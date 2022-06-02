  1. Home
  2. Fear-stricken govt employees march in Jammu, demand transfer to home districts

Fear-stricken govt employees march in Jammu, demand transfer to home districts

News Network
June 2, 2022

protest.jpg

Amid unabated targeted killings in Kashmir, hundreds of government employees posted in the valley took out a march here on Thursday to demand their immediate transfer to their respective home districts. The protesters were carrying placards in support of their demand and pictures of their colleague Rajni Bala, a school teacher who was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, and chanted slogans demanding relocation.

The march was carried out from Press Club to Ambedkar Chowk.

Assembled under the banner of 'All Jammu-based reserved categories employees association', the protesters said they will not resume their duties as the government has "failed" to stop targeted killings and provide a secure atmosphere to them.

"Nearly 8,000 employees from different districts of Jammu are working in Kashmir under inter-district transfer policy and we are not going to return and resume our duties in the present atmosphere. We are serving there for the last 15 years but are feeling insecure and tense in view of the spurt in the targeted killings," Ramesh Chand, a teacher posted in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, told reporters.

He said they have also come to pay homage to Bala and demand the government to ensure free education to her minor daughter and secure a government job for her.

"We are frustrated by the deteriorating security situation as nobody, including Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs are safe there. Anyone can become a victim of terrorists anytime," he said and referred to the latest killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan in Kulgam district on Thursday.

Another employee Anjana Bala, a teacher posted in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, said, "We do not need government accommodation or promotion, we only want our transfer from the valley as providing security to each employee is not possible."

"There is no safer place in the valley and we are not ready to accept the government proposal of relocation within the valley," she said, adding they have never faced any problem from the locals who have always supported them.

She said if the government can abolish decade-old Article 370 in August 2019, what stops them from making minor changes in the transfer policy and relocating them to their home districts.

"We did not support the people of Kashmir who were against the revocation of Article 370. They were right and today we regret our decision as nothing changed on the ground except that we had lost the special status," she said.

Another teacher said they have gone there to earn their livelihood and not to settle there.

"The government is saying that they will relocate us to safer places but even after that if something untoward happens, who will be responsible. Today a bank manager was shot dead inside his secured office, while recently a Kashmiri pandit employee was gunned down in his office chamber," he said.

He said they have lost faith in the administration and will not return to the valley to become scapegoats. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2022

With the hijab issue resurfacing in Mangaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, May 28, asserted that everyone should abide by the High Court and the government's orders.

Stating that the issue has been closed after the syndicate meeting at Mangalore University, he asked students to focus on education instead of getting into such issues.

"There is no need to create hijab controversy (again), the court has given its order, all have to abide by the court and the government's order. Majority of them, about 99.99 per cent of them, are following it. The syndicate's resolution is also that court order has to be followed...according to me, studies should be important for students," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The matter has been closed after a meeting yesterday. There was a university syndicate meeting."

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof. P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya had said on Friday that the college will facilitate admission of Muslim girl students in other institutions if they insist on wearing hijab inside classrooms.

The Vice-Chancellor had said that students wearing hijab will be counselled and an attempt will be made to convince them regarding the need for attending the classes without the headscarf.

The hijab issue had once again come to the fore on Thursday as a group of students from the University College in Mangaluru staged a protest at the campus alleging that a few Muslim girl students are attending classes wearing the headscarf.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms.

The three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi further noted that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to.

Following the High Court order, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee, compulsory for Pre-University (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year.

It also states that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment which will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order".

To a question on demands for the sacking of textbook revision committee chairperson Rohith Chakratirtha accusing him of "saffronising" school textbooks, by including a lesson regarding RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's speech and making other changes, Bommai said he would discuss this with Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on the developments.

"He (Nagesh) is aware of all the developments, I will speak to him and make a decision," he added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 29,2022

Mangaluru, May 29: A family trip to the Ullal beach on the outskirts of the city took a tragic turn when a woman was swept away was high tides. 

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyalakshmi, who had come to the coastal town from Mysuru along with her husband and three daughters and a granddaughter.  

After visiting Someshwara Temple, the family had been to the Summer Sands Beach Resort on Saturday. 

When they were playing in the beach, Bhagyalakshmi’s husband and the grandchild reportedly hit by a massive tide. 

Sensing danger, Bhagyalakshmi rushed towards them to rescue them. The man and child fortunately survived but Bhagyalakshmi swept away by another major tide. 

A case has been registered in Ullal police station. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2022

The Supreme Court on Friday, 20 May directed that the Gyanvapi mosque case should be transferred from the civil judge in Varanasi, where it is currently being heard, to the court of the district judge Varanasi – who is "more senior and experienced" and will be better placed to address the complex issues in the matter.

