  'Free publicity for 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', says Rahul Gandhi as Assam cops file FIR against him over violence

‘Free publicity for ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, says Rahul Gandhi as Assam cops file FIR against him over violence

News Network
January 24, 2024

Guwahati: The Assam police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others hours after Assam Chief Minister Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked his director general of police to register a case against the former Congress chief for adopting “Naxalite tactics” to instigate party workers during the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra.

At around 9.30 pm, the Assam CM in a post on ‘X’ said an FIR was lodged for violence, provocation and assault on the police under sections of IPC and Prevention of Public of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

The CM’s order came after Congress workers clashed with the police who stopped Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra from taking its route via Guwahati city under “instructions from New Delhi”. The Congress on Tuesday said some of its leaders and workers were injured by the police.

Sarma later told reporters that Rahul would be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections.

“With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section…” the CM Xed. 

Before this, Rahul said that he was also not allowed to visit the campus of the University of Science Technology and Management.

“The university invited me to meet you all but a call came from New Delhi following which it was cancelled,” he told a large crowd of students who gathered along the road as the yatra started moving towards Guwahati.

“It is not important whether Rahul Gandhi comes or does not come. But what is important is that you are not allowed to listen to anybody that you want to.”

Rahul also claimed that the Assam CM called up the university authorities not to allow him to visit the campus.

“This is taking place in every university, college and school in India. You are being told that you must blindly obey the RSS and leadership of this country.”

As the yatra marched towards Assam, they found their route via Guwahati city blocked by police. This led to a scuffle between the police and Congress workers during which Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of the party’s Assam unit, and a few others were injured.

The police had earlier denied permission to the yatra to enter Guwahati city citing possible congestion following instructions from the CM.

The police had asked the Congress to take the highway route to Kamrup district, where Rahul was scheduled to address a gathering. The yatra later took the highway route. 

Rahul told reporters at Hajo in Kamrup district, “The CM is trying to intimidate me by doing all these. It was not the CM who was doing all these, it was being orchestrated in Delhi. If the CM says something which is not liked by his masters in New Delhi, anybody can imagine his condition given the cases pending against him. He is one of the most corrupt CMs.” 

He said BJP got rattled by the “grand success” of the yatra last year. “So they are trying to stop it early here. But people are supporting us. They want to share their problems, huge unemployment, price rise and massive corruption,” Rahul said. “Whatever the CM is doing is, in fact, helping the yatra get more publicity.” 

To a query whether other partners of I.N.D.I.A. bloc would join the yatra in Bengal and other states, Rahul said he and Congress president Mallikrjun Kharge invited all of them. “It is a fight of ideology between RSS and Narendra Modi on one side and I.N.D.IA. on the other. Today, I.N.D.I.A. has 60 per cent votes on its side.”

News Network
January 22,2024

Israeli forces have destroyed at least 1,000 mosques and a number of churches during their ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip while desecrating dozens of cemeteries, the territory's officials say.

The Palestinian Information Center quoted Gaza's Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs as providing the information in a statement on Sunday.

"The Israeli occupation forces have destroyed more than 1,000 out of 1,200 mosques in the territory since October 7 last year," the ministry said, adding that reconstruction of those mosques would cost around $500 million.

The Palestinian ministry added that the Israeli aggression has also destroyed a number of churches across Gaza, including the historical Greek Orthodox Church, as well as Zakat religious committees, schools for teaching the Holy Qur'an, and the headquarters of the Endowment Bank.

Israeli forces have assassinated more than 100 religious scholars, preachers, imams, and muezzins who announce the Muslim call to prayer, since the onset of their military onslaught, the report noted.

In the same context, the ministry pointed out that the Israeli aggression has led to desecration and destruction of dozens of cemeteries and graves where dead bodies were stolen in clear violation of all international laws and human rights.

The regime began its military aggression against Gaza on October 7, 2023 following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by the territory's resistance movements. More than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli military onslaught so far, while over 62,600 others have been injured.

The new revelation came after another investigation, whose results were released on Saturday, found that Israeli forces have desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in Gaza during their ongoing onslaught against the besieged territory.

The CNN study, which is based on satellite imagery and social media footage, said Israeli troops have left tombstones torn down and even bodies unearthed as they destroyed those cemeteries.

