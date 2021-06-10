  1. Home
  2. Fuel prices touch record highs after consistent hikes for over a month

Fuel prices touch record highs after consistent hikes for over a month

News Network
June 11, 2021

Mumabi, June 11: Petrol price in the financial capital of Mumbai breached the Rs 102-mark (per litre) on Friday after a fresh hike in the fuel prices across the country.

Fuel prices have touched record highs after consistent hikes for over a month. In Mumbai, petrol price soared to Rs 102.04 and diesel now costs Rs 94.15, according to Indian Oil Corporation. 

Both petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise across four metro cities. In national capital Delhi, petrol price stood at Rs 95.85, a record high, and diesel is charged at Rs 86.75.

In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 95.80 and diesel at Rs 89.60. In the southern city of Chennai, petrol is at Rs 97.19 and diesel at 91.42. 

Opposition party workers have gathered in various parts of the country protesting Centre's hikes in petrol and diesel prices.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

News Network
June 8,2021

Meanwhile, 15 states reported a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Overall recovery has increased to 94.3 per cent (both home isolation and medical infrastructure) and the positivity rate has decreased by 6.3 per cent overall between June 1 and June 7. 

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new Covid-19 cases, which is an almost 79 per cent fall in the figure as compared to the peak of May 7.

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases was registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

News Network
May 31,2021

New Delhi, May 31: India's economy grew by 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, restricting the full-year contraction to 7.3 per cent, official data showed on Monday.

The fourth quarter growth was better than the 0.5 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2020-21.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 3 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

In 2020-21, the Indian economy contracted by 7.3 per cent against 4 per cent expansion in 2019-20, showing the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NSO had projected a GDP contraction of 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 in its first advance estimates of national accounts released in January this year.

The NSO, in its second revised estimates, had projected a contraction of 8 per cent for 2020-21.

China has recorded a 18.3 per cent growth in January-March 2021.

News Network
June 1,2021

The supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) under the central quota to Karnataka, to sustain Covid-19 patients on ventilators, has been way less than the demand of 1,200 tonnes daily.

This is despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's letter to the Centre and the Karnataka High Court directive to supply the state's share of oxygen, officials said.

According to the data shared by the authorities, on May 30, the state received half of the requirement — 545.85 tonnes of oxygen with a shortfall of 654.15 tonnes. Besides, it received 791.85 tonnes on May 29, 686 tonnes on May 28, 730 tonnes on May 27, 875.07 tonnes on May 26 and 728 tonnes on May 24.

The eight oxygen-producing units in Karnataka, which are located in different parts of the state, are the major source of medical oxygen though they too are unable to meet the demand.

On May 30, the state manufacturer supplied 425.85 tonnes of oxygen against the target of 830 tonnes daily, 572 tonnes on May 29, 446 tonnes on May 28 and 730 tonnes on May 27.

Apart from the state oxygen-producing units, Karnataka is receiving oxygen from Tata Angul, Jamnagar and Rourkela Steel plant.

During the second wave of Covid-19, which began approximately in the first week of March this year, the daily infections hovered between 40,000 to 50,000.

Due to stringent restrictions from April 27 which will be in effect till June 7, the cases came down drastically. On Monday, the state reported 16,604 fresh infections and 411 fatalities due to Covid-19 whereas there were 3.14 lakh active cases.

However, the demand for oxygen remained high in view of the high number of active cases in the state.

"We still need 1,200 tonnes of oxygen, but we are getting way less than it," an official told PTI requesting anonymity.

According to him, the Chief Minister has written to the Centre to increase the supply of oxygen and the High Court has also ordered the Centre to give Karnataka its share of LMO.

