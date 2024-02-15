  1. Home
  2. Farmers’ protest: Internet suspended in parts of Punjab on the orders of home ministry

News Network
February 15, 2024

Chandigarh: Internet services have been suspended in certain areas of Punjab's Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts till February 16 on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The order came in the wake of the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march.

According to the ministry order, internet services will remain suspended in areas falling under police stations Shatrana, Samana, Ghanaour, Devigarh and Balbhera in Patiala, areas under police stations Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam, Chajli in Sangrur and area under Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

"In exercise of the power conferred by section 7 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services from 18:00 Hrs on February 12, 2024 to 23:59 Hrs on February 16, 2024 in the following areas," the order issued on February 12 said.

The Haryana government has already suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre over their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

News Network
February 12,2024

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada unit of Social Democratic Party of India has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao demanding a govt medical college in the coastal district. 

SDPI district president Anwar Sadath said the CM should announce the setting up of a govt medical college in Dakshina Kannada in the upcoming state budget.

Further, he said, the govt should sanction a super speciality hospital with 1,000 beds and earmark the funds for the same in the budget.

A unit of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research should be set up in Mangaluru, he said.

A special task force should be set up in the district to prevent moral policing and communal riots. 

An awareness programme should be organised to maintain peace and harmony in the region, he said, adding that a sum of Rs 100 crore should be earmarked for the purpose. The SDPI also demanded the govt to construct a Haj Bhavan and Beary Bhavana in the district.

News Network
February 7,2024

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia said there will be no diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Israel unless Palestinians had an independent state, state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday, citing a statement from the foreign ministry.

The statement by the foreign ministry said Riyadh was steadfast on Palestinians obtaining their legitimate rights.

“The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the US administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement said.

The official note addressed comments attributed to US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, without outlining his remarks.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that “Kirby said that the Biden administration has received positive feedback that Saudi Arabia and Israel are willing to continue to have normalization discussions.”

The Saudi statement also demanded “Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.”

The Kingdom called on permanent members of the UN Security Council to “expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday.

Blinken is on a regional tour to discuss the situation in Gaza with allies. He arrived in Israel after visiting Egypt and Qatar on Tuesday.

News Network
February 14,2024

New Delhi: An Indian-origin family from Kerala was found dead at their home in US' California in an apparent case of murder-suicide. The family have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 42, his wife Alice Priyanka, 40, and their 4-year-old twin children Noah and Neithan.

Cops found the bodies after one of the family's relatives sought a welfare check as nobody in the house was attending the call.

The Indian-American couple, Anand and Alice, were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. The twin children were discovered dead in a bedroom, with the cause of their death still under investigation.

"After arriving officers were met with no response, they searched the perimeter of the home and did not see any signs of forced entry into the house. Finding an unlocked window, officers entered the home and located four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children," police said.

A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were recovered from the bathroom.

The couple had purchased the house in 2020 for $2.1 million, records show.

An initial assessment by the police suggests a possible murder-suicide scenario, though they have not ruled out other possibilities.

"Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home," the San Mateo police department said in a statement.

The family, originally from Kerala, had been living in the United States for the past nine years. Anand, a software engineer, and Alice, a senior analyst, had relocated from New Jersey to San Mateo County two years ago. Described as friendly, hardworking, and devoted parents, the couple was well-liked by both neighbors and colleagues.

According to court records, Anand had filed for divorce in December 2016, but the separation did not go through in court.

San Mateo County's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has taken over the case, working alongside the San Mateo County Crime Lab to collect evidence. The bodies have been taken into the custody of the San Mateo County Coroner, who is working to positively identify each individual and notify next of kin.

The case bears an eerie resemblance to a recent case where a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their $5 million mansion in Massachusetts.

In the last month, at least seven Indian-origin people have been found dead in the US. US envoy to India Eric Garcetti reassured that the US is committed to making sure it remains a safe destination for Indian students.

