  2. ‘Filled with pain, anger’: PM Modi finally utters a few words on Manipur violence

July 20, 2023

New Delhi, July 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally broken his silence on the violence in Manipur ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, starting today. 

Modi said, "I am filled with anguish and anger. The incident of Manipur brings shame to the society."

His comments come a day after a video went viral on social media showing two women there being paraded naked. They were allegedly molested and gang-raped too. 

Addressing that incident in particular, Modi said "What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared", adding that "Law will act with its full might". 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the video that was floated, amid the Indian government's directive to social media platforms to stop sharing the video.

It has drawn responses from all quarters, including that of Union Minister Smriti Irani and actor Akshay Kumar. 

Amit Shah also reportedly spoke to Manipur CM Biren Singh regarding the disturbing visuals that emerged from the violence-hit state.

July 16,2023

Udupi, July 16: A youth lost his life as he fell down from a ladder after being electrocuted in Nitte in Karkala in Udupi district.

According to the police, the deceased youth was identified as Saurabh Kumar (20) a native of Bihar. 

Eyewitnesses told the police that monkeys, gaining entry through the window, had snatched Saurabh's brush, soap and paste and placed it in the shed in the building where he was residing.

The victim, along with two others, climbed a ladder in order to collect the stolen soap and paste. 

However, the ladder came in contact with a high-tension wire and all three youths were thrown onto the ground. Saurabh, who sustained serious head injuries, was rushed to a hospital in Karkala where doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

July 11,2023

Islamabad, July 11: In a major setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, in a case of contempt against the poll body.

Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the ECP despite being summoned in personal capacity, Geo News reported.

Contempt proceedings were initiated against several leaders of the PTI for allegedly using foul language against the chief election commissioner.

Despite multiple notices being issued against them, the party leaders did not appear before the ECP and later challenged its powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different high courts, Geo News reported.

As per the Section 10 of Pakistan’s Election Act, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly[…]”

July 17,2023

Benglauru, July 17: The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

"The spacecraft is now in 41603 km X 226 km orbit", the national space agency headquartered here said on Monday.

The next firing is planned for Tuesday between 2 pm and 3 pm. it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14. 

