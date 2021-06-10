Fuel prices touch record highs after consistent hikes for over a month

Mumabi, June 11: Petrol price in the financial capital of Mumbai breached the Rs 102-mark (per litre) on Friday after a fresh hike in the fuel prices across the country.

Fuel prices have touched record highs after consistent hikes for over a month. In Mumbai, petrol price soared to Rs 102.04 and diesel now costs Rs 94.15, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

Both petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise across four metro cities. In national capital Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs 95.85, a record high, and diesel is charged at Rs 86.75.

In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 95.80 and diesel at Rs 89.60. In the southern city of Chennai, petrol is at Rs 97.19 and diesel at 91.42.

Opposition party workers have gathered in various parts of the country protesting Centre's hikes in petrol and diesel prices.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.