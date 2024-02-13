  1. Home
  2. ‘Farmers' demands genuine’: Delhi govt rejects Centre's proposal of turning Bawana Stadium into jail

‘Farmers' demands genuine’: Delhi govt rejects Centre's proposal of turning Bawana Stadium into jail

News Network
February 13, 2024

barricade.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 13: The Delhi government on Tuesday rejected the Centre's proposal to convert the Bawana Stadium into a jail in view of the farmer's march to Delhi.

Delhi Government Home Minister Kailash Gehlot acknowledged the demands of the farmers and said it was incorrect to arrest them for protesting.

"The demands of the farmers are genuine. It is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore incorrect to arrest the farmers..." Gehlot said.

The farmer's 'Dilli Chalo' march has started in the national capital, and farmers have started marching towards the Shambu border. Meanwhile, Delhi-NRC also struggles with traffic due to protests and barricades.

Meanwhile, key border points connecting Delhi with its satellite towns are choked amid multiple diversions ahead of a mega farmers' march to the national capital.

Long queues of cars were seen on the highways at Ghazipur and Chilla borders, which connect Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

A commuter stuck on the DND flyover said he could travel "only a kilometre in over an hour". "The traffic is standing still for the past 30 minutes. Cops are saying the road is not entirely closed, but checking is being done very thoroughly at the fencing area ahead," he said.

The traffic is slow on NH-48 too, which connects Delhi with Gurugram, and vehicles are being checked before entering the national capital.  

Several border points, including Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri, have been fortified to prevent the protesting farmers from entering Delhi.

Concrete blocks and layers of barricades have been erected on highways to stop tractors and trollies from rolling across the border points. Barbed wires and nails have also been installed on the roads.

The farmers held talks with a government delegation last night, but there was no consensus on three of their key demands - including a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP).

Authorities have barred the entry of goods vehicles from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway, Delhi Traffic Police said in its latest guidelines. Goods vehicles will also not be allowed to travel between Sirsa in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh's Surajpur via Parichowk.

Those travelling to Delhi from the DND border have been advised to take the elevated road via Sector 18 from Film City. Commuters from Chilla side can use the Sector 14A Flyover, Roundabout Chowk, Sector 15 via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundapura Chowk.

People must take the Mahamaya Flyover for travelling from Kalindi Kunj Border to Delhi and while using the Yamuna Expressway, commuters are advised to get down from Jewar Toll towards Khurja and take the Jahangirpur route.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 31,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 31: In a setback to the passengers of the Karnataka Coast, the railways have extended KSR Bengaluru-Kannur (Train No 16511/16512) to Kozhikode. The extension is expected to severely affect the berth availability in reserved classes and seat availability in general coaches for the coastal people of the state.

According to the ministry of railways order, Train No. 16511/512 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru express is extended to Kozhikode. Train No. 16511 will reach Kozhikode at 12.40pm with halts at Thalassery, Vadakara and Quilandi.

It will leave Bengaluru at 9.35pm. Train No. 16512 leaves Kozhikode at 3.30pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.30am. The extension should happen from an early convenient date, the ministry said. 

Meanwhile, rail passengers took to social media to slam the raw deal for the state. They said Kozhikode is already well connected to Bengaluru. They felt that the extension of the dedicated train from Mangaluru to Kozhikode would severely reduce the berth/ seat availability to passengers from the Karnataka coast.

Initially, this train was operating overnight between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru Central since its introduction in 2007. Railways took almost 13 years for converting the metre gauge line of Hassan-Mangaluru section to broad gauge from 1994 to 2007.

Two years later in 2009, the train was extended to Kannur much to the disappointment of the state passengers. This order came as a big shock to the train passengers of the state in light of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly promising Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in September last year that the train would not be extended to Kozhikode.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 3,2024

LKadvani.jpg

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani said on Saturday that the Bharat Ratna award is not only an honour for him as a person but also for the ideals and principles that he strove to serve throughout life to the best of his ability.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the Bharat Ratna that has been conferred on me today," he said in a statement soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his name for the country's highest civilian honour.

The 96-year-old leader, who had led the nationwide campaign to demolish Babri Masjid and build Ram temple, said ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its volunteer at the age of 14 years he has sought reward in only one thing – "in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me".

He said what has inspired his life is the motto, "This life is not mine. My life is for my nation."

