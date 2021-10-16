  1. Home
Fuel rates hiked again: Petrol above Rs 110, diesel above Rs 100 in many parts of India

News Network
October 17, 2021

New Delhi, Oct 17: Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday rallied to their highest ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again by 35 paise a litre.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of the state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.52 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.57.

This is the fourth straight day of 35 paise per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Diesel prices have now increased 19 out of the last 23 days taking up its retail price by Rs 5.95 per litre in Delhi.

With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5, but oil companies finally raised the pump prices last week. Petrol prices have also risen on 16 of the previous 19 days taking up its pump price by Rs 4.65 per litre.

OMCs had preferred to maintain their watch prices on the global oil situation before making any revision in prices. This is the reason why petrol prices were not revised for the last three weeks. But extreme volatility in the global oil price movement has now pushed OMCs to effect the increase.

Crude price has been on a surge rising over three year high level of over $ 84.6 a barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

News Network
October 7,2021

varunmom.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 7: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka have been dropped from the saffron party's national executive whose team was reconstituted on Thursday by party president JP Nadda. Union Minister Smriti Irani, however, has made a comeback to the executive team.

Maneka Gandhi had been a Union minister in the first tenure (2014-19) of the Narendra Modi-led government and she is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Her son Varun Gandhi is Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

Varun Gandhi has been quite vocal through his tweets on the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, demanding action.

In a letter written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Varun Gandhi alleged that the farmers were killed, and sought action on the issue.

Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote that the protesters cannot be silenced through murder and accountability should be fixed.

His stance on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue is being seen as a reason behind his removal from the BJP's executive committee.

Nadda's new team sees the return of Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. Irani has been given a place in the National Executive as a member.

Apart from film actor Mithun Chakraborty, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shubhendu Adhikari, and many leaders from other parties (who switched over to BJP) have also been included.

A BJP leader said this time around 30 per cent new leaders have been included in the executive team.

The meeting of this newly formed team will be held in the national capital on November 7.

News Network
October 5,2021

Lucknow, Oct 5: Adding a new twist to Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which nine persons, including four farmers, were killed, a video surfaced on social media platforms showing an SUV running over a crowd of what looked like farmers on a dusty village road.

Several people were seen lying on the road after the SUV, which was followed by several other vehicles, sped on. The police were yet to confirm the authenticity of the video, which went viral on social networking sites. 

While the farmers alleged that the SUV, which ran over the protesting farmers, was being driven by union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, the latter had denied the allegations.

According to a report, however, one of the injured farmers has said that Ashish Mishra was driving the SUV.

The police remained evasive on whether Ashish, against whom a case of murder was lodged on Monday, would be arrested.

A senior police officer in Lucknow refused to comment.

The opposition leaders, however, continued to make attempts though unsuccessfully to reach Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims.

While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remained in police custody after being arrested late on Sunday night while trying to go to the spot, Congress ruled Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was prevented from stepping out of the Lucknow Airport. Baghel sat on a dharna inside the Airport premises in protest against the police action.

Priyanka also slammed the UP government for keeping her in detention even 28 hours after arresting her. ''I am under arrest but the accused is moving freely,'' she tweeted.

Nine persons, including four farmers and a local journalist, were killed at Tikonia in the district after hundreds of farmers tried to waive a black flag and block the visit of Ajay Mishra and UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to attend a function on Monday.

News Network
October 11,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 11: The state government Monday hinted at starting schools in Karnataka for classes 1 to 5 after Dasara.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "We will be convening a meeting of the technical committee after the Dasara festival. In the meeting, we will request them to give permission to start schools for classes 1 to 5."

He told reporters that if the technical committee does not give its permission, then it will be requested to grant permission to start schools for classes 3 to 5.

The government will also restart the midday meal programme after Dasara vacation, Nagesh said.

Replying to another query, he said a decision on setting up a school fee regulation committee will be taken after receiving the fee model report from other states.