It went on to say that the regime forces have destroyed an entire cemetery in the southern city of Khan Yunis, removing bodies buried there. 

The report further noted that in other cases, Israeli forces have used Gaza's cemeteries as military outposts.

Legal experts told CNN that Israel’s acts could amount to war crimes, stressing that the intentional destruction of religious sites, such as cemeteries, violates international law.

Media Release
January 13,2024

NRI International-Love All, an international humanity services forum, organized a zoom meeting on 7th, January 2024. It was attended by Ashok Arora and Rekha from United States; Shinders, Paul from Germany; Dr. Siddhu, Jalal Roomi, Yash Kansal and Prof. Pritam Singh from United Kingdom; Nasir Khursheed, Saleem Khaleefa and Obaid Gotori from Saudi Arabia; Nawab Sahib, and Iqbal khan from Canada; Esther Ramani and Michael Ramani from South Africa. 
The forum of dedicated Indian patriots, has been established in consonance with the spirit of 'Vasudhev Kutumbkam' and 'Universal brotherhood'. They are desirous to see its rich cultural heritage integrate the country; its democracy attains greater heights and are keen to work for the betterment of its people.

The group strongly felt that the present regime in India has destroyed its democracy and has created an atmosphere of fear and hatred amongst different groups/ sects/ religions and casts. 

It has also failed to tackle most of the important issues like, economic condition of the country, inflation, unemployment, safety of women, independence of media and judiciary, providing proper education and nutrition to the children. It has totally controlled and destroyed all the institutions including the election commission and the judiciary.

The forum resolved to appeal to all the likeminded political parties and activist to unite together to defeat these fascist forces. 

It also resolved to request the Indian National Congress to give complete freedom and respect to regional parties. Like thinking political parties should play a positive and constructive role at this historical and critical juncture of India’s politics. 

It was also felt that this may be the last election in case the fascists forces come to power again.

It was further resolved to appeal to the Supreme Court to pass the orders for voting by ballot paper since most of the developed countries have done away with EVM, otherwise the election will not be fair and transparent. 

It was also resolved to appeal to the Supreme Court to pass orders for restraining the political parties to receive donations via electoral bond and this scheme should be stayed/ declared illegal as soon as possible. 

Further, it was resolved to coordinate with all other like thinking organizations throughout the world and those in India. 

It was strongly felt that the NRI International Love All, should play an active role and contribute positively towards the welfare of people of India specially the poor masses and at the same time should strongly criticize and highlight the activities of the negative forces working to undermine the Indian Democracy.

News Network
January 14,2024

Male, Jan 14: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from his country by March 15, a senior official here said on Sunday, nearly two months after Male sought their removal.

According to the latest government figures, there are 88 Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

In a press briefing, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office, said President Muizzu has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel by March 15, the SunOnline newspaper reported.

“Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” he said.

Maldives and India have set up a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal of troops. The group held its first meeting at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male’ on Sunday morning.

The meeting was also attended by Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, the report said.

Nazim confirmed the meeting and said the agenda for the meeting was the request to withdraw troops by March 15.

The Indian government did not immediately confirm the media report or comment on it.

Soon after taking oath as the President of Maldives on November 17 last year, Muizzu, who is regarded as a pro-China leader, formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from his country, saying the Maldivian people have given him a “strong mandate” to make this request to New Delhi.

The request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel comes amid a row between the two nations in the backdrop of derogatory comments posted by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu suspended the three ministers after their social media postings, which stirred concern in India and calls for a boycott by Indian tourists who ranked highest in numbers followed by Russia. Chinese tourists figured third.

During his just-concluded state visit to China, Muizzu sought to align Maldives closer to Beijing.

Speaking to the press on Saturday after returning from China, President Muizzu indirectly attacked India.

Without naming any country, he said, “We may be small, but that doesn’t give you the licence to bully us.”

He also announced plans to reduce the country’s dependency on India, including securing imports of essential food commodities and medicine and consumables from other countries.

“We aren’t in anyone’s backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state,” he said, addressing the reporters gathered at the Velana International Airport.

He said no country has the right to exert influence over the domestic affairs of a country, regardless of its size.

He vowed that he would not allow any external influence on the domestic affairs of the Maldives.

Male is also reviewing more than 100 bilateral agreements with New Delhi signed by the previous government here. 

