Eyeing 2024 polls, Youth Congress launches Bharat Jodo leadership programme

News Network
September 7, 2023

New Delhi, Sept 7: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday launched the Bharat Jodo leadership programme - an initiative to invite the youth who wish to actively participate in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The programme was launched by the IYC to mark the first anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The IYC will also organise various programmes to celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra in the next three months. These will include padayatra, cultural programmes, photo exhibition, sports events and blood donation camps.

"As per the directions of the All India Congress Committee, the Youth Congress will organise Bharat Jodo Padayatra at the state level and district level. We will set up 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' at state level and district level and will organise social and cultural programmes as well."

"We will also organise Bharat Jodo Yatra photo exhibition and 'Speak Up for Bharat Jodo' event to spread the message of the yatra to the masses. Along with these, the Youth Congress will also organise sports programmes and blood donation camps," a statement from the IYC said. 

On this day in 2022, the Congress launched the yatra in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the southern tip of the country. The yatra culminated in Srinagar on January 30 this year.

News Network
August 31,2023

New Delhi, Aug 31: The third meeting of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will begin here on Thursday to discuss its strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies.

Along with talks on strategy and inclusion of new allies, unveiling of the I.N.D.I.A bloc logo and discussion on the common minimum programme (CMP) will be the highlight of the two-day deliberations.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) on Thursday and Friday at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

The third meeting of the opposition bloc is hosted by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the three-party alliance of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

The alliance leaders are getting together for the third round of the brainstorming session here, after Patna and Bengaluru, to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance would announce a coordination committee, which could be of 11 members from principal opposition parties.

The opposition alliance is also likely to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor or not and whether there will be some sub-groups to handle seat sharing, agitational joint programmes and communication strategy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and CPI general secretary D Raja have already arrived in Mumbai.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will arrive on Thursday.

An informal meeting of all the leaders will take place followed by a dinner hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, where the visiting leaders will get to savour the traditional Maharashtrian food, including 'Puran Poli', and also a mix of North and South Indian dishes.

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who is heading the organising committee of the I.N.D.I.A alliance meet, on Wednesday said the meeting in Mumbai was significant as Maharashtra has shown the country a way forward in the independence movement, industrial and social revolutions.

He said the I.N.D.I.A alliance has developmental agenda and has taken on the challenge to stop fascist forces.

The opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces against BJP's only one.

The opposition alliance has also expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits - the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.

Mamata Banerjee on her arrival in Mumbai tied Rakhi on Thackeray and Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday.

To a query on who will be the I.N.D.I.A alliance PM candidate, Mamata Banerjee said, 'India will be our PM face. Our primary concern is to save the country,' she said.

Addressing a press conference here, NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he has confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about a political change in the country.

He said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the alliance of opposition parties belonging to different ideologies has the common objective of protecting democracy and 'Bharat Mata'.

On the I.N.D.I.A alliance PM face, Thackeray said, 'We have a lot of choices, the question is what choice the BJP has.'

News Network
September 7,2023

Chennai, Sept 7: Under intense attack from the BJP over his alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday accused the saffron party leaders of 'twisting' his statements and vowed to face all cases in this connection legally.

He also launched a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was 'globe-trotting', afraid of facing questions over the Manipur violence.

"For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against an unarmed, fascist BJP government. It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as 'inciting genocide'. They consider it a weapon to protect themselves," he said. "What is surprising is that those like Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were demanding action against him based on 'fake news'," Udhayanidhi said.

"In all fairness, I should be the one filing criminal cases and other court cases against them for spreading slander while holding respectable positions. But I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don’t know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that," he said.

Udhayanidhi said that he is one of the political heirs of Dravidian stalwart, the late CN Annadurai, the founder of the DMK. "Everyone knows that we are not enemies of any religion. I would like to quote Anna’s comment on religions which remains relevant even today. If a religion leads people towards equality and teaches them fraternity, then I too am a spiritualist. If a religion divides people in the name of castes, if it teaches them untouchability and slavery, I would be the first person to oppose religion," he said quoting Annadurai.

He said DMK respects all religions that teach all lives are born equal.

"But without an iota of understanding about any of these, Thiru Modi and Co are solely dependent on such slanders to face the Parliamentary elections. On the one hand, I can only feel sorry for them. For the last 9 years, Modi has been doing nothing. Occasionally he demonetises money, builds wall to hide huts, builds new Parliamentary building, erects a Sengol (scepter) there, plays around by changing the name of the country, standing at border and making the white flag work," he lashed out.

Has there been any progressive scheme from the Union government in the last nine years like the DMK's 'Pudhumai Penn' or the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme or the Kalaignar's women's rights scheme, he asked.

"Have they built the AIIMS in Madurai? Did they take forward any knowledge movement like the Kalaignar centenary library. Afraid of having to face questions about Manipur in India, he is globe-trotting along with his friend Adani. The fact is, the ignorance of the people is the capital of their theatrical politics."

"Thiru Modi and co are using the Sanatan ploy to divert the attention from the facts including the killing of more than 250 people in the riots incited in Manipur and the Rs 7.5 lakh crore corruption," he charged.

There was a lot of work for the party workers, including preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said and asked them to focus on that.

"I would like to inform that I will face the cases filed against me legally with the guidance of our party president (TN CM MK Stalin) and on the advice of our party high command," he added. 

News Network
August 31,2023

Palakkad: Three women, who went to take a bath in a sprawling pond, met with a tragic end after drowning in this north Kerala district on Wednesday, August 30, police said.

The deceased are sisters and have been identified as Ramsheena (23), Nashida (26), and Rinshi (18). Two of them were married and came to their parental home here on the occasion of Onam.

The incident was reported from a village under the Nattukal police station limit near Mannarkkad this afternoon.

A local man said the tragedy happened when one of them slipped into the pond, and others jumped in to rescue.

The sisters were rushed to Mother Care Hospital in Mannarkad, but their lives could not be saved. The bodies will be shifted to Taluk Hospital soon for postmortem. 

According to reports, the trio drowned in front of their father. The three women and their father reached the pond to wash clothes and have a bath. 

When his children were struggling for their lives in the pond which spread over nearly 1.5 acres, the father was unable to shout as he was dumbstruck. Seeing the sobbing father, migrant workers who came running alerted local people and carried out the rescue operation.

A few days back, their brother had undergone a kidney transplantation. Their mother is also on bed rest as she was the kidney donor. Since both were under treatment, it was the ailing father who was looking after the daily chores.

