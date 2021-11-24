Gautam Adani pips Mukesh Ambani to become richest man in Asia

  1. Home
News Network
November 24, 2021

adaniGautam.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 24: Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, has replaced Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani to become the richest man in India and Asia for the first time ever. 

Currently, Adani Group operates a slew of companies including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Power, among others.

Adani’s wealth has swelled up recently, especially after the onset of the pandemic. For instance, his total wealth stood at around $4.91 billion on March 18, 2020. As of now, his net wealth has touched nearly $90 billion - a rise of more than 1800%. 

On the other hand, Ambani’s net wealth has taken a slight hit after Reliance Industries scrapped the deal with Aramco, a Saudi Arabian public petroleum and natural gas company based in Dhahran. 

However, the change of fortune was expected to happen anytime soon. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani’s wealth had stood at $88.8 billion on Tuesday (November 23). On the other hand, Ambani’s net wealth stood at $91 billion.  

But on Wednesday (November 24), shares of Reliance Industries Limited dropped by 1.77% while the shares jumped 2.34%, closing in on the difference between the net wealth of Adani and Ambani. 

News Network
November 10,2021

malalayusuf.jpg

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was vocal against ‘marriage’ has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.

Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre. Reuters could not confirm this.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and her eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion.

As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry.

"I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.

The comment drew criticism from many social media users at the time.

News Network
November 12,2021

New Delhi, Nov 12: The BJP is still the favourite to win the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year but it is now losing 108 seats as the Samajwadi Party rises rapidly, while in Uttarakhand and Punjab, Congress is making a strong comeback, as per the ABP-CVoter-IANS 5-State Snap Poll.

While the BJP led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is still the favourite to win the Assembly polls in 2022, Samajwadi Party (SP) is gathering steam and the difference between the two parties is narrowing, as per the snap poll.

The five-state snap poll was conducted with a sample size of 1,07,193 across 690 seats with a margin of error of +/- 3 per cent to +/- 5 per cent.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP and its alliance partners are projected to get 217 seats, 108 seats down from 325 it won in the 2017 elections.

The SP led by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is rising rapidly in popularity and is now expected to get 156 seats. The battle in UP is now clearly between the BJP and the SP and the gap between the two is only around 60 seats.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP is still leading the race with 38 seats down from 57 it won in the previous elections, losing 19 seats. It is the Congress that is giving a strong fight to the BJP with a gain of 21 seats, touching a tally of 32 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

In Punjab also, the gap is narrowing between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. AAP is still ahead with 51 seats in the 117-member Assembly, but the Congress has narrowed the gap with a tally of 46 seats, still down 31 seats from its tally of 77 in the previous elections, but new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is making a difference. Akali Dal is third with 20 seats.

In Goa, the BJP is leading with 21 seats in the 40-member Assembly, followed by others at 10, AAP at 5 and Congress with only 4 seats.

In Manipur, the BJP is leading with 27 seats in the 60-member Assembly, followed by Congress with 22 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP is holding on to its vote share, with just a minor drop of 0.7 per cent at 40.7 per cent, it is losing 108 seats as the SP is gaining vote share by 7.1 per cent to 31.1 per cent. 

Agencies
November 20,2021

modishame.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have caved in to farmers' demands that he scraps laws they say threaten their livelihoods.

But the reaction to the shock U-turn in the northern states, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces key elections next year, has been less than positive, a worrying sign for a leader seeking to maintain his grip on national politics.

In Uttar Pradesh's Mohraniya, farmer Guru Sevak Singh said that he and others like him lost faith in Modi and his party.

"Today Prime Minister Modi realised that he was committing blunder, but it took him a year to recognise this and only because he now knows farmers will not vote for his party ever again," said Singh.

For the young farmer, the matter is deeply personal.

Singh's 19-year-old brother Guruvinder was killed in October when a car ploughed into a crowd protesting against the farm legislation, one of eight people who died in a spate of violence related to the farmers' uprising.

Thousands of agricultural workers have protested outside New Delhi and beyond for more than a year, shrugging off the pandemic to disrupt traffic and pile pressure on Modi and the BJP who say the new laws were key to modernising the sector.

"Today I can announce that my brother is a martyr," Singh told Reuters, weeping as he held a picture of his dead brother.

"My brother is among those brave farmers who sacrificed their lives to prove that the government was implementing laws to destroy the agrarian economy," he added.

Around him were several police officers, who Singh said were provided after his brother and three others were killed by the car. Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay, is in police custody in relation to the incident.

Ajay Mishra Teni said at the time that his son was not at the site and that a car driven by "our driver" had lost control and hit the farmers after "miscreants" pelted it with stones and attacked it with sticks and swords.

'How can we forget?'

In 2020, the Modi government passed three farm laws in a bid to overhaul the agriculture sector that employs about 60 per cent of India's workforce but is deeply inefficient, in debt and prone to pricing wars.

Angry farmers took to the streets, saying the reforms put their jobs at risk and handed control over crops and prices to private corporations.

The resulting protest movement became one of the country's biggest and most protracted.

Leaders of six farmer unions who spearheaded the movement in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab states said they would not forgive a government that labelled protesting farmers as terrorists and anti-nationals.

"Farmers were beaten with sticks, rods and detained for demanding legitimate rights ... farmers were mowed down by a speeding car belonging to a minister's family ... tell me how can we forget it all?" said Sudhakar Rai, a senior member of a farmers' union in Uttar Pradesh.

Rai said at least 170 farmers were killed during anti-farm law protests across the country. There are no official data to verify his claims.

A senior BJP member who declined to be named said the decision to repeal the laws was taken by Modi after he consulted a top farmers' association affiliated to his party.

The politician, who was at the meeting when the party agreed to back down, said those present conceded the BJP had failed to communicate the benefits of the new laws clearly enough.

Leaders of the opposition and some analysts said Modi's move was linked to state elections next year in Uttar Pradesh - which accounts for more parliamentary seats than any other state - and Punjab.

"What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections!" wrote P. Chidambaram, a senior figure in the opposition Congress party, on Twitter.

But farmers like Singh warned that the government could pay a price for its treatment of farmers.

"We are the backbone of the country and Modi has today accepted that his policies were against farmers," said Singh. "I lost my brother in this mess and no one can bring him back."

