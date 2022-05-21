  1. Home
  DU professor arrested over his observation on claim of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque

DU professor arrested over his observation on claim of ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi Mosque

News Network
May 21, 2022

Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his simple observation on claims by hardline Hinduva forces about an alleged 'Shivling' inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said.

They said Lal was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.

An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer. In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared a "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling". 

The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is "instigating and provoking", he said in the complaint.

The statement was posted on the issue of a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex which is very sensitive in nature and the matter is pending before the court, the lawyer said in his complaint.

After his social media post went viral, Lal had posted a video saying he had received several threats online, and asked police for “security” and help.

Defending his post earlier, Lal had said, "In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself."

On Wednesday, Lal had told a news paper: “I was not expecting threats and abuses for this statement. There is a long tradition of critique in Hinduism from Phule, Ravidas and Ambedkar. Here, I haven’t even critiqued it, it is just an observation. In our country, religious feelings get hurt over anything. What will people do, just put patti (bandage) on their mouths?”

According to police, a case was registered against Lal under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295-A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) based on a complaint by a “social worker”. An FIR was registered at Cyber Police Station late Tuesday night.

News Network
May 11,2022

New Delhi, May 11: As the Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the application of sedition law, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju invoked "Lakshman Rekha" guiding different institutions, including the Executive and the Judiciary, and said no one should cross it.

Responding to queries by reporters soon after the top court gave its directions, Rijiju said, "We respect each other. Court should respect the government, legislature. So as the government also should respect court. We have clear demarcation of boundary and that 'Lakshman Rekha' should not be crossed by anybody."

In its significant order on the law that has been under intense public scrutiny, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said there was a need to balance the interest of civil liberties and interests of citizens with that of the state.

Taking note of the concerns of the Centre, the apex court said the “rigours of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC is not in tune with the current social milieu” and permitted reconsideration of the provision.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohil, directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the sedition law is "under reconsideration".

The court listed the matter in the third week of July and said its directions shall continue till further orders.

News Network
May 12,2022

New Delhi, May 12: Air India's new owner Tata Sons said on Thursday it would appoint Campbell Wilson, the head of Singapore Airlines' budget carrier Scoot, as its chief executive, subject to regulatory approvals.

New Zealand-born Wilson, 50, will step down from his current role on June 15, Singapore Airlines said.

Tata Sons completed its purchase of the previously state-owned Indian national carrier in January and has been searching for an executive to lead a major turnaround plan.

Wilson's appointment comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci decided not take on the role of chief executive of Air India after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India over his previous political links.

Tata Sons said in a statement Air India's board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

The appointment of a foreign national as CEO of an airline in India requires government clearance before it can proceed.

Wilson will be replaced at Scoot by Leslie Thng, the current senior vice president, sales and marketing, at Singapore Airlines.

News Network
May 19,2022

New Delhi, May 19: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit in the case is indisposed.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the court to take up the matter for hearing on Friday.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, said several applications have been filed across the country to "seal" various mosques and in the Gyanvapi case in Varanasi the hearing is going on and an application has been filed to "demolish" a wall around the ‘wazukhana’ (ablution room).

Ahmadi said he cannot oppose adjournment on the grounds of health of a counsel but an undertaking should be given that Hindu devotees will not proceed with the civil court proceedings.

Advocate Vishnu said they are assuring the bench that the Hindu parties would not proceed with the hearing before the civil court at Varanasi. The bench recorded the submission and passed the order asking the civil court to not proceed with the hearing in the case till Friday, when it will hear the matter.

On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances”. 

