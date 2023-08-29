  1. Home
  2. As elections near, govt slashes cost of cooking gas by Rs 200

News Network
August 29, 2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 29: Amidst growing public anger over price rise, ahead of imminent elections in a five states and next year’s general elections, the central government has slashed the price of a 14 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 200 under the Ujjwala Scheme.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a Cabinet briefing announced the price cut of LPG cylinders under Ujjwala Scheme by Rs 200 per cylinder. 

“All domestic consumers of LPG cylinders to get Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder. Further, users under PM Ujwala scheme will get this subsidy on top of existing subsidy," Thakur said.

Addressing the cabinet briefing, Thakur said that on the occasion of Rakhi and Onam, 75 lakh women will get free gas connection under Ujjwala scheme.

Further, Cabinet approved 7.5 million new gas connections under Ujjwala Scheme.

Total expense to the government for the reduction on gas prices will be approximately Rs 7500 crore, sources said.

The oil companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 in July. Earlier, the prices were increased twice in May.

The move will be taken ahead of Assembly polls in five states — Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram — scheduled for later this year.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Earlier this month, oil marketing companies executed a price revision for commercial LPG while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged on August 1. This adjustment notably included a significant decrease of Rs 99.75 in the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders, implemented from the beginning of August. As a result, the retail selling price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,680.

News Network
August 16,2023

Mumbai, Aug 16: A 16-year-old Muslim boy was brutally beaten up by a group of saffron activists amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', after he was caught boarding an express train at Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage Hindu girl, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the police said.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17-year-old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

'The incident took place on July 21, when the Muslim boy and the Hindu girl were caught by a group. The girl's family members had earlier lodged a complaint of her kidnapping in Ambarnath. After coming to know that the boy and the girl are at the Bandra railway terminus, a group of around a dozen people reached the spot and started assaulting the boy amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans,' another police official said.

They bashed up the boy and dragged him out of the railway station by pulling his hair, he said.

'Someone from the spot captured the incident on his mobile phone camera, and the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, following which the local police as well as the GRP swung into action and launched a probe,' the official said.

A case was registered in this connection in Ambarnath and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

News Network
August 23,2023

brics.jpg

Moscow, Aug 23: Russia's President Vladimir Putin says the shift away from the US dollar in internal trade among the members of the BRICS, an intercontinental geopolitical bloc, is an "irreversible process."

"A balanced, irreversible process of de-dollarization of our economic ties is gaining steam, with efforts undertaken to develop efficient mechanisms of mutual settlements, as well as monetary and financing control," he told BRICS Business Forum, which was being hosted by South Africa, via video-link on Tuesday.

"As a result, the share of the dollar in export and import transactions within BRICS is declining as it only equaled 28.7% last year," he added.

BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group's leaders coordinate multilateral policies and meet annually at summits.

The BRICS countries account for 42 percent of the global population and about 27 percent of both the world's land area and the world’s economy.

The bloc has become increasingly important in addressing international issues since it was founded in 2006, and is often seen as a counterweight to Western political and economic hegemony.

The economies of the BRICS, Putin added, outperform those of the Group of Seven which includes the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan, in terms of purchasing power parity. "The forecast for 2023 is 31.5% against 30%," he stressed.

Also addressing the event, Brazilian President Lula Da Silva lent support to the emergence of a common currency for trade among the BRICS members. 

He also expressed Brazil's willingness to see more countries join the bloc, which, in his opinion, would bring more relevance. 

The BRICS is expected to consider granting new memberships. 20 countries have applied, including Iran. 

Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi will be attending the summit on Wednesday.

News Network
August 17,2023

iransaudi.jpg

Riyadh, Aug 17: Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi visit the Kingdom following an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday in a press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh on his first trip Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March. Amir-Abdollahian has confirmed that Raisi will visit Saudi Arabia anytime soon.

Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Prince Faisal added that the countries’ corresponding ambassadors will start in their positions in their respective embassies after their reopening as a result of the two countries ending a diplomatic rift in March and reestablishing relations.

He also thanked the Iranian envoy for his country’s support in Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Amir-Abdollahian has said that talks with Saudi Arabia have been successful, and both parties have agreed to work together and find immediate solutions to pressing issues in the region.

He also reiterated that Tehran was committed to efforts in achieve security and peace in the region.
 

