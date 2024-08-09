  1. Home
  2. Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 80, passes away

August 8, 2024

Kolkata: Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, veteran Left leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister, died at his south Kolkata residence this morning. He was 80. He had been unwell for a while and had been suffering from respiratory problems that led to frequent hospitalisations. Last year, he had to be put on life support after he contracted pneumonia. But the veteran CPM leader made a comeback.

He is survived by his wife Meera and son Suchetan.

Mr Bhattacharjee, also a former member of the CPM's top decision-making body, Politburo, served as Bengal Chief Minister from 2000 to 2011, succeeding Jyoti Basu in the top post. Mr Bhattacharjee led the CPM into the 2011 state polls, when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress posted a historic win, ending the 34-year Communist rule in the eastern state.

Known for his simple lifestyle, Mr Bhattacharjee breathed his last at the two-bedroom flat at Palm Avenue from where he once ran the state. His organs will be donated for medical research as per his wishes. His body will be kept in the CPM headquarters for his followers to pay respects and the last journey will take place tomorrow.

An alumnus of Presidency College, Kolkata, Mr Bhattacharjee was a school teacher before he joined politics full-time. After serving as an MLA and a state minister, he was elevated to Deputy Chief Minister before Mr Basu stepped down in 2000. As Chief Minister, he led the CPM to Assembly poll victories in 2001 and 2006.

During Mr Bhattacharjee's tenure, the Left Front government adopted a relatively open policy towards business as compared to the Jyoti Basu regime. Ironically, it was this policy and land acquisitions related to industrialisation that paved the way for the Left's stunning defeat in the 2011 election.

Trinamool Congress, which won just 30 seats in the 2006 elections, led the movement against the Tata Motors plant in Singur. Eventually, in 2008, Ratan Tata decided to shift the project to Gujarat and cited the movement by Ms Banerjee as the reason. This was a big setback to Mr Bhattacharjee's government. Equally damaging was the violence in Nandigram where police action against a group protesting against land acquisition for a chemical hub project led to 14 deaths.

Ms Banerjee's Trinamool Congress reaped the political dividends of the anti-incumbency of the Left Front rule and the negative perception about the state government's land acquisition policies, winning 184 seats in the 2011 election. The Left's defeat in the 2011 polls started a decline it is yet to recover from. Over the next decade, the BJP overtook it as the main Opposition and the Left now is reduced to a minor force in the state it once ruled unchallenged for decades. 

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed his condolence to Mr Bhattacharjee's family. In her condolence message, Chief Minister Banerjee said she had a decades-long association with the veteran Left leader. "I am very upset. My condolences to Meera di, Suchetan and to all supporters of CPM. We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites," she said.

Leader of the Opposition, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, said he is "deeply saddened" by the news and expressed his condolences to Mr Bhattacharjee's family and admirers.

Long-time comrade and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury described the news of Mr Bhattacharjee's death as "shattering". "His dedication to the party, West Bengal, our shared ideals and also his ability to look ahead will always function as a lodestar," he said.  

August 8,2024

Israeli warplanes have conducted fresh air raids on Khan Yunis governorate, in southern Gaza Strip, killing at least 19 Palestinians, some of whom were burned alive. 

Citing medical sources, Palestinian media reported on Wednesday that eight Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people near a brick factory in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

Four more Palestinians were killed and an unspecified number wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house and a popular market west of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, an aerial assault by the occupation’s military near al-Shafi'i Mosque west of Khan Yunis claimed the lives of three people and injured 10, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.

Also, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a tent in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, and a woman was martyred after the regime’s warplanes targeted a charitable soup kitchen distributing food among the displaced.

Many of the victims of the Israeli attacks on Khan Yunis tents were burned alive, Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV reported.

Israel unleashed a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 39,677 Palestinians, mostly women, and children, in Gaza, and injured 91,645 others.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli officials over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

July 31,2024

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for the assassination of Hamas's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying it is the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the Palestinian resistance leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday, hours after Haniyeh, who had traveled to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president, was killed in a dawn attack in the capital.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei commended Haniyeh’s years-long sacrifices in his fight against the Israeli occupation and said he was ready for martyrdom and sacrificed his children and households on this path. 

“He was not afraid of embracing martyrdom in the way of God and saving God's servants, but we consider it our duty to avenge his blood in this bitter and horrific incident that came to pass in the Islamic Republic's territory," the Leader asserted.

August 8,2024

Mangaluru: Union minister of state for home affairs Nityananda Rai has informed Lok Sabha that the govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages, including Tulu, into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, in a question submitted to Parliament, had enquired about the status of the demand for the inclusion of Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He sought to know if govt was aware that the people of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod have demanded that Tulu be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Additionally, a response was sought regarding the procedure for the inclusion of any language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, as well as the efforts that are being taken for the consideration of the requests for more linguistic inclusion under the Eighth Schedule, keeping in mind the sentiments and other relevant considerations since the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committee efforts.

On Tuesday, MoS for home affairs Nityananda Rai submitted a written reply saying there have been demands from time to time for the inclusion of several languages in the Eighth Schedule, including Tulu. 

“However, there are no fixed criteria for the consideration of any language for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. As the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by socio-cultural, economic, and political developments, it is difficult to fix any criterion for languages for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. The earlier attempts, through the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committees, to evolve such fixed criteria have been inconclusive. The govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule. Such requests have to be considered keeping in mind these sentiments and other relevant considerations,” the minister said.

