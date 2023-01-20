  1. Home
“Dirty Lies”: Delhi women commission chief slams BJP's ‘fake sting’ charge

January 21, 2023

New Delhi, Jan 21: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who on Thursday claimed she was harassed and dragged by a drunk man outside AIIMS after her hand got stuck in his car window as he tried to flee, has hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party, which alleged that the encounter was staged to show Delhi police in a bad light. Calling the allegations "dirty lies", she posted an impassioned tweet saying the attacks won't deter her.

"Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life, with a shroud on my head. I was attacked many times, but did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!" she said.

The BJP had on Friday raised questions over Ms Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an AAP member and her "drama" was part of a conspiracy which has now been "exposed".

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that 47-year-old Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, who was accused of harassing Ms Maliwal, is a prominent AAP activist in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

Mr Sachdeva released a photo in which the accused is seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. He said with the revelation of the photo and Suryavanshi's background, "it has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy of AAP to defame Delhi internationally by showing the city as an unsafe city for women". 

Several BJP leaders have accused Ms Maliwal, who was appointed by the AAP, of staging the incident to demoralise the Delhi Police and attack the Centre.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been on the offensive against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a Centre appointee, over alleged interference in the state government's functioning, referred to Ms Maliwal's allegations to slam Mr Saxena again, asking him to concentrate on fixing the law and order situation in the city instead of interfering in the functioning of the AAP government.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi claimed that the DCW chief, a news channel, and the AAP together hatched a conspiracy to defame the Delhi police but were "exposed". 

"@AamAadmiParty and... did a sting to defame Delhi and its police and serious questions arise on its credibility. Is cheap politics legitimate on the serious issue of women safety?" she tweeted.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also released a video zooming in on a picture where the accused could be seen posing beside the AAP MLA. Praising the Delhi police for acting swiftly to arrest the accused, he called the incident a 'fake sting'. 

Mr Tiwari said the case should be thoroughly investigated, and the accused's call records should be checked to find out who he was in touch with.

News Network
January 17,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 17: In a gruesome incident, a young girl was stabbed to death at her residence at Kampa near Mundoor in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

The deceased has been identified as Jayashree (23), daughter of Guruvappa and Devaki couple.

It is learnt that she was stabbed by a man when she was working in kitchen. She was rushed to a hospital immediately by her parents. However, she breathed her last half way through. 

Puttur rural police visited the spot. The mortal remains have been kept at government hospital for post mortem. 

News Network
January 8,2023

Mangaluru: Two more radar stations are being set up by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to beef up security along the Karnataka Coast.

"Radars will be installed at Kundapura in Udupi and Belekeri in Uttara Kannada districts," Coast Guard District No 3, Karnataka Commander DIG Praveen Kumar Mishra said at the sidelines of an interaction with fishermen at Coast Guard headquarters in Panambur on Saturday.

The entire 320-km-long coastline of Karnataka is under surveillance with the help of radar stations at Surathkal and Bhatkal, he said.

The radar station is ready at Belikere and the work is in progress at Kundapura. Each radar station can cover up to 30 nautical miles into the sea. The camera in radar will cover five to seven nautical miles.

The radar stations were set up under the coastal surveillance network after the Mumbai terror attack. He appealed to fishermen on having life-saving equipment on boats and availing government insurance and pension schemes.

AIS for fishing boats

The DIG said Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders on fishing vessels, that are more than 20 metres long, will help Coast Guards in reaching fishermen in distress.

There are 2,553 fishing boats in Dakshina Kannada district and 1,607 among them are mechanised boats. About 400 mechanised boats had installed AIS. The Fisheries Department, while renewing the licenses, had insisted on installing AIS on boats.

Applications from owners of fishing boats, seeking AIS installation, are sent to Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) in Kochi.

"The MMD will issue MMSI number and call sign, which needs to be activated by fishermen by visiting the agency from where transponder was purchased," Fisheries Department deputy director Sushmitha Rao said.

Fishermen leaders Nithin Kumar and Chethan Bengre accused Kerala officials of seizing fishing boats from Karnataka.

"A heavy penalty is slapped on boats fishing within a distance limit of 12 nautical miles," they charged. The fishermen also highlighted shortage of kerosene supply for traditional fishermen and failure to release subsidy amount for subsidised diesel.

Shashi Kumar Bengre, representing Purse Seine Fishing Boat Owners' Association, urged the government to upgrade the fisheries college in Mangaluru into a fisheries university.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, responding to complaints, said that the issue of the seizure of boats will be drawn to the notice of the Fisheries Ministry. Steps will be taken to upgrade the fisheries college into a university, he promised.

DPR ready

Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region Inspector General M V Baadkar said that the detailed project report for the Indian Coast Guard Academy in Kenjar will be submitted to the government.

On Cargo ship MV Princess Miral that sunk off the Ullal coast, DIG P K Mishra said that measures were taken for the de-fueling of the vessel, and the work is in progress.

News Network
January 20,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 20: Banners appeared near the Kadri Sri Manjunatha temple fair prohibiting Muslim traders from carrying out business activities near the temple.

Police sources said the banners, put up by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, were removed on Thursday. The fair started on January 15 and will end on January 21.

The banners put up by right wing outfits were seen on Thursday which mentioned the cooker blast and alleged that the primary target of the accused in the case was the Kadri Manjunatha temple.

The banner also said people with such a mindset and those who opposed idol worship cannot engage in trade and business during the fair near the place of worship. The banners also stated that only traders who believed in the rituals and ceremonies of the Hindu religion will be allowed to continue with their trade and business.

The temple administration which falls under the Religious Endowment department did not approve of the banner that was put up in the vicinity of the temple fair. The police removed the banners with a view to maintaining peace and harmony. No complaints have been filed so far in this connection, police said. 

