over the Manipur issue.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "No Confidence Motion. When PM lacks confidence to make statement in Parliament; keeps 'maun' on the crimes against women in Manipur till the Supreme Court comments; keeps 'maun' on Brij Bhushan; Says no territory is occupied by China. How can I.N.D.I.A have confidence in him?"

The decision for the motion was taken in a meeting attended by opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) MPs in Parliament on Tuesday.

At the meeting of the opposition leaders, it was decided after weighing various options that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue, one of the alliance leaders said. 

Prime Minister Modi last Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that the law would act with its full might and no guilty would be spared. 

News Network
July 28,2023

Bengaluru, July 28: A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been taken into custody by the High Ground Police Station after she tweeted an abusive comment against female family members of Karnataka chief minister amidst saffron party’s attempt to give communal tinge to Udupi college washroom video case. 

shakuntala.jpg

BJP worker Shakuntala Nataraj was detained for questioning after Congress worker Hanumantharaya filed a complaint with High grounds police station against her distasteful tweet targeting wife and daughter-in-law of chief minister Siddaramaiah. 

Shakuntala’s tweet was in response to Congress leaders’ remarks against BJP for giving communal tinge to an incident at a paramedical college in Udupi wherein three girls were accused of secretary filming their classmate in the washroom. 

As the news of alleged video began to spread the Sangh Parivar activists released the fake obscene videos of girls on social media and claimed that Muslim girls are secretly filming Hindu girls’ videos in washroom. 

Police have registered FIR against three girls, college administration and those who spread fake videos. 

According to the FIR, they were attempting to film one of their friends on July 18 at the Netra Jyothi College of Optometry and Paramedical Science, but a student from another stream ended up using the bathroom. The case against the three women and the college administration was registered under sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 175 (omission to produce document to public servant by person legally bound to produce it) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (e) (punishment for violation of privacy) of Information Technology Act.

This is not the first time Shakuntala has posted such controversial posts. Earlier, she had posted a fke mosque photo in an attempt to paint a communal colour to terrible train accident that took place in Odisha. The post was subsequently deleted.

