‘First step in the long struggle’: Mayawati demands immediate caste survey in UP

News Network
October 3, 2023

New Delhi, Oct 3: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday demanded the state government start conducting the caste survey right away, saying though some parties are against it, this is the only way to justice for the OBCs.

"The news of the caste census data conducted by the Bihar government being made public is in the news today and intense discussions are going on it. Some parties are definitely uncomfortable with this, but for BSP this is the first step in the long struggle for the constitutional rights of OBCs," Mayawati said in her post on X.

She said BSP is happy that the country's politics is taking a new turn in favour of the neglected 'Bahujan Samaj', as a consequence of which even the most extreme 'anti-caste' and 'anti-Mandal' sects have become worried for their future.

The BSP leader said although the UP government should now start a caste census or survey immediately in line with sentiment of the public, 'the right solution will be found only when the central government conducts the caste census at the national level and gives them their due rights.' 

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar had on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute 63 per cent of the state's total population.

According to the data, Bihar's total population stood at a little over 13.07 crore, out of which the Extremely Backward Classes at 36 per cent were the largest social segment followed by the Other Backward Classes at 27.13 per cent.

News Network
October 2,2023

Kochi, Oct 2: Two doctors were killed after reportedly being misguided by GPS in the deep night in Gothuruth area of Kerala’s Ernakulam district. The doctors were in car on an unfamiliar road amid heavy downpour when they turned on GPS to navigate better.

The victims are Dr Advaith (29) died and so did his colleague Dr Ajmal Asif (29). 

Dr Advaith, who was at the wheel of the Honda Civic past midnight, turned on GPS. Soon they came to a waterlogged stretch of road and as the map pointed straight ahead, Dr Advaith drove straight ahead. But there was a river ahead and not a road. The car started sinking.  

While two doctors lost their lives, three others in the Civic managed to extricate themselves and were rescued. The incident occurred at 12:30am on. 

Dr Advaith had turned 29 on Saturday and the five of them were returning to Kodungallur from Kochi where they had gone for some birthday shopping.

According to police and Ashok Ravi, senior manager of Kodungallur CRAFT Hospital where the doctors worked, Dr Gaziq Thabseer, one of the survivors, revealed that the accident occurred after GPS rerouted them. 

“Yes we were using GPS. However, since I was not driving, I can’t confirm if it was a technical glitch of the application or a human error,” he said.

“It was Dr Advaith’s birthday, and the doctors went to Kochi to celebrate it with a male nurse in our hospital. Dr Ajmal’s fiancée was also part of the celebration,” Ravi said.

During monsoons, the GPS algorithm guides drivers to roads with less traffic but experts say less busy roads are not necessarily safer. “Also, one should always remember to select the mode of travel on the map. A four-wheeler can’t go the way a bike goes,” an expert said.

Dr Ajmal was a native of Thrissur district and Dr Advaith was from Kollam. Those who survived are Jismon and Tamanna, besides Dr Thabseer, who works in the cardiology department of CRAFT Hospital. Jismon is a nurse in the hospital and Tamanna is an MBBS student in Palakkad. All three have been admitted to a Kochi hospital. Dr Advaith’s mortal remains were shifted to Kalamassery Medical College and Dr Ajmal’s body was moved to Thrissur Medical College for autopsy.

News Network
September 30,2023

Bengaluru, Sep 30: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for questioning the secular credentials of his party after its alliance with the BJP.

The JD(S) second-in-command also took a swipe at Siddaramaiah and sought to know how his party Congress had formed an alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra who had at one point of time been allies of the BJP.

In a message on ‘X’, Kumaraswamy said: “How secular it is to hold meetings of caste and distribute cookers and iron boxes with the tag line ‘secular? Is it secular to hold a conference of religions and a meeting for a caste claiming to be the leader of minorities and backward communities? Tell me Mr Siddaramaiah?” Siddaramaiah is a pseudo-socialist who uses the term socialism for political advantage to brand BJP as communalist, the former chief minister said.

“Your adjustment politics is world famous. Is the @INCIndia party secular which has formed alliance with BJP B team members in INDIA block? “Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, Vaiko, Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray. Aren’t you ashamed to sit next to them?” Kumaraswamy wondered while referring to the leaders of INDIA alliance.

“You branded @JanataDal S as BJP B team for the sole reason that it formed government with @BJP4Karnataka in 2006 but the Congress was the one, which had come to former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s house to form the government with the same B team in 2018!” he added.

The former chief minister sought to remind Congress that secularism is not a word, but a loyalty deep in the heart. However, he said secularism is just a matter of speech for Siddaramaiah saying he is is obsessed with selfish politics and a thirst for power.

Kumaraswamy’s outburst against Siddaramaiah follows the latter’s message on ‘X’.

“Will the JDS, which claims to be secular, remained secular even after its alliance with a communal party? We have no problem with JDS’s alliance with BJP or any other party. Will alliance make JDS communal? Or does BJP follow a secular ideology? Let Kumaraswamy make it clear to the people of the state,” Siddaramaiah had said. 

News Network
October 2,2023

New Delhi, Oct 2: Welcoming the release of the caste survey by the Bihar government, I.N.D.I.A bloc parties on Monday accused the ruling BJP of running away from such an exercise, with the Congress pushing its slogan 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' (representation according to population).

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited Bihar's demographics to argue for proportional representation.

He said that the caste census of the Bihar government shows the importance of knowing the caste statistics of the country. 

"The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC + SC + ST are 84 per cent in the state. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge," Gandhi posted on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

According to the data released by the Bihar government, Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) together account for 63 per cent of the state’s population. 

Nitish Kumar's reaction

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based survey stating that it will not only reveal castes but also give information about the economic condition of everyone. "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration!" Bihar CM posted on 'X'.

BJP opposes caste survey

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP in Bihar has voiced dissatisfaction with the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, stressing that it did not give an idea of the "changed social and economic realities" over the years.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary emphasised that his party had "given its consent" for the exercise and would make an assessment of the findings which have now been made public. "The BJP will give a statement on the findings after studying the same. However, we wish the survey had studied the social and economic conditions of different castes and placed these on record. We need to take into account the changed social and economic realities," Chaudhary told reporters in Patna. 

It should be mentioned here that the findings are likely to favour the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' which claims to represent the interests of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). The BJP, which has been generally seen as being pro-upper caste, has begun warming up to the changed political landscape, as evident from the rise of OBC leaders like Choudhary and Union minister Nityanand Rai who headed the party's state unit earlier.

