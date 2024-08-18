  1. Home
Doctors halt OPD services amid nationwide strike over Kolkata rape-murder

News Network
August 17, 2024

New Delhi: Healthcare services have been hit across the nation as doctors responded to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) call for a 24-hour withdrawal of medical services from 6 am on Saturday till Sunday.

Amid growing protests over the gruesome rape-murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, The IMA has called for a nationwide strike during which routine OPD services and elective surgeries will not be conducted. However, all emergency services will be functional.

The Health Ministry has requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the public interest and assured them that a committee would be set up to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals. Representatives of all stakeholders including state governments have been invited to share their suggestions with the committee. 

OPD services at major Delhi hospitals remain suspended as doctors at Guru Teg Bahadur, Ram Manohar Lohia and DDU hospitals along with AIIMS continue their protest.

In Jharkhand, all government and private hospitals are taking part in the strike, IMA said. Multiple medical organisations have also planned to take out a march in Ranchi later in the day. A sit-in protest by doctors is on at Assam Medical College and Hospital, the oldest medical college in the Northeast.

In Chennai, doctors have organised a boycott protest while outpatient departments of both government and private hospitals have been affected across West Bengal.

The IMA's Chandigarh unit has suspended OPD services and will conduct a protest march. In Bengaluru, over 1,000 doctors will participate in a protest at the IMA office.

IMA, the largest organisation of doctors in India, has demanded an overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors, including 36-hour shifts and safe places to rest. It sought a central law to prevent violence against medical professionals at workplaces.

In its statement, the IMA has put forth a list of demands to ensure that security protocols of hospitals "be no less than (that of) an airport". Hospitals should be declared as safe zones with CCTVs and higher deployment of security personnel, it said.

The nationwide strike comes a day after medical students across Indian cities conducted protest marches and staged dharnas against the alleged inaction over the horrific rape-murder that has sent shockwaves across the country.

Protesting doctors at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the horrific crime took place, have accused the police of mishandling the case and the ruling Trinamool Congress government of trying to destroy evidence to shield the accused.

The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under an order from the Calcutta High Court. "We have identified at least 30 suspects and have started questioning them," a CBI officer said on Friday.

August 10,2024

Hindenburg Research, the entity which shorted Adani stocks and led to a massive crash in the conglomerate's market value, has posted a cryptic message on social media platform X, wherein it said, "Something big soon India".

Their post has already started garnering a lot of attention, with many X users slamming the short seller based on the recent Sebi show cause notice to the firm regarding the Adani issue.

"Tool kit activated to distract more from Bangladesh," one user commented.

"Like the actual Hindenburg, I find your India coverage to be mostly hot air," another said.

Adani Enterprises had decided not to proceed with a debut retail bond offering of up to Rs 1000 crore last year after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

Adani Group denied Hindenburg's allegations, but shares of its group companies lost more than $100 billion in value before recovering in late 2023.

Hindenburg Research had shared an advance copy of its damning report against Adani group with New York-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon about two months before publishing it and profited from a deal to share spoils from share price movement, according to market regulator Sebi.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in its 46-page show cause notice to Hindenburg, detailed how the US short seller, the New York hedge fund and a broker tied to Kotak Mahindra Bank benefited from the over $150 billion routs in the market value of Adani group's 10 listed firms post-publication of the report.

Sebi charged Hindenburg of making "unfair" profits from "collusion" to use "non-public" and "misleading" information and induce "panic selling" in Adani Group stocks.

Hindenburg, which made public the Sebi notice, in its response, has described the show cause as an attempt to "silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India" and revealed that the vehicle used to bet against Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd belonged to Kotak Mahindra (International) Ltd, a Mauritius-based subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. 

August 12,2024

Bengaluru: EducationUSA, the US government’s official source of information on higher education in the US, will host an education fair in Bengaluru on August 18. The fair is part of a series of eight such events planned across India.

The Bengaluru event will be held at Hotel Taj on MG Road, between 2 pm and 5 pm. Students seeking admission in undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctorate programmes will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 80 accredited universities and colleges in the US. There is no participation fee. Students can register for the fair on https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair24Emb

The discussions with US universities, EducationUSA advisers, and US Embassy representatives will help the students make informed choices about US higher education and learn about the US student visa application process, an official statement said.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said the fairs offer the students a chance to meet representatives from a huge range of US colleges and universities and get first-hand information on admissions, scholarships, and campus life.

The fairs will be held at Hyderabad (August 16), Chennai (August 17), Bengaluru (August 18), Kolkata (August 19), Ahmedabad (August 21), Pune (August 22), Mumbai (August 24), and New Delhi (August 25). 

August 17,2024

Belagavi: Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that the issue of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigning with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot permitting his prosecution does not arise. All ministers and MLAs of Congress were with the chief minister.

Hebbalkar told reporters here on Saturday that Siddaramaiah has not done any wrong and has been accused of the MUDA 'scam' by the BJP. "The saffron party is known to misuse the office of Governor and Raj Bhavan for political gains," the minister said.

"They are making conspiracies for dislodging governments led by opposition parties," the Congress leader further alleged.

She said Siddaramaiah was in politics for over four decades and does not have any stigma attached to him. Investigations into the MUDA 'scam' were in progress, and before the report coming out, the governor gave permission for prosecution, the minister noted, adding that it has made things clear that this move is a 'political witchunt'.

The permission to prosecute the CM will not have any bearing on the government and Siddaramaiah will complete his tenure, she added.

