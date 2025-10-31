  1. Home
  2. Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana cabinet

Former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana cabinet

News Network
October 31, 2025

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana cabinet on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan this morning.

Azharuddin’s induction fills a long-pending vacancy and marks the first Muslim representation in the current Congress-led cabinet.

The move has, however, drawn political reactions. The Opposition has termed it an electoral strategy ahead of the November 11 bypoll in the Jubilee Hills constituency, which has nearly 30% Muslim voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to the timing, claiming that the appointment violates the Model Code of Conduct. BJP leaders wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that inducting a minister who had recently sought a ticket from the same constituency amounts to an attempt to influence voters.

Defending the decision, Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Goud said the government was merely fulfilling its commitment to social justice and minority inclusion.

“The Congress had promised cabinet representation for minorities. Even in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, governments always included a minority face. We are simply correcting a long-overdue imbalance,” he said.

Azharuddin, who is not yet a member of either the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council, has been nominated to the Council under the Governor’s quota. However, the nomination is still awaiting the Governor’s approval. He must secure membership in the legislature within six months to continue as a minister.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Goud pointed out that the party had once appointed a Rajasthan election candidate as minister who later lost to the Congress in the polls.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2025

techterror.jpg

Faridabad: A 19-year-old college student in Haryana’s Faridabad died by suicide after being allegedly blackmailed with obscene, AI-generated images and videos of his three sisters, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Rahul Bharti, a second-year student of DAV College, had been visibly distressed for nearly two weeks before his death. His father, Manoj Bharti, said Rahul had withdrawn socially, stopped eating properly, and spent most of his time in his room.

According to the family, unknown persons allegedly hacked Rahul’s phone and used artificial intelligence to create morphed obscene visuals of him and his sisters. The accused, identified as ‘Sahil’ in Rahul’s chat records, demanded ₹20,000 to delete the material and threatened to circulate it online if he did not comply.

In the final chat exchange, ‘Sahil’ allegedly goaded Rahul to end his life, even suggesting ways to do so. Distressed and fearful, Rahul reportedly consumed poison around 7 pm on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

“Someone sent obscene videos and photos of my daughters to Rahul’s phone and threatened to make them viral. My son couldn’t bear the harassment and took his own life,” said his father, breaking down.

The family suspects the involvement of another man, Neeraj Bharti, who had spoken to Rahul just hours before the tragedy. Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, alleged that Neeraj—her brother-in-law—along with a woman, conspired to torment the family following a domestic dispute six months ago.

Based on the family’s complaint, the police have registered a case against two accused.

“Rahul had consumed poison and died during treatment. A case has been filed on his father’s complaint. The mobile phone is being examined, and further action will be taken based on the investigation,” said Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 25,2025

mamdani.jpg

Early voting for New York's next mayor begins Saturday with an outsider Democratic Party candidate the favorite to upend the city's politics and face down President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked him.

The twisting race has seen state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani, a self-described socialist, surge from the political wilderness to become the frontrunner in a campaign in which the current mayor bowed out and the onetime Democratic favorite lost his own primary.

The 34-year-old Mamdani's once unlikely campaign has been turbo-charged by eager campaigning by young New Yorkers in particular.

Early voting allows New Yorkers to cast a ballot from Saturday until November 2, with Election Day on November 4 and the winner taking office in the New Year. 

Mamdani had 47 percent support and led Cuomo by 18 points in the latest citywide poll, conducted by Victory Insights between October 22 and 23. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, 71, was at 16 percent.

Adams, who has been mired in corruption allegations linked to his term in office, dropped out of the race on September 28 but did not initially endorse a rival.

"You can't freeze rent, but you are lying and telling people you could -- we're fighting against a snake oil salesman," Adams said Thursday with Cuomo at his side.

"Gentrifiers have raised the rent in the city... and (Mamdani's) the king of the gentrifiers."  It is unclear what impact Adams's endorsement will have on the race.

"It is possible, but extremely unlikely, Cuomo can catch Mamdani," said Lincoln Mitchell, a political science professor at Columbia University, saying the former governor's "tough guy persona" dates from another era.

A day before early voting, Mamdani denounced “racist, baseless attacks” from his opponents. Speaking outside a mosque in the Bronx on Friday, Mamdani slammed his rivals for “bringing hatred to the forefront,” saying their Islamophobic rhetoric targets not only him but also the city’s nearly one million Muslim residents.

“To be Muslim in New York is to expect indignity, but indignity does not make us distinct. There are many New Yorkers who face it. It is the tolerance of that indignity that does,” Mamdani said, less than two weeks before the November 4 general election.

His remarks followed a controversial exchange on a radio show Thursday, during which his chief rival, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, laughed after host Sid Rosenberg claimed Mamdani “would be cheering” if another September 11 attack occurred. Cuomo responded, “That’s another problem,” prompting widespread outrage.

Mamdani said that while he had tried to focus his election campaign on his core message of affordability, his opponents in recent days had shown that “Islamophobia has emerged as one of the few areas of agreement.”

Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Muslim advocacy group CAIR Action, also slammed Cuomo’s comments as “despicable, dangerous, and disqualifying.”

“By agreeing with a racist radio host who suggested a Muslim elected official would ‘cheer’ another 9/11, Cuomo has crossed a moral line,” Elkarra said. “Cuomo’s willingness to engage in this kind of hate speech shows exactly the kind of leader he is — someone who would rather stoke fear than bring people together.”

Earlier on Friday, Mamdani secured a major endorsement from Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives and representative of New York’s 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Brooklyn such as East Flatbush, Coney Island, and Brownsville.

A new poll by AARP and Gotham Polling & Analytics places Mamdani far ahead of his opponents with 43.2 percent support, followed by Cuomo at 28.9 percent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa at 19.4 percent. About 8.4 percent of respondents said they were undecided or preferred another candidate.

Mamdani has said publicly that he condemns the Israeli regime for committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested.

He has also said that there is no room for anti-Semitism in New York City, adding that if he were elected, he would increase funding to combat hate crimes.

On the other hand, pro-Tel Aviv Cuomo has described himself as a “hyper supporter of Israel and proud of it.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump weighed in on the race, calling Mamdani a “pure communist” during an interview with Fox News and threatening to cut off federal funding for New York City if the Democratic nominee wins.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2025

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana cabinet on Friday. Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan this morning.

Azharuddin’s induction fills a long-pending vacancy and marks the first Muslim representation in the current Congress-led cabinet.

The move has, however, drawn political reactions. The Opposition has termed it an electoral strategy ahead of the November 11 bypoll in the Jubilee Hills constituency, which has nearly 30% Muslim voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to the timing, claiming that the appointment violates the Model Code of Conduct. BJP leaders wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that inducting a minister who had recently sought a ticket from the same constituency amounts to an attempt to influence voters.

Defending the decision, Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Goud said the government was merely fulfilling its commitment to social justice and minority inclusion.

“The Congress had promised cabinet representation for minorities. Even in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, governments always included a minority face. We are simply correcting a long-overdue imbalance,” he said.

Azharuddin, who is not yet a member of either the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council, has been nominated to the Council under the Governor’s quota. However, the nomination is still awaiting the Governor’s approval. He must secure membership in the legislature within six months to continue as a minister.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Goud pointed out that the party had once appointed a Rajasthan election candidate as minister who later lost to the Congress in the polls.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.