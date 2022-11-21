  1. Home
  2. Dozens hurt in nearly 50 vehicle pile-up after oil tanker accident on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

News Network
November 21, 2022

carpileup.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 21: At least 48 vehicles were damaged in a road accident resulting in a pile-up of vehicles on a bridge in Pune on the busy Pune-Bengaluru Highway on Sunday. 

The accident was reportedly caused by a speeding tanker ramming into multiple vehicles on the highway. Local media reports said that the brakes of the tanker had failed, which made it collide with other vehicles. Oil spilled on the road after the accident, making it slippery and leading to more collisions.

Dozens of injured persons have been shifted to local hospitals. According to the information reaching here, the accident took place on the Navale Bridge.

Top officials of Pune Police, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) reached the spot, and rescue operations were in progress. 

“There has been an unfortunate accident in Pune. The necessary help is being rendered” Baramati MP Supriya Sule said. “The injured would receive the necessary treatment,” she said.

 “There has been an unfortunate accident on Navale Bridge on Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Rescue teams from Fire Brigade and PMRDA are on spot and tending to those injured. I request citizens to not share unverified forwards and also refrain from visiting the spot and interfering with trained professionals,” Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole said. 

The incident has led to a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Satara route which connects to Karnataka. 

Locals have rushed to the spot and are speaking to occupants of each and every vehicle about their well-being. 

While there is no official word about the cause of the incident, reports said that the brakes of a truck/container failed resulting in the pile-up which included SUVs, cars and autos. 

Photos and videos of the incident that is going viral reveal that some vehicles were damaged badly. 

A huge crowd has assembled on the highway. 

The Sinhgad police are looking into the issue. “An uncontrolled truck was responsible for the incident,” a police official said. 

News Network
November 10,2022

eng.jpg

The England opening duo put on a stellar show in Adelaide as they went on the charge against the Indian bowlers right from the beginning of their innings. It was Hales, who smashed the Indian bowlers earlier in the innings as Buttler played the second fiddle. But the English skipper joined the party in the second half of the innings, as soon as England got a firm grip on the match.

Their partnership helped England in chasing down 169 with all 10 wickets and 24 balls to spare. Hales remained unbeaten on 86 from just 47 deliveries while Buttler scored 80* from 49 deliveries

Hardik Pandya's knock

Earlier, India had a difficult start to their innings as they lost the wicket of KL Rahul early. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma tried to build a partnership but some really tight bowling by the England bowlers didn't allow them to score at a swift rate. 

Rohit departed for 27 from 28 deliveries in the ninth over of the innings, whereas Suryakumar Yadav also perished soon for 14. But Kohli and Pandya stuck around and took the game deep. Kohli got dismissed just after scoring his fifty in the 18th over. But Pandya carried on and went on an onslaught to take India to a competitive score of 168/6 in their 20 overs. Pandya's efforts helped India in adding 68 runs in the last five overs, 54 of which came from Pandya's bat.

What next?

England's massive win against India has helped them in setting up a T20 World Cup final clash against Pakistan. Both teams finished second from their respective groups in the Super 12s and their chances of securing a semi-final spot at one stage looked very unlikely. But both sides made a terrific comeback not only to reach the semis but also to go all the way to the finals. The two teams last met in a World Cup final in 1992, which Pakistan won. England will be looking to set the record straight now by lifting the trophy at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

Fast bowler Mark Wood (hip) and key batter Dawid Malan (groin) were ruled out prior to the toss, with veteran seamer Chris Jordan and top-order batter Phil Salt named as their replacements.

The loss of Wood in particular was a blow to England, with the pacer already having picked up nine wickets at the T20 World Cup and regularly hit speeds in excess of 150 km/h.

His spot in the XI was taken by Jordan, who is a veteran of 82 T20Is and last featured for England during their series against Australia just prior to the start of the T20 World Cup.

Salt didn't play during that same series, with the 26-year-old's last match for England coming during their seven-game series in Pakistan at the start of October.

Buttler said prior to Thursday's match that he has confidence in all members of his talented squad.

"We've got some fantastic players who have not yet played in the tournament, and they're all desperate to make their mark if given a chance," Buttler said.

