  2. ‘For each covid case detected in India, 30 were missed or undetected’

July 31, 2021

For every single Covid-19 case reported in India, there were 30 cases that remained undetected or were missed, according to an analysis of ICMR's fourth sero-survey by independent epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya.

The public health expert shared his analysis on Twitter in which he showed for every reported Covid-19 case in India, how many cases were missed.

He, however, clarified that it does not mean this was deliberate but simply reflects the performance of the disease surveillance system and the response to pandemic in the state in tackling the cases.

"Many cases are asymptomatic so they are likely to go unreported. If contact tracing is done well, even asymptomatic cases can also be reported. This has been reflected in the fact that a few states have done better than others as they can report on more cases as compared to other states," Lahariya said.

The Union health ministry on Wednesday shared the findings of the fourth round of national serosurvey conducted by ICMR across 70 districts of India.

While Madhya Pradesh leads the chart with 79 per cent seroprevalence, Kerala is at the lowest with 44.4 per cent followed by Assam with 50.3 per cent and Maharashtra with 58 per cent.

For every laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in India, the number of unreported or undetected cases ranged from 6 to 98, according to the analysis.

Among states and union territories, the analysis by Lahariya showed that Uttar Pradesh missed the highest number of cases. With every case reported in that state, 98 cases were missed or remained undetected.

The under-counting factor was lowest for Kerala at 6 which means for every case reported six cases were missed, according to the analysis.

The under-counting factor for India was 30 which means for every case reported 30 cases were missed, according to the analysis.

For Madhya Pradesh, the under-counting factor was 83 - highest after Uttar Pradesh followed by Jharkhand at 63, Rajasthan at 62, Gujarat at 61 and Bihar at 59.

Speaking about the analysis, Lahariya said, "What we need to remember is that sampling of sero survey has been done in a scientific manner from 21 states and UTs so we know India has 67.6 per cent seropositivity at national level which is undisputed and the government says it so this essentially means there are 90-95 crore people in India who are sero-positive and a majority after natural infection. So they will come in the same proportion from states through which we have arrived at this conclusion."

In immunology, seroconversion is the development of specific antibodies in the blood serum as a result of infection or immunization.

However, Lahariya said that a state and district specific survey will provide a more accurate picture and the government should urgently plan such a survey.

July 18,2021

Bengaluru, July 18: At least 90 breakthrough Covid deaths have so far been reported in Karnataka. Of them 51 are from Hassan and 20 are from Mysuru districts. A breakthrough infection is one where a person contracts the disease despite being vaccinated.

Out of the around 11,000 breakthrough Covid infections that the health department analysed — with 9,000 vaccinated with one dose and 2,000 with both doses — 87 were hospitalised and as many as 90 patients died. According to these figures, the fatality rate among the breakthrough infections is 0.81%.

While experts said investigation is needed to determine the cause of these deaths, they also said such a large number does not appear to be a coincidence. Hassan district officials say among those who died, six had taken both doses and 45 had taken the first dose.

A researcher on condition of anonymity said, “We need to test how these vaccines fare against emerging variants, since Delta (B.1.617.2) variant was the dominant variant in breakthrough infections. It’s possibly because it has vaccine-escape mechanisms or due to vaccines predating the new Delta variant.”

Of the 51 who died, most were over 60 years with comorbidities.

Hassan District Health Officer Dr Sathish Kumar said, “A single vaccine dose confers only partial protection. Among those who were fully vaccinated, six have died. Our health worker who had taken both doses is also one of these six.” 

Dr H R Rajeshwari Devi, Mysuru District Surgeon, who is the secretary of Mysuru district’s Covid death audit committee said, “Out of the 20 dead, only four of them were fully vaccinated. It is worrisome.” 

July 20,2021

Bengaluru, July 20: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may quit the post within a few days and Karnataka may witness a new CM before August 15, according to party sources.

“If nothing goes wrong, he may resign on or before July 26, when he completes two years in office as his request to continue in the top post till then was not accepted by the BJP central leadership,” a person aware of the developments said. 

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said it will not comment, calling it speculation.

Several times earlier, Yediyurappa denied having been asked to step down. “This is obvious as no sitting CM will admit that he is on his way out as that would affect the administration,” the source said.

Apparently, Yediyurappa’s exit plan was firmed up even before his visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others last week.  It is learnt that the Yediyurappa’s resignation letter was drafted more than a week ago. 

Yediyurappa wanted more time as he was keen on inaugurating some developmental works in Shivamogga, his political home, it is said.

Meanwhile, an audio clip purportedly of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel went viral, stirring the state’s political cauldron and doing little to reaffirm Yediyurappa’s continuation. Kateel called it “fake”, but the voice is heard talking of a new chief minister and a major Cabinet reshuffle. 

“There are three candidates shortlisted. There are chances that anyone can become CM...No one from here will become CM. High command will appoint [someone] from Delhi,” according to the clip.

Further, the voice on the audio clip talks about big changes in the Cabinet: “Eshwarappa, Shettar and team will be out. A new team will be formed.”

Kateel has urged Yediyurappa to order an investigation, adding that it was a ploy to tarnish the party’s image. “I have nothing to do with this audio clip,” he said. “Yediyurappa is the party’s soul, Eshwarappa and Shettar are the eyes. There’s no discussion on change in leadership or anything like that.” 

July 27,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 27: The High Court on Tuesday asked the Karnataka government to furnish by August 25, action taken report against those found guilty in the December 19, 2019 police firing incident in Mangaluru during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A single judge bench led by Chief Justice A S Okha heard the Public Interest Litigation filed by Freedom Fighter H S Doreswamy, former mayor Ashraf and others seeking to direct the government to initiate an SIT inquiry into the incident.

State Counsel P Tejesh said the magisterial probe is complete and the investigation officer, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh has submitted report to the government. Later, the Magistrate Report was handed over to the Court in a sealed cover.

He said the report is being scrutinised by the state government which will shortly decide on the action to be taken against the guilty and sought two weeks' time for the same.

Paying heed to the demand, the Court directed the government to file the action taken report by August 25 in a sealed cover.

