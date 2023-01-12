  1. Home
  Entire Joshimath town including Army helipad and Narasimha temple may sink: ISRO report

News Network
January 13, 2023

town.jpg

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released satellite images of Joshimath and a preliminary report on land subsidence which shows that the entire town may sink.

The pictures are taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite.

Hyderabad-based NRSC has released the satellite images of areas that are sinking.

In images, the entire town, including the Army's helipad and the Narasimha temple, has been marked as sensitive zone.

On the basis of ISRO's preliminary report, Uttarakhand government is conducting rescue operation in danger-prone areas and the people in these areas are being shifted to safer places on priority.

According to the report, the land subsidence was slow between April and November 2022, during which Joshimath had sunk by 8.9 cm. But between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023, the intensity of land subsidence increased and the town sank by 5.4 cm in these 12 days.

The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is also going to collapse due to the land subsidence.

Although scientists are still studying the cracks that appeared in the houses and roads after the land subsidence in the town, the findings in the primary report of ISRO are frightening.

Joshimath, also known as Jyotirmath, is a city and a municipal board in Chamoli District in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Located at a height of 6150 feet (1875 m), it is a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails and pilgrim centres like Badrinath. It is home to one of the four cardinal pīthas established by Adi Shankara.

News Network
January 3,2023

suhailsameer.jpg

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, who had fallen out with former co-founder Ashneer Grover, has quit. In a statement, BharatPe said he will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Strategic Advisor effective January 7, 2023.

"This will ensure a smooth transition for current CFO, Nalin Negi who has been appointed interim CEO to partner with senior executives to bolster execution in all phases of the company's business."

A leadership transition is being planned at the firm, and an announcement in this regard will likely be made later this month.

Sameer’s departure will be the latest in a slew of recent top-level exits at the Tiger Global investee firm. Last month, three senior executives—chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, PostPe head Nehul Malhotra, and Rajat Jain, chief product officer for lending and consumer products—resigned from the company.

Nishit Sharma, the company’s chief revenue officer, left the company in June. Satyam Nathani, one of BharatPe’s founding members, also left to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions in the same month.

 In the last week of June, Bhavik Koladiya, who ran the fintech firm’s technology and product divisions, stepped down in a move that has proved to be among the most consequential departures. Koladiya and Shashvat Nakrani founded BharatPe in July 2017, although the firm wasn’t incorporated till March 2018. Grover joined the company in June 2018.

Sameer has, in recent weeks, come in for personal attacks by Grover, who has responded to civil and criminal suits alleging fraud, filed by BharatPe, by unleashing a fusillade of disparaging tweets about erstwhile BharatPe colleagues.

Two people familiar with the board’s thinking said in December that the board has been scouting for a CEO and was keen to replace Sameer.

Sameer, who was previously CEO of the FMCG business at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, joined BharatPe in August 2020 as president. When Grover’s focus shifted to getting a banking licence through the acquisition of PMC Bank and fund-raising, all top leaders at the firm were asked to report to Sameer. He also started managing day-to-day activities. In August 2021, Sameer was formally made the CEO of BharatPe.

BharatPe denied the development. “Suhail continues to be the CEO of BharatPe, and we would not like to further comment on any market speculation," a company spokesperson said.

Sameer separately responded to a Mint query over text message: “I haven’t resigned. Rumour."

In the past few months, most exits have occurred from BharatPe’s product and technology teams, which could impact the operations of Unity Small Finance Bank, which relies heavily on BharatPe for its technology capabilities. The bank is a joint venture between BharatPe and Centrum and was granted a banking licence in October 2021.

The exits also come at a time when the firm is trying to put the negative publicity around the alleged financial fraud perpetrated by Grover behind it and transform itself into a professionally run firm. The company, which is focused on achieving profitability, is also preparing itself for an IPO in 18-24 months.

The company joined the unicorn club after raising $370 million from Tiger Global in August 2021. Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar was appointed as chairman of BharatPe in October 2021.
 

News Network
December 29,2022

pathan.jpg

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has directed the makers of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan to implement 'changes' in the film, including its songs. As per agency reports, the CBFC has asked the film's producer Yash Raj Films to submit a revised version of the action movie in accordance with board guidelines, chairperson Prasoon Joshi said on Thursday in a statement. However, he did not share details of the changes suggested to the Pathaan makers.

Pathaan has been making news and facing boycott calls after the release of its song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh, which was dropped on December 12. A sequence in the song shows Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit as she danced on the beach with Shah Rukh, which has been criticised by a section of people.

"The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” Prasoon said in a statement to PTI. The aim of the CBFC, he added, was to strike a balance between the creativity of the makers and the sentiments of the audience, and accordingly find a solution.

"I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it,” Prasoon said, as per PTI.

Those who had expressed their displeasure over Besharam Rang, and had demanded changes in the film, include Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra. A complaint had also been filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh, Deepika and others for 'hurting religious sentiments' with their Pathaan song Besharam Rang.

Pathaan's second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was released last week, and also featured Deepika and Shah Rukh. Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

News Network
January 4,2023

siddbommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi" for alleged failure to bring Rs 5,495 crore into the State as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. 

Hitting back, Chief Minister Bommai said Siddaramaiah’s statement mirrors his personality. Just like a faithful dog, he is loyal to the people of the State. 

Bommai said Modi is like a 'kamadhenu' (wish-fulfilling cow) who gave many projects to Karnataka, which never happened since independence.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah challenged Bommai to show some courage. “Basavaraj Bommai, you are like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi. You tremble before him,” the Congress leader remarked.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report recommended the Rs 5,495 crore as a special allowance for Karnataka. “But our Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramam, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, wrote to the Finance Commission chairperson N K Singh that it is not possible for us to give the Rs 5,495 crore. She asked the chairperson to drop the issue,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

“Karnataka sent 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha. You (Bommai) came to power through ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka. If you have guts and courage, then get Rs 5,495 crore from the Centre,” the Congress said to the Chief Minister. Reacting to that, Bommai said the people would give a befitting reply to the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly election which is about four months away.

“The statement shows the personality of the Congress leader,” Bommai told reporters in Ballari . He added that just like dog, which is a faithful animal, he would also remain faithful. “I have not divided society like Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness unlike Congress which gave misfortune,” the Chief Minister said.

"Narendra Modi gave 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period. He gave approval also to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project, Mangaluru-Karwar ports and Kalasa-Bandura project,” Bommai told reporters. He said that in the coming days, the Upper Krishna project would be declared as a national project and grants would be released. The Smart City project has been sanctioned for all major cities. This was not the case during the UPA regime. All the important projects have been given by Modi, he said. 

