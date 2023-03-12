  1. Home
  2. Doha-bound flight from India diverted to Pakistan due to emergency; passenger dies

March 13, 2023
March 13, 2023

An IndiGo Airline Delhi-Doha flight, 6E-1736, was diverted to Karachi airport in Pakistan after a medical emergency. The passenger, a Nigerian, was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo Airline said.

“IndiGo flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team,” IndiGo said.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson in Karachi confirmed that a flight of an Indian airline was going to Dubai from Delhi when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.

The pilot of the IndiGo flight sought emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency, which was granted by the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi airport.

March 3,2023
March 3,2023

acceptbribe.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 3: Following Lokayukta raids on his son, Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa tendered his resignation as chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), even as he claimed there was a “conspiracy’ against him and his family.  

The Lokayukta authorities have recovered Rs 7.62 crore in residences of MLA’s son Prashanth and his aides, sources confirmed on Friday, adding that raids are going on at MLA's places too.

Virupakshappa met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and submitted his resignation. 

“I have nothing to do with the Lokayukta raids on March 2. It is a conspiracy against me and my family. Still, because there are allegations against me, I’m resigning as KSDL chairperson owning moral responsibility,” Virupakshappa stated in his letter to Bommai. 

Lokayukta cops on Thursday arrested Virupakshappa’s son for taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh over a government contract.

Prashanth Madal, a chief accountant in BWSSB, was “caught red-handed” taking the bribe on behalf of his father. Lokayukta police said they seized a total of Rs 2.2 cr from Prashanth. The MLA and his son have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is said that Bommai took Virupakshappa to task for having landed in such a situation.

Virupakshappa was appointed as chairperson of the KSDL, the maker of the famed Mysore Sandal Soap, in 2020 with the rank of a Cabinet minister. 

March 4,2023
March 4,2023

antibiotics.jpg

A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, ICMR experts said.

The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

They have also suggested a list of Dos and Don'ts for people to follow to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country.

Seasonal fever will last five to seven days, it said.

The fever goes away at the end of three days but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA's Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

Viral cases have also surged due to air pollution, it said, adding that it mostly occurs in people aged below 15 and above 50 and causes upper respiratory infections along with fever.The association also asked doctors to prescribe only symptomatic treatment and not antibiotics.

"Right now, people start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav etc, that too without caring for done and frequency and stop it once start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there will be a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance," the IMA said in a statement.

The most misused antibiotics are Amoxicillin, Norfloxacin, Oprofloxacin, Ofloxacin and Levofloxacin. These are being used for the treatment of diarrhoea and UTI, it said.

"We have already seen widespread use of Azithromycin and Ivermectin during Covid and this too has led to resistance. It is necessary to diagnose whether the infection is bacterial or not before prescribing antibiotics," it said.

March 4,2023
March 4,2023

SFI.jpg

Kochi, Mar 4: A group of Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists allegedly trespassed into the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News here and intimidated the staff over a news report telecast about the sexual assault of a girl, police said here.

A case was registered on Friday against around 30 activists of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the TV channel.

According to the complaint, the SFI activists allegedly entered the office around 8 pm on Friday by raising slogans against the news channel after pushing aside the security staff and intimidated its employees, the police said.

CPI(M) sources on Saturday alleged that there was a complaint against the news channel for allegedly creating a fake news using a minor girl about alleged sexual assault of over 10 girl students at a school in northern Kerala. Sources in the SFI Ernakulam District Committee sought to justify the action by claiming that the student outfit organised the march to the Kochi office of the media house in protest against fake news run by it.

The news channel had run the story as part of its programme last year on the drug menace in the state. Police said the activists have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (forming an illegal assembly for the prosecution of a common object of murder).

Criticising the SFI action, the Press Club of India urged the Kerala government to launch an investigation into the incident. "We express concern and lodge our protest over SFI activists reportedly entering the @AsianetNewsML office in Ernakulam and intimidating the staff. These strong-arm tactics have no place in a democracy. The Kerala government should probe this incident swiftly," the Press Club of India said in a tweet on Friday.

