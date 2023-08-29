As elections near, govt slashes cost of cooking gas by Rs 200

New Delhi, Aug 29: Amidst growing public anger over price rise, ahead of imminent elections in a five states and next year’s general elections, the central government has slashed the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 under the Ujjwala Scheme.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a Cabinet briefing announced the price cut of LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Scheme by Rs 200 per cylinder.

“All domestic consumers of LPG cylinders to get Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder. Further, users under PM Ujwala scheme will get this subsidy on top of existing subsidy," Thakur said.

Addressing the cabinet briefing, Thakur said that on the occasion of Rakhi and Onam, 75 lakh women will get free gas connection under Ujjwala scheme.

Further, Cabinet approved 7.5 million new gas connections under Ujjwala Scheme.

Total expense to the government for the reduction on gas prices will be approximately Rs 7500 crore, sources said.

The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

The move will be taken ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Earlier this month, oil marketing companies executed a price revision for commercial LPG while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged on August 1. This adjustment notably included a significant decrease of Rs 99.75 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders, implemented from the beginning of August. As a result, the retail selling price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,680.