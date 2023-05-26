Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal, who wrote 'Saare Jahan Se Achha', may be dropped from DU syllabus

New Delhi, May 27: The Academic Council of Delhi University has passed a motion to remove a chapter on globally acclaimed poet Muhammad Iqbal, also known as Allama Iqbal, from the political science syllabus, members of the statutory body confirmed.
Born in 1877 in Sialkot in undivided India, Iqbal wrote the famous song 'Saare jahan se achha'. He is also known for giving birth to the 'idea of Pakistan'.
The chapter titled 'Modern Indian Political Thought' is part of BA's sixth-semester paper, officials said, adding that the matter will now be presented before the Executive Council of the university that will take the final call.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), meanwhile, welcomed the development.
"A motion was brought regarding a change in the syllabus of political science. As per the motion, there was a chapter on Iqbal that has been removed from the syllabus," said an Academic Council member.
A unit on Iqbal titled 'Iqbal: Community', which is part of the syllabus was reviewed by news agency PTI.
There are 11 units as part of the course with the objective to study important themes through individual thinkers.
Other thinkers that are also part of the course include Rammohan Roy, Pandita Ramabai, Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, and Bhimrao Ambedkar.
