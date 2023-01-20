“Dirty Lies”: Delhi women commission chief slams BJP's ‘fake sting’ charge

New Delhi, Jan 21: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who on Thursday claimed she was harassed and dragged by a drunk man outside AIIMS after her hand got stuck in his car window as he tried to flee, has hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party, which alleged that the encounter was staged to show Delhi police in a bad light. Calling the allegations "dirty lies", she posted an impassioned tweet saying the attacks won't deter her.

"Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life, with a shroud on my head. I was attacked many times, but did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!" she said.

The BJP had on Friday raised questions over Ms Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an AAP member and her "drama" was part of a conspiracy which has now been "exposed".

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that 47-year-old Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, who was accused of harassing Ms Maliwal, is a prominent AAP activist in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

Mr Sachdeva released a photo in which the accused is seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. He said with the revelation of the photo and Suryavanshi's background, "it has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy of AAP to defame Delhi internationally by showing the city as an unsafe city for women".

Several BJP leaders have accused Ms Maliwal, who was appointed by the AAP, of staging the incident to demoralise the Delhi Police and attack the Centre.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been on the offensive against Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a Centre appointee, over alleged interference in the state government's functioning, referred to Ms Maliwal's allegations to slam Mr Saxena again, asking him to concentrate on fixing the law and order situation in the city instead of interfering in the functioning of the AAP government.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi claimed that the DCW chief, a news channel, and the AAP together hatched a conspiracy to defame the Delhi police but were "exposed".

"@AamAadmiParty and... did a sting to defame Delhi and its police and serious questions arise on its credibility. Is cheap politics legitimate on the serious issue of women safety?" she tweeted.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also released a video zooming in on a picture where the accused could be seen posing beside the AAP MLA. Praising the Delhi police for acting swiftly to arrest the accused, he called the incident a 'fake sting'.

Mr Tiwari said the case should be thoroughly investigated, and the accused's call records should be checked to find out who he was in touch with.