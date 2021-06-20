Free vaccines for all from June 21: Here’s all you need to know about the drive

  1. Home
June 21, 2021

New Delhi, June 21: The central government has made the big switch to take on the responsibility of vaccinating the country’s adults starting Monday (June 21), relieving states of the financial burden of procuring the jabs.

The central government has made the big switch to take on the responsibility of vaccinating the country’s adults starting Monday, relieving states of the financial burden of procuring the jabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the change in vaccine policy in his June 7 address to the nation, a little over a month after the Centre had split the onus of vaccination equally between the Centre and states. The move also came after several states voiced concerns over the previous vaccine policy and pushed for a centralised drive.

The centralised strategy of vaccination could also provide a much-needed boost for the country’s rate of vaccination, which has so far lagged behind most other major countries despite administering the greatest number of first doses in absolute terms.

Here is everything to know about the centralized vaccination drive starting June 21:

> All citizens of the country will receive free jabs at any government vaccination centre Monday onwards.

> The Centre will procure three-quarters of all vaccines for those aged 18 and above, including the one-fourth that states were required to buy so far, and hand them over to states free of cost. States will continue to facilitate the vaccination drive by gauging demand, while setting up common service centres and call centres to assist citizens in booking slots for vaccination.

> It will no longer be compulsory for people to register on the Co-WIN or Aarogya Setu app, and can register on-site at both government and private facilities at the time of vaccination.

> Private players will continue buying the remaining 25 per cent of doses from manufacturers for administration at a price. The service charge they are allowed to charge per dose has been capped at Rs 150 over the fixed price of the vaccines.

> The fixed prices of the three vaccines currently available in India have also been capped at Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

June 15,2021

sanchari.jpg

Bengauru, June 15: National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passed away at 3:34 am on Tuesday morning, news agencies reported quoting a statement from Apollo Hospital.

Vijay, known for his performances in Nathicharami and Nanu Avanalla Avalu was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after meeting with a road accident while heading home.

On Monday, doctors had declared him brain dead and his family members had agreed to donate his organs.

Vijay Kumar Basavarajaiah, known by his stage name Sanchari Vijay, was known for his work in Kannada cinema. He also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, after beginning his career as a stage actor. He trained on stage from Sanchari Theatre, a culture centre with its own drama troupe, based in Bengaluru.

Vijay hailed from Chikmagalur. His father Basavarajaiah was an actor and his mother Gowramma, a folk singer. As a child, Vijay played minor roles on stage. In a 2017 interview, he recalled, "I had never imagined that I will end up being an actor. Yes, I did have some qualities like enacting my favourite roles after watching a film or a drama, but all of this was in the past, as later, I started getting serious about education. In fact, even while studying, my friends would notice my acting skills."

After graduating with a bachelor of engineering degree, Vijay worked as a lecturer in a college before moving to Bangaluru and taking up stage acting professionally.

Vijay made his debut in films with the 2011 Kannada film Rangappa Hogbitna. It was followed by a minor role in Rama Rama Raghu Rama, before he received recognition for his performance in Dasavala. He was later cast in Oggarane (2014) and as lead actor subsequently in Harivu.

In Naanu Avanalla...Avalu, his portrayal of a transgender person won him the Best Actor Award at the 62nd National Film Awards. With the award win, Vijay became the third actor after M. V. Vasudeva Rao and Charuhasan to win the National Award for Best Actor for performing in a Kannada film. At the same awards, Harivu won the award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.

June 17,2021

New Delhi, June 17: Student activist Natasha Narwal on Thursday said they had received "tremendous support" inside Tihar Jail in Delhi and would continue their struggle.

Narwal, along with Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, walked out of Tihar, hours after a court here ordered their immediate release in the northeast Delhi riots "conspiracy" case.

JNU students Narwal and Kalita thanked their friends and well-wishers, many of whom gathered outside the jail, for supporting them during their year-long stay behind bars.

"We have received tremendous support inside jail and we will continue our struggle," Narwal told reporters.

Welcoming the Delhi High Court order granting them bail, Narwal, an activist of women collective Pinjra Tod, said that when they were arrested, it took them many months to believe that they were in jail under such stringent charges.

Hitting out at the government, Kalita said people are in jail for raising their voice.

"They are trying to suppress the voice of people and dissent. We got a lot of support from people which helped us survive inside (jail)," she said.

On the delay in their release after the high court granted them bail, she said it was unbelievable because they had secured bail two-three days ago.

"...still we were inside jail. I almost kept expecting that some police officers will come and arrest me," she added.

Narwal, Kalita and Tanha were arrested in May last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Walking out of Tihar Jail, Jamia Millia Islamia student Tanha said he had kept hope that he would be released one day and asserted that the fight against the CAA, NRC and the NPR would continue.

June 12,2021

Mangaluru, June 12: The district administration is likely to impose a total lockdown in 40 villages as well as in Ullal, Someshwar, Kotekar and Belthangady where Covid positivity rate is high.

A meeting in this regard was held at Deputy Commissioner office chaired by district incharge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

He said the positivity rate in the district is not reduced and it is important to implement strict measures to bring down the positivity rate of covid, also covid testing must be increased.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said, people are not taking covid-19 seriously, despite lockdown , many are roaming unnecessarily, to bring down the positivity rate, people must follow covid guidelines.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Rajendra Kumar said lockdown rules cannot be relaxed now as it will be difficult for us to bring down the positivity rate, also, necessary action has been initiated to supply equipment, lab technicians and vehicles to primary health care centers.

As the lockdown has been extended till June 21, banks are allowed to function from 8 am to 12 noon while shops selling essentials, spectacles shops, garages and vehicle service shops can function from 6 am to 12 noon.

The district administration also warned people of unnecessary movement and asked them to stay home during the lockdown.

