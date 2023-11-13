  1. Home
  2. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata among world's 10 most polluted cities after Diwali celebrations

News Network
November 13, 2023

New Delhi: Two Indian cities joined New Delhi to be among the world's worst 10 for pollution on Monday morning, with smoke heavy in the air a day after revellers let loose with firecrackers for Diwali - the annual Hindu festival of light.

The capital New Delhi took, as it often does, the top spot. It had an air quality index (AQI) figure of 420, putting it the 'hazardous' category, according to Swiss group IQAir.

But it was also joined in the top 10 by Kolkata in India's east, which came in fourth with an AQI of 196, while the financial capital of Mumbai was eighth with an AQI of 163.

An AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and is dangerous to those with existing diseases, while a level of 150-200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart problems. Levels of 0-50 are considered good.

A thick layer of smog had begun to circulate in New Delhi from Sunday night, sending its AQI to an alarming 680 a little after midnight.

Every year authorities impose bans on firecrackers in the capital, but only rarely do those bans appear to be enforced.

Air quality in India deteriorates every year ahead of winter, when cold air traps pollutants from vehicles, industry, construction dust and agricultural waste burning.

New Delhi's authorities postponed an earlier decision to restrict use of vehicles after a brief spell of rain on Friday brought some respite from a week-long exposure to toxic air.

The local government plans to review the decision after Diwali. 

News Network
October 29,2023

Israeli warplanes have conducted airstrikes on areas close to the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, as the regime’s genocidal war on the besieged enclave enters its 23rd day.

Citing eyewitnesses, the Associated Press reported on Sunday that the aerial assaults hit areas near Shifa Hospital, which is filled with patients and tens of thousands of people seeking shelter.

The strikes, the report added, destroyed most of the roads leading to the hospital.

“Reaching the hospital has become increasingly difficult,” sheltering Gazan Mahmoud al-Sawah said. “It seems they want to cut off the area.”

Israel claimed that its raid had targeted a command post run by the Hamas resistance movement under the hospital.

It came almost two weeks after Israel targeted Al-Ahli Arabi Hospital in central Gaza, killing hundreds of civilians, including women and children.

30 hospitals, health centers in Gaza shut down

Also on Sunday, officials at the Gaza Health Ministry said that at least 30 hospitals and health centers have shut down in the coastal enclave since October 7, when Israel launched its bloody bombing campaign on Gaza.

The hospitals ceased to function because they had run out of medical and fuel supplies, they noted.

The Ministry officials further said that several hospitals have had to enforce part closures, warning that more closures are expected in the coming hours and days if no supplies are allowed into Gaza.

‘Blackout keeping aid from entering Gaza’

On Saturday, a Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson said that no international aid had entered the Gaza Strip due to the communications blackout created by Israel.

Nebal Farsakh told the Associated Press that communication in Gaza was impossible and teams could not connect with Egyptian Red Crescent or UN personnel for rescue and relief efforts.

Israel waged the brutal war after Hamas launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

It has been committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip, killing over 8,000 Palestinians, half of whom are children.

The occupying regime has also imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living in the coastal enclave.

News Network
November 8,2023

Israeli Builders Association has urged the government to allow companies to hire up to 100,000 Indian workers to replace almost equal number of Palestinians who have lost their work permits amid the ongoing war between Israeli military and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, according to a report published by VOA News.

Haim Feiglin of Israeli Builders Association said that they are negotiating with India in this regard and currently waiting for a decision from the Israeli government to approve this.

“We hope to engage some 50,000 to 100,000 workers from India to work across the sector and bring it to normalcy,” he said.

According to the report, there are some 90,000 Palestinians who used to work in Israel before the war began. However, they are no longer allowed to work in Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas on occupation forces and illegal settlers. 

This has led to a significant slowdown in Israel’s construction industry, which is reeling under a severe shortage of workforce.

Notably, India and Israel had signed an agreement in May early this year to allow 42,000 Indian workers to work in the Jewish state in the fields of construction and nursing. The move was expected to help Israel in dealing with the rising cost of living as Indian labourers are paid comparatively cheaper wages.

India has the world’s largest working population and tens of hundreds of Indian workers are already working in the Middle East. So far, it is not clear if a new deal will be signed or they will tweak the existing one since it only allows 42,000 workers for both construction and nursing sector.

As per the May 2023 deal that was signed by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar, 34,000 workers will be engaged in the construction field and another 8,000 for nursing needs. 

News Network
October 31,2023

Bengaluru: The chief minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government has announced the list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award winners for the year 2023.

Former journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu and philanthropist Charmadi Hasanabba are among the 68 personalities who will be awarded Rajyotsava Award on November 1 as the state is celebrating 50 years of its naming.

Muslim Educational Institutions Federation (MEIF) of Dakshina Kannada is among the 10 organizations that are chosen for the award.

Here’s the complete list. 

