  2. Dressed in black, Congress MPs protest against price hike, arbitrary GST

News Network
August 5, 2022

New Delhi, Aug 5: Congress interim president and MP Sonia Gandhi is leading a protest of party MPs against inflation and unemployment in Parliament. 

Congress MPs are wearing black clothes in protest against rising prices. "This protest is about price rise and Agnipath. Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives we are bound to voice the grievances, the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing," Congress MP and senior leader P Chidambaram. 

"Inflation has risen beyond the limit. The government will have to do something about it. This is why we're fighting," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. 

The party is holding nationwide protests against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items today. It will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and 'gherao' the prime minister's residence as part of the protest. 

News Network
July 22,2022

Mangaluru, July 22: An veteran ascetic reportedly died by suicide in his ashram in Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru today.

Sri Krishna Deviprasad Teertha Swamiji, was once a hotelier in Mumbai. Due to depression, he had renounced all worldly responsibilities in order to lead a life of an ascetic in the ashram he had built in Talakala near Bajpe.

According to police sources, Swamiji's mother and wife stayed in a house built close to the ashram. Their only daughter was staying in a foreign country, sources added.

Based on the complaint of Swamiji's wife, Bajpe police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem. 

News Network
August 2,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 2: JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said he would stage a satyagraha if the culprits of three murders are not arrested by August 5. 

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the families of murder victims Masood, Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil in Dakshina Kannada district.

He sought to know what Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai achieved with his visit to the district. 

“Instead of bridging the gap between communities, he has increased the gap by visiting the house of only one victim. We had expected him to instil confidence among the people. The chief minister should have visited all the families and instilled confidence in the community. Whom are you (CM) trying to appease ?” he said. 

Kumaraswamy said that two national parties were playing with the emotions of people. 

“As a result, the gap between Hindus and Muslims has increased. Here, the children of politicians and ministers have not been murdered. It is the children of the poor who are murdered,” he added. Kumaraswamy handed over cheques for Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim. 

News Network
July 31,2022

Mumbai, July 31: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday conducted search and questioning at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's house in Mumbai after he skipped summons twice for questioning in a money-laundering case. The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

At 7 am, the probe agency team, accompanied by CISF officials, reached Mr Raut's home in Bandup in eastern suburbs of Mumbai and began the searches.

The Enforcement Directorate wants to question Mr Raut, 60, in connection with the re-development of a chawl in Mumbai and related transactions involving his wife and close associates. Mr Raut, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, has denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he is being targeted due to political vendetta.

"...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam. I am saying this by taking the oath of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb taught us to fight. I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Mr Raut tweeted shortly after probe agency officials' visit to his home.

Meanwhile, the BJP has welcomed the ED raids at Raut's house. "I am very happy that the ED has intensified its investigation," BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said. BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane said that the money of poor Marathi people has been swindled and the ED action was appropriate.

While the ED investigations were under way at his home, Raut's brother and two-time Vikhroli MLA Sunil Raut too was present. 

The Rajya Sabha MP was questioned for about 10 hours on July 1, during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In April, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth over ₹ 11.15 crore of Mr Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of its probe.

The properties include a flat in Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut.