"I have full faith in every member of our squad, guys whether they've played so far or not."

India stuck with the same XI that defeated Zimbabwe by 73 runs in the final match of the Super 12 stage of the tournament, meaning left-hander Rishabh Pant was preferred to Dinesh Karthik.

News Network
November 12,2022

FIFa.jpg

Doha, Nov 12: Thousands of migrant workers wearing the colours of Argentina, Brazil and England staged a World Cup rally in Doha Friday, less than 10 days from the start of the tournament.

Fans of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Harry Kane converged on the Doha seafront for a march that would normally not have been allowed, according to an AFP journalist.

The fans came mainly from the state of Kerala, a football bastion in India that also accounts for a huge chunk of the Indian migrant community in Qatar of about 750,000 people. Qatar has a total population of about 2.8 million.

The hordes turned up for the event that was organised on social media and marched behind drummers to the World Cup countdown clock overlooking the Gulf.

"Police were told in advance and this is our day," said one organiser who requested anonymity.

Demonstrations and rallies are rare in Qatar and are normally confronted by tight security, but police on Friday watched the fans from a discreet distance.

"The foreign workers in Qatar love football and they have bought a lot of tickets," added the organiser.

"This is the first World Cup in an Arab nation but in many ways, this is also going to be the first World Cup in South Asia."

The fans donned the blue and white strips of Argentina and Brazil's yellow jerseys, bearing the names of Messi and Neymar, but also Indian names.

They marched past the royal palace in Doha, where it is normally illegal to take a picture of the building.

Qatar has been at the centre of intense scrutiny over its treatment of foreign workers. Most of those who took part in the football rally would not give their full names because they did not want employers to find out.

"This is a day of joy for us," said one man who gave his name as Rajesh. "There will be no politics, we are going to sing and chant about football -- especially Lionel Messi."

"This is our freedom of expression," said another man in a Messi shirt, who gave his name as Aju.

"Of course some of us have tough jobs, we hear the stories, but the World Cup is a once in a lifetime event."

Qatar residents have been the top buyers of tickets for the tournament, with some low-priced $10 tickets having been reserved for migrant workers. India has also been a key market for ticket sales.

The rally was held the day after the United States became the first team to arrive in Qatar for the event that starts November 20.

"Seeing players touch down in Doha, the coaches announcing their squads, and the players reacting with such natural and unbridled emotions... has excited the football world," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. 

News Network
November 8,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dakshina Kannada district unit has urged Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mangaluru Smart City Limited authorities to not open beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex, which will be constructed under Smart City Mission.

VHP district president Gopal Kuthar and secretary Shivanand Mendon stated in a memorandum that there is a move to open nine beef stalls in the proposed Central Market Complex.

“We have been witnessing instances of cattle theft, functioning of illegal slaughterhouses, and cow slaughtering in the district for the past several years. Beef is being supplied in the district through many illegal slaughterhouses. If beef stalls are set up in the new Central Market Complex, illegal slaughterhouses will flourish in the district.

This will lead to social unrest and breach of communal harmony in the district. Hence, the authorities concerned should immediately drop the proposal to open beef stalls in the Central market Complex,” Gopal Kuthar said.

MLA Kamath, who received the memorandum, said he will not take part in the foundation laying ceremony of the proposed Central Market Complex if the building plan has provisions for beef stalls in it.

“A proposal to construct a new Central Market Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 114 crore has been prepared. We will not allow stalls selling beef in the market complex. The revenue department has sent a clear message to illegal cow slaughterers by attaching their properties as per the provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

The new Act was not in force when the proposal for the new Central Market Complex was prepared. With the implementation of the Act, no permission will be given for beef stalls,” the MLA said.

Mangaluru mayor Jayanand Anchan said the foundation for the new Central Market Complex has not yet been laid. “The work on the new Central Market Complex is yet to commence.

Further, no tender has been floated for the auctioning of the meat stalls. Auction of stalls/ shops will be conducted only after the construction is completed. A blueprint for the new Market Complex was prepared long back based on meat and other outlets that existed in the demolished Central Market building,” he added.

