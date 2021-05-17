  1. Home
  2. ‘Drop in confirmed covid cases in India is an illusion; positivity rate alarming’

May 17, 2021

New Delhi, May 17: India on Monday reported a further decline in new coronavirus cases though daily deaths remained above 4,000 and experts warned that the count was unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas, where the virus is spreading fast.

For months now, nowhere in the world has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new strain of the virus first found there fuelled a surge in infections that has risen to more than 400,000 daily.

Even with a downturn over the past few days, experts said there was no certainty that infections had peaked, with alarm growing both at home and abroad over the new more contagious B.1.617 variant taking hold. 

"There are still many parts of the country which have not yet experienced the peak, they are still going up," World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan was quoted as saying in the Hindu newspaper.

Swaminathan pointed to the worryingly high national positivity rate, at about 20 per cent of tests conducted, as a sign that there could be worse to come.

"Testing is still inadequate in a large number of states. And when you see high test positivity rates, clearly we are not testing enough. And so the absolute numbers actually don't mean anything when they are taken just by themselves; they have to be taken in the context of how much testing is done, and test positivity rate."

Having begun to decline last week, and new infections over the past 24 hours were put at 281,386 by the health ministry on Monday, dropping below 300,000 for the first time since April 21. The daily death count stood at 4,106.

At the current rate India's total caseload since the epidemic struck a year ago should pass the 25 million mark in the next couple of days. Total deaths were put at 274,390.

Hospitals have had to turn patients away while mortuaries and crematoriums have been unable to cope with bodies piling up. Photographs and television images of funeral pyres burning in parking lots and corpses washing up on the banks of the Ganges river have fuelled impatience with the government's handling of the crisis.

It is widely accepted that the official figures grossly underestimate the real impact of the epidemic, with some experts saying actual infections and deaths could be five to 10 times higher.

'Illusion'

Whereas the first wave of the epidemic in India, which peaked in September, was largely concentrated in urban areas, where testing was introduced faster, the second wave that erupted in February is rampaging through rural towns and villages, where about two-thirds of the country's 1.35 billion people live, and testing in those places is sorely lacking.

"This drop in confirmed Covid cases in India is an illusion," S. Vincent Rajkumar, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in the United States, said on Twitter.

"First, due to limited testing, the total number of cases is a huge underestimate. Second, confirmed cases can only occur where you can confirm: the urban areas. Rural areas are not getting counted."

While lockdowns have helped limit cases in parts of the country that had been hit by an initial surge of infections in February and April, such as Maharashtra and Delhi, rural areas and some states are dealing with fresh surges.

The government issued detailed guidelines on Sunday for monitoring Covid-19 cases with the health ministry asking villages to look out for people with flu-like illness and get them tested for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under fire for his messaging to the public, a decision to leave key decisions on lockdowns to states, and the slow rollout of an immunisation campaign in the world's biggest vaccine producer.

India has fully vaccinated just over 40.4 million people, or 2.9 per cent of its population.

A top virologist told Reuters on Sunday that he had resigned from a forum of scientific advisers set up by the government to detect variants of the coronavirus.

Shahid Jameel, chair of the scientific advisory group of the forum known as INSACOG, declined to say why he had resigned but said he was concerned that authorities were not paying enough attention to the evidence as they set policy.

News Network
May 3,2021

Chamarajanagar, May 3: In a major tragedy in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, several covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours as a hospital ran out of medical oxygen. 

According to reliable sources, at least 12 COVID-19 patients died in Chamarajanagar district hospital due to oxygen shortage. A dozen others lost their lives due to severe ailments. A total of 24 deaths were reported in a day at the district hospital.

The patients being treated were on ventilators.

"From Sunday till Monday morning, a total of 24 people have died. We can’t say whether all have died due to lack of oxygen," Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has spoken to Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and has called an emergency Cabinet meeting on May 4.
 

This is a second such incident in less than 24 hours. On Saturday, four Covid patients died of oxygen shortage in KBN Hospital in Kalaburgi. Before that, one Covid patient had died in Yadgir government hospital after the power went off.

Over the last few weeks, several patients have lost their lives as hospitals across the country have been facing a massive shortage of oxygen.

Last week, eight patients lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen at Batra Hospital in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in Karnataka crossed the 16-lakh mark, as 37,733 tested positive in a day, while 217 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday (May 2).

News Network
May 7,2021

bahadur.jpg

Lucknow, May 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Salon Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh Pradesh, Dal Bahadur, passed away on Friday after losing battle to Covid-19. Bahadur is the fourth BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh to succumb to infection.

Dal Bahadur had contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election in 2017 on a BJP ticket. 

He had defeated Suresh Chaudhary of Congress by a margin of over 16,000 votes. Salon constituency falls in Rae Bareli district. 

Before Bahadur, the three other BJP MLAs who lost their lives are Ramesh Diwakar (Auraiya), Suresh Srivastava (Lucknow West) and Kesar Singh Gangwar (Nawabganj).

Dal Bahadur had won first time in 1996 from Salon and served as a minister the government headed by Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the passing away of Bahadur and offered condolences to his family.

News Network
May 6,2021

The very infectious strains of coronavirus, B.1.617 and B.1, are currently found in the Covid-19 positives in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and spreading fast in younger age groups, apart from adults.

The N440K is neither a 'variant of interest' nor is virulent now, the state Health Department has said quoting a study by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

"The major strains identified from the samples of south India (AP, Karnataka, Telangana), from the positives of the April month data, are B.1.617 and B.1, which are very infectious and also spreading in the younger age groups apart from the adults. It is pertinent to note that Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update of April 25, issued by WHO, mentions about lineage B.1.617 as VOI (Variant of Interest) from India and doesn't mention about variant N440K," AP Covid Command and Control Centre Chairman K S Jawahar Reddy said in a statement.

Genome sequencing was carried out in CCMB, Hyderabad, for the samples collected from AP, Telangana and Karnataka. On average around 250 samples are being sent to CCMB from the labs of AP every month. "N440K Strain of coronavirus (B.1.36) was detected in June-July 2020. This strain was prevalent in December 2020 and January and February 2021 and dropped down drastically in March. Now the share of N440K among the positives is very minimal," Jawahar Reddy pointed out.

He said research data so far did not establish that N440K was a variant of interest and very virulent. "If this variant is of such public health concern, it should have by now found a place in WHO as well as ICMR reports," he noted.

The Special Chief Secretary's statement came in the backdrop of reports, both in the media and social media, that the N440K variant of coronavirus was rampant in Andhra Pradesh and causing fatalities, besides a higher infection rate. 

