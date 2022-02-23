  1. Home
  ED arrests Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

ED arrests Maha minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

February 23, 2022
February 23, 2022

Mumbai, Feb 23: In a significant development, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case. 

Malik (62), a veteran politician, is a close aide of NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar.

A key member of the strategy team of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Malik has been stonewalling the BJP attacks on the tri-party dispensation that has kept the saffron party out of power. 

There was no official confirmation from the ED.

The MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have come to the defence of Malik.

“It is an absolute misuse of power…without any notice, he has been taken to the ED office. Some people are trying to trouble him. In what connection he has been taken, we are not aware,” said state NCP president and water resources minister Jayant Patil.

Reports, however, said that Malik is being probed in connection with a case of money laundering that has been registered against fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his Mumbai-based brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is under arrest. 

“The central agencies are being used by the BJP to target political opponents,” NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. 

Senior leaders including Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse-Patil have not commented so far.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “Nawab Malik is a senior leader. He is a Cabinet minister. He has been taken to the ED office…Nawab Malik speaks truth and you all know that….it is a challenge offered to MVA. Let them probe, but after 2024 we will also probe.” 

Raut said that he had furnished information on various deals of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his family members, however, no action has been taken. “The ED has put that in washing machine,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “The central agencies - ED, IT, CBI are working at the behest of BJP. This is misuse of power. The agencies seem to be working for a political party.” 

Senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan said, "Malik has nothing to fear. Whatever the ED asks, he should reply….For everything you cannot blame the Narendra Modi government. ED, I-T, CBI are independent agencies.”

February 17,2022
February 17,2022

A new study on Wednesday again pegged India's Covid-19 mortality at 3.2-3.7 million by November 2021 providing yet another piece of evidence in support of huge under-counting of Covid deaths in India.

Christophe Guilmoto, a researcher at Centre de Sciences Humaines, Delhi has estimated India's Covid death toll at almost six to eight times higher than the official toll, months after the ferocious second wave -- turning India into one of the world's most severely Covid-affected nations.

For comparison, by early November, India’s official Covid toll was 4,59,000, which has now crossed the 5 lakh mark

If 3.2–3.7 million Covid-19 deaths are taken into account, India would emerge as the country with by far the largest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, well ahead of the USA (0.8 million), Brazil (0.6), or Mexico (0.3).

With such revised estimates, the global Covid death toll would rise by several million to 7.8–8.3 million till November 1, 2021.

Another outcome of the new estimation relates to Covid mortality rates. The highest crude Covid death rates per inhabitant in November 2021 are observed in Peru with 6 per 1,000 and in Eastern Europe where several countries record rates above 3 per 1,000.

India’s revised Covid-19 death rate of 2.3–2.6 per 1,000 is four times as high as the world's average (0.6) and would place India at the 13-19th rank among the most affected countries — rather than at the 127th rank according to official estimates.

The Union Health Ministry earlier rejected past findings with similar conclusions, noting that underlying assumptions of such studies were flawed.

"We are used to criticisms of our computations. But a gap existed between the deaths reported by the government and what was reported from the ground. There was indirect evidence of serious underestimate, but it was difficult to estimate," Guilmoto said.

The CSH scientist arrived at his estimate by looking at Covid-19 mortality in four different sets of populations and subsequently adopting a novel triangulation process for national death estimates.

The four data sets that he used for the study are (1) general population from Kerala (26,628 Covid deaths) (2) MLAs and MPs (43 deaths with a death rate of 7.4 per 1,000), (2) railway employees (1,952 deaths with rate of 1.5) and (4) school teachers in Karnataka (268 deaths with a rate of 1.36).

These four data sets were used because of the reliability of death estimation, regional representativeness, and demographic characteristics. "Covid-19 data from most of the states was not up to the mark, apart from Kerala and to some extent Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," he said.

In January, Prabhat Jha from the University of Toronto and his coworkers published a study in Science, in which they estimated 3.2 million Covid deaths in India between June 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, the majority of which occurred from April 1 to July 1, 2021. This is six to seven times higher than the official estimate.

India’s reported Covid death totals are widely believed to be under-reported because of factors like incomplete certification and misattribution to chronic diseases. "Our study finds that Indian Covid-19 deaths are substantially greater than estimated from official reports," Jha reported.

Guilmoto’s study has appeared in the journal PLOS One.

February 22,2022
February 22,2022

The escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border is a matter of deep concern and the developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region, India has told the UN Security Council, calling for restraint on all sides.

During the emergency UNSC meeting, India issued a statement saying that the "well-being of Indians is of priority".

"Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," India's Permanent Rep to United Nations TS Tirumurti said at UNSC meet on Ukraine, according to a news agency.

“We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by the Russian Federation.

"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region,” Tirumurti said at an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation in Ukraine Monday night.

India called for restraint on all sides.

"The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Tirumurti said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognised the area's independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.

The Kremlin decree, spelt out in an order signed by Putin, left unclear when, or even whether, troops would enter Ukraine. But it brought swift promises of new sanctions from the US and other Western nations and underscored the steep challenges they face in staving off a military conflict they have portrayed as near-inevitable.

February 17,2022
February 17,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 17: Uppinangady first-grade Government College in Dakshina Kannada district has declared an indefinite holiday for students after 10 Muslim girl students refuse to remove the Hijab while attending classes on Thursday.

More than 60 Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Government First Grade College, Udupi decided to return home again onThursday as college sticks to its stand of not allowing hijab inside classroom. The college had allowed hijab in the past.

‘My hijab, my pride’ — this is what some Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College, Udupi said as they walked out of the college for not allowing the hijab inside the classrooms. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana's had earlier clarified that High Court order does not apply to degree colleges. However, colleges are boycotting hijab-clad Muslim students.

