  Demonetisation was 'vitiated, unlawful', says dissenting judge on SC verdict, slams RBI

Demonetisation was 'vitiated, unlawful', says dissenting judge on SC verdict, slams RBI

News Network
January 2, 2023

New Delhi, Jan 2: In her minority judement on the verdict on demonetisation, Supreme Court Judge B V Nagarathna called the 2016 note ban "vitiated and unlawful". She said that the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes should have been done through legislation, not notification.

The only dissenting judge in the five-bench panel which upheld the Modi government’s demonetisation exercise on Monday, Judge Nagarathna said, "The Parliament should have discussed the law on demonetisation. The process should not have been done through a gazette notification. 

The Houses cannot be left aloof on issues of such critical importance to the country."

She also slammed the RBI, saying that there was no application of mind by the central bank. "Only its opinion was sought, which cannot be said to be a recommendation." 

News Network
December 19,2022

Kasaragod, Dec 19: The first edition of the 10-day-long Bekal International Beach Festival is set to commence from December 24 which would be celebration of the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions. 

The event, organised by the Tourism Department and Bekal Resorts Development Corporation, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kudumbashree and local self-government bodies, also aims to promote tourism of Kasaragod, famously known as the land of seven languages.

The festival will offer a myriad of events filled with excitement and entertainment, said festival chairman and Udma MLA CH Kunhambu.

He said the festival would be inaugurated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The authorities are expecting a footfall of around four lakh people during the 10-day festival at the Bekal Fort and beach. The footfall at the fort during the weekend adds up to 15,000. 

Visitors can take helicopter rides, and enjoy water sports such as kayaking, parasailing, canoeing, snorkelling, scuba diving, catamaran sailing and windsurfing. 

A flower show will be part of the festival. It will have a business trade expo. Sand art will be displayed on the shores and more than 100 selfie points have been created. The Kerala government has released Rs 10 lakh for the festival, which is estimated to cost Rs 5 crore, Kunhambu said.

A series of cultural programmes have been planned during the festival from 7 pm onwards. The first day will feature a music band Nooran Sisters.

News Network
December 26,2022

Dhaka, Dec 26: The possible sinking of a boat with over 180 Rohingya Muslims on board will make 2022 one of the worst years for the community as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in camps in Bangladesh, the UN refugee agency told Reuters on Monday.

Nearly 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar are living in crowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their home country after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

In communal Buddhist-majority Myanmar, most Rohingya are denied citizenship and are seen as illegal immigrants from South Asia.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said over the weekend that it feared that a boat that started its journey from Bangladesh at the end of November was missing at sea, with all 180 on board presumed dead.

The UNHCR said the vessel, which was not seaworthy, may have started to crack in early December before losing contact.

Nearly 200 Rohingya are feared dead or missing at sea this year already. "We hope against hope that the 180 missing are still alive somewhere out there", said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch.

The UNHCR estimates nearly 900 Rohingya died or went missing in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal in 2013 and more than 700 in 2014.

"One of the worst years for dead and missing after 2013 and 2014," Baloch said of 2022, adding the number of people trying to flee had returned to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Trends show the numbers reaching back to 2020, when over 2,400 people attempted the risky sea crossings with more than 200 people dead or missing."

The number of Rohingya leaving Bangladesh in boats this year has jumped more than five fold this year from a year earlier, rights groups estimate.

Baloch said it was not clear where exactly the boat with 180 aboard went missing, nor whether the lifting of Covid restrictions in Southeast Asia, a favoured destination for the Rohingya, was leading to the rush of people.

Sayedur Rahman, 38, who fled to Malaysia in 2012 from Myanmar, said his wife, two sons aged 17 and 13, and a daughter aged 12 were among the missing.

"In 2017, my family came to Bangladesh to save their lives," Rahman said, referring to that year's exodus of Rohingya from Myanmar.

"But they are now all gone ... Now I'm devastated," Rahman said. "We Rohingya are left to die ... on the land, at sea. Everywhere."

Earlier this month, two Myanmar Rohingya activist groups said that up to 20 people died of hunger or thirst on what the UNHCR said was a separate boat that was stranded at sea for two weeks off India's coast. The boat, with at least 100 people on board, was said to be in Malaysian waters.

Amid the feared fatalities, some boats have made land or been rescued at sea.

On Monday the International Organisation for Migration said in a statement that 57 Rohingya males disembarked in Indonesia's Aceh Besar district early on Dec. 25 with the support of local community members. It said the male-only boat is believed to have set off from Bangladesh and spent nearly a month drifting at sea.

Indonesian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two boats carrying a total of 230 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, landed on the shores of Indonesia's Aceh province in November, while this month, Sri Lanka's navy rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the Indian Ocean island's northern coast. 

News Network
December 24,2022

New Delhi, Dec 24: India's present Covid scenario does not warrant restricting international flights or imposing a lockdown, but there is a need for strengthened surveillance and vigilance in view of the rise in cases in some countries, experts have said.

They also said that a fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as people in India have the advantage of 'hybrid immunity' i.e. natural immunity due to infection reinforced by vaccination.

"Overall, there is no increase in Covid caseload and India currently is in a comfortable situation. Under present circumstances, there is no need to restrict international flights or impose a lockdown," Dr Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS director, told PTI on Friday.

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, he said. "Moreover, data suggests that the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is driving the surge in China, has already been found in our country."

Asked whether a lockdown could be needed in the coming days, Dr Guleria said, "A fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as the Indian population already has hybrid immunity because of a very good vaccination coverage and natural infection."

"Considering the current situation and a good degree of hybrid immunity in the population, there does not seem to be a need for a lockdown," Dr Guleria said.

Dr Neeraj Gupta, a professor in the Department of Pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said India needs to exercise caution given the surge of COVID-19 cases in China and some other countries but a "lockdown-like situation is not envisaged in near future given the current India scenario".

"Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be reinforced since complacency has crept in because of very low number of Covid positive cases. We cannot be slack given the global scenario since the pandemic is still not over," he said.

He added 'hybrid immunity' makes a person more secure against future infections with morbidity/mortality benefits.

"India has the advantage due to citizens taking voluntary actions like prevention, early diagnosis and good vaccination strategy," he told PTI.

He also opined China comparatively is more vulnerable right now possibly because of low natural immunity, "poor vaccination strategy where young and healthy people were prioritised rather than older and vulnerable population, and lower vaccine efficiency".

Their population may be less immune and more vulnerable also due to the country's strict lockdown mechanism, he said.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a physician and an epidemiologist, said the experience of last three years has shown that while travel restrictions delayed the transmission of virus, it has no role anymore. 

In fact, it cannot stop the transmission and moreover, by the time a new variant is detected, it already reaches to different parts of the world, he said.

"We had seen this a year ago with the Omicron variant. Clearly, travel bans have no role anymore. And secondly India has over 250 sub-variants of Omicron already. And, therefore, the most rational approach is to random sampling -- with no mandates and minimal inconvenience to passengers -- for incoming international passengers. The purpose would be to keep track of emerging covid sub-variants," he said.

The current Covid situation in India is under control and there are no reasons to panic, said Dr N K Arora, the chairperson of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

He, however, added people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and those eligible should take the precaution dose.

Amid a spurt in cases in Japan, United States of America, South Korea, Brazil, France and China, India has stepped surveillance and genome sequencing of covid positive samples. 

Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of infections in that country.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible. It has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

Also, 97 per cent of the India's eligible population have been administered the first dose while 90 per cent have taken the second as well.

But, only 27 per cent of the eligible population has taken the precaution dose. 