The bench of the apex court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud also ordered that:

•    The application filed by the masjid committee under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure – arguing the suit by "Hindu" devotees is barred by the Places of Worship Act – will be decided on priority by district judge

•    The Supreme Court's Interim order dated 17 May shall continue to remain in operation pending the disposal of the Order 7 Rule 11 application, and for a further period of 8 weeks, to allow any party to take necessary steps.

•    If adequate arrangements for wazu (ritual washing) have not been made, then district magistrate in consultation with masjid committee should make proper arrangements.

•    The order of civil judge dated 16 May (for sealing) stands subsumed by the Supreme Court's order of 17 May, which clarified that while the area where an alleged 'Shivling' was stated to be found

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha was hearing the pleas by the masjid committee against the orders of the Varanasi court, including the original order allowing a video survey of the Gyanvapi mosque as well as the order to seal part of the mosque where a 'Shivling' was allegedly found.

The masjid committee argues that the entire case is barred because of the Places of Worship Act 1991, which says that there can be no conversion of, or change to the character of, a place of worship which has been in existence since before 15 August 1947.

The masjid committee has challenged the maintainability of the case in the Varanasi court under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, which bars any suit where there is no cause of action. The Varanasi court instead of considering this issue at the outset, had allowed the video survey and passed several other orders.

The apex court on 19 May had directed the Varanasi civil court to "desist from taking any further action" till it completed its hearings.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the masjid committee, argued that things "need to be nipped in the bud." He argued that the orders of the Varanasi court has led to an alteration of a status quo at the Gyanvapi mosque which has been in place for the last 500 years.

Ahmadi pointed to the way in which the report of the survey commission was leaked by lawyers for the Hindu plaintiffs on Thursday evening to argue that there was "a design" to change the status quo which had been in place previously.

Ahmadi noted that Section 3 of the Places of Worship Act – which bars the conversion of "any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof" – has no exceptions provided to it.

Justice Chandrachud suggested that a survey to assess the religious character of a particular site would not contravene Sections 3 and 4 of the Places of Worship Act.

Ahmadi contended that if such surveys were allowed to be conducted, then this would defeat the very purpose of the 1991 Act.

The bench did not go further into this issue, saying it would need to be taken up by the district judge when considering the Order 7 Rule 11 issue, and could be revisited in the Supreme Court when it takes the matter up again after its vacations.

Ahmadi also asked the court to allow worshippers in the mosque access to the taps in the area sealed because a 'Shivling' was allegedly found there, so that they could perform wazu, ie ritual washing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the State of Uttar Pradesh, objected to this saying that it could lead to a law and order problem.

The judges sought to arrive at a solution for the problem by including the direction in their order that arrangements for wazu would have to be made by the district magistrate.

What is This Case About?

Five Hindu women have sought round-the-year access to pray at “a shrine behind the western wall of the mosque complex”. The site is currently made open for Hindu prayers once a year.

A Varanasi court had in April ordered a video inspection of the site, but the survey could not take place as the mosque committee opposed the videography inside the mosque, and accused Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra of bias and demanded his replacement.

The local court, however, on Thursday, 12 May, ordered that the survey work will continue, and instead of replacing Mishra, appointed two more lawyers — Vishal Kumar Singh and Ajay Singh — to accompany him.

The Allahabad High Court refused to stay this order despite it being argued by the masjid committee that the mosque was protected by the Places of Worship Act 1991, resulting in the pleas at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, 16 May, the Varanasi court ordered the sealing of part of the mosque on the basis that a 'Shivling' had been found on the premises. This order was also challenged by the masjid committee on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 May, issued notice on pleas challenging the orders of a district court regarding the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, and passed an interim order that while the area within the mosque where an alleged 'Shivling' was said to be found should be protected, Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque.

Following this interim order, the Hindu plaintiffs, through their advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed an application in the Varanasi court have sought the razing of the wall and the removal of the resulting debris, in order for a further survey of the area where the alleged 'Shivling' was found.

The report submitted by the Varanasi court-appointed commissioners was released by the Hindu devotees' lawyers on 19 May.

The key findings from the survey – including the alleged discovery of Hindu symbols on the architecture as well as the structure in a pool in the mosque termed a Shivling by the plaintiffs and a fountain by the defendants – can be found here.

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta has approached the Supreme Court as an intervenor in the masjid committee's case, saying that the Gyanvapi Mosque is not protected by the Places of Worship Act, under Section 4(3) of the Act.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.