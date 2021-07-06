  1. Home
Eight states get new governors ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

News Network
July 6, 2021

New Delhi, July 6: Signalling imminent reshuffle of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of House Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed Governor of Karnataka in place of Vajubhai Vala.

Gehlot (73) has been the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and his resignation from the Cabinet and subsequent appointment as a Governor strengthened the buzz around the Cabinet reshuffle in the next couple of days.

Modi will be holding a crucial meeting of top BJP leaders on Tuesday evening, during which contours of the new Council of Ministers is likely to be discussed.

This would also mean that Modi and the BJP would be considering a new Leader of House for Rajya Sabha. Governor of Karnataka since 2014, Vala is 83 years old and his age appears to have gone against him.

Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor replacing Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who was holding additional charge. Former Goa Speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will go to the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan.

Bandaru Dattatraya, who is presently Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred to Haryana from where Satyadev Narayan Arya has been shifted to Tripura.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred to Jharkhand, while former Kerala BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred from Mizoram to Goa where Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was holding additional charge.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

News Network
June 25,2021

Mumbai, June 25: On a day Maharashtra reported the first death from the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday brought the state to Level-3 restrictions and indicated “wider and stricter restrictions” in the days to come.

Besides, it also decided to give a major boost to speed up the vaccination drive as the state crossed the 3-crore mark of administration of doses.

Level-3 restrictions mandate shops are shut by 4 pm and there would be curbs on unnecessary movements while malls and theatres would be shut.

The first death in the state from the Delta Plus virus was reported in Ratnagiri. “An 80-year-old patient from Ratnagiri district has died because of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 infection,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, he said, so far only 21 cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported in the state. “Nine cases were reported from Ratnagiri, followed by seven from Jalgaon, two in Mumbai and one each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts. While one patient has died, others are stable and some have been discharged,” said Tope.

According to a fresh notification issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, new variants like Delta and Delta Plus have come to spread and are fuelling the potentiality of imminent – in four to six weeks – more severe third wave with wider geographical reach.

 “…mutatations to the virus and its continual evolution mean that unforeseen situations may unfold requiring wider and stricter restrictions though current indices taken into account for imposing administrative level restrictions may indicate so and this state-level triggers other than oxygen beds occupancy needs to be promulgated,” he said.

The state government also asked the districts to push for 'Test-Track-Treat' methodology.

The state called for safer workplaces with proper air ventilation because of the “airborne-droplet” nature of the coronavirus.

Kunte said that Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed and in case of violations, there should be heavy fines and penalties.

Besides, the number of RT-PCR tests would be increased in the days to come.

The government has also decided to give a major push to the vaccination drive. “At 1400 hrs on 25 June, the total Covid-19 vaccianation doses administered in the state stood at 3,00,27,217,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The government has asked District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) to ensure that more people turn up for vaccinations.

“Push vaccination through public awareness activities, attempt must be to achieve vaccination of 70 per cent eligible population at the earliest, encourage workplace vaccinations especially of blue-collar workers,” says the fresh guidelines announced by the state. 

News Network
July 4,2021

Bengaluru, July 4: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday threw a "challenge" to the state government to vaccinate 80 per cent of the adult population with both doses by September-end, as he stated that doing so can save people from the third wave of Covid-19.

"Experts are predicting that the third wave will hit us by October. However, if we fully vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population by September-end, there may be no third wave. Even if there is, it will be very mild. That's why Im asking the Karnataka government if they are up for this challenge?" Shivakumar said.

Emphasising the importance of vaccination, he said, the Karnataka government has so far given only around 7 per cent of the eligible population both doses.

"The government should stop talking about how many doses it has given. What matters is double dose. With only a single dose, there is very little protection. With both doses there is very high protection. Studies from Mumbai, London, New York are all saying both doses will save us," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Noting that according to experts children could be the worst affected in the third wave and calling it a matter of great concern, the KPCC chief said, "We don't want the third wave. We can shoo away the third wave. All we have to do is to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population before the third wave begins."

"...on behalf of the people of Karnataka, I plead to the government to vaccinate 80 per cent in 3 months with both doses. I hope they accept my challenge," he added.

Shivakumar will also present a memorandum to the Governor in this regard.

Stating that if the government fails to vaccinate 80 per cent of adults before September-end, it will be responsible for the third wave, he said, the target is not an impossible one, it is totally possible.

"Now that we have stopped donating vaccines to other countries, we should be able to vaccinate our people really fast. The central government is also supposed to be providing 75 per cent vaccines free to the state. If BJP leaders don't obsess over doing their own small scams with private vaccination, we can easily achieve it," he added.

The Congress leader further noted that the government may need to revise guidelines to administer the second dose of Covishield within 8 weeks as the international consensus seems to be that it is the best dosage gap to fight the Delta variant.

"We are doing our bit in persuading people to get vaccinated and we will do more. The problem is not one of demand but supply, " he said, accusing the BJP of spreading the vaccine hesitancy so that it doesnt have to answer questions about the lack of vaccines. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 1,2021

Madkikeri, July 1: Two children that were playing in a swing fashioned out of a saree, died of suffocation after the saree got knotted and choked them. 

The tragic incident took place at Unjigana Halli, Ganagur near Somwarpet in Kodagu district on Wednesday June 30. The victims are Munishka (14) and her brother Poornesh (12), children of Raju and Jayanthi couple. 

According to the Siraguppa police, no family member was present at the house when the incident occurred. The saree twisted quickly as the siblings were swinging and choked their neck, and they were unable to stop, scream or get down, it is believed. 

The incident came to light when Ramanna, grandfather of the children, who had gone out for work, returned home. He immediately untied the saree and brought the children down, but it was already too late.
 
Police circle inspector Mahesh, sub-inspector Sridhar and other staff visited the spot. A case has been registered.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 4 Jul 2021

INDIA
This tragedy a barbaric image of India, giving evidence to the world that life is worthless.

Ramesh Mishra
Victoria BC CANADA