Today, he said, he gratefully remembers two persons with whom he had the honour of working closely – Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, awarded the Bharat Ratna earlier.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to millions of BJP workers, RSS volunteers and others with whom he had worked in his public life, Advani thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Modi for the honour.

"I also express my deepest feelings for all members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life," he said.

He added, "May our great country progress to the pinnacle of greatness and glory."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 5,2024

modi.jpg

New Delhi: India's finance minister presented an austere budget last week despite upcoming general elections, a strong display of the administration's confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return to power for a third straight term.

Instead of the usual voter-friendly measures announced in election years, Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget focused on fiscal discipline and cut subsidies on food, fertiliser and fuel.

In the interim budget before the last general election in 2019, Modi's government announced direct cash support of 750 billion rupees (then about $10.5 billion) for poor farmers, extended income tax exemptions to more people and offered various other sops which led to a wider-than-estimated fiscal deficit.

But Sitharaman left little doubt who she thought would be back after the elections, to be held by May, to present the full budget.

"In the full budget in July, our government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit" of a developed India by 2047, she said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is high in confidence ahead of the election, with Modi delivering on key parts of a nationalist agenda aimed at pleasing the country's majority Hindus as well as the country's stellar economic growth.

"The BJP will do very well because people have confidence in the prime minister and there are so many other factors like the economy," said Tariq Mansoor, a party vice president.

India's economy is now the fifth-largest in the world, from the tenth-largest when Modi first took office a decade ago, and the fastest expanding among major nations.

Growth, however, has been centred in urban areas and not in the vast hinterlands where more than 60 per cent of India's 1.42 billion people live. Some critics have noted that similarly lopsided growth led to a shock loss for the party in the 2004 general election.

But most analysts say there is little chance of a surprise in this election and it is all but certain that Modi, 73, would romp to a rare third term in office.

The reasons, they say, include Modi's high approval ratings, effective implementation of welfare measures like free rations for 800 million poor and the inauguration of a grand temple on the site of a razed mosque that has energised the BJP's Hindu base. The opposition, they added, is in disarray.

"There will be no repeat of the 2004 debacle unless there is some Black Swan event in the next three months or so, which is very unlikely," said Yashwant Deshmukh, founder of polling agency CVoter Foundation.

"It's not only because of the economy but more importantly that he has delivered on emotive issues for the cadre, the rank and file of the BJP, and at large the Hindutva (Hindu right) vote base."

CVoter is in the midst of a new survey but Deshmukh said "numbers are suggesting that they are going to get a majority on their own very easily at this point of time".

Over 400 seats

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coalition won more than 350 of the 543 directly elected seats in the decision-making lower house of parliament in the 2019 election.

"We are looking at beyond 400 for the alliance this time," the BJP's Mansoor said. That number would give the coalition more than a two-thirds majority in the legislature, which will allow it to bring in changes in the constitution.

Harsh Mander, a human rights worker and political columnist, said the budget was an indication of the government's thinking.

"Normally a pre-election budget would have a certain kind of last-minute set of promises," said Mander, who has been critical of many government policies.

"The fact that they don't feel the need to do that, asserts a high level of confidence that their policies, not economic policies but their social policies of basically Hindu supremacy, will trump whatever discontent is there."

Modi's current government has already delivered on two of the BJP's long-running promises: building a temple on the site of a razed mosque in the northern city of Ayodhya where many Hindus believe the god-king Ram was born, and removing the autonomy of the Muslim-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The consecration of the Ram Temple last month, overseen by Modi, sparked unprecedented nationwide celebrations.

The main opposition Congress party said the government had failed in its promises to double farmers' incomes by 2022 and create millions of jobs every year. But the party's I.N.D.I.A. coalition has been badly hurt by the defection of a major regional leader to the BJP alliance last month and it has yet to formulate an effective counter to Modi's muscular pro-Hindu agenda.

Elara Capital analysts said the budget deliberately steered clear of any major announcements "in a studied step to showcase confidence as regards a re-election encore".

Modi himself has also not disguised his confidence.

"In my third term ...," he said in a speech to business leaders on Friday before being interrupted by claps and chants of "Modi, Modi".

"A word to the wise is enough," he said with a smile when he resumed. "In my third term, our country is bound to become the third-largest economy in the world."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.