Ghulam Nabi Azad set to float new political party in Jammu and Kashmir?

August 26, 2022

New Delhi, Aug 26: Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress today with a scathing critique of the Gandhis, mainly Rahul Gandhi, is likely to launch a new party in Jammu and Kashmir, sources say.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, say sources, is keen on a new outfit on his home turf. Soon after his resignation, five Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit in his support.

Sources close to Mr Azad say he wants to mark his presence in the region ahead of elections due later this year.

Mr Azad, 73, quit the party days after he rejected a post in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress saying his recommendations for appointments had been ignored. 

Today, the veteran leader slammed the Gandhis with a five-page resignation letter accusing Rahul Gandhi of "childish behaviour" and immaturity and of letting a "coterie of inexperienced sycophants" run the party.

Mr Azad wrote he joined the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir in the mid-1970s, "when it was still a taboo to be associated with the party, given its chequered history in the state from 8th August 1953 onwards - the arrest of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah being the nadir of its political myopia."

His resignation comes ahead of the 2024 national election and amid signs that the election of a new Congress chief will be delayed yet again. The Congress is focused towards a "Bharat Jodo Yatra" to be led by Rahul Gandhi next month.

Mr Azad, a former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member, was among the party's tallest leaders and the Congress's face in Jammu and Kashmir.

If he forms a new party, he has the option of tying up with regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir or partnering with the BJP, which would vastly gain from a face like Mr Azad in the region.

Before him, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also floated his party after quitting the Congress. He tied up with the BJP for the Punjab election but failed to make a mark.

Mr Azad is among the few leaders to enjoy goodwill across the spectrum. After his Rajya Sabha membership ended last year, Mr Azad reportedly received invites from parties like the Trinamool Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

However, his bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out.

The Prime Minister choked up during Mr Azad's Rajya Sabha farewell in parliament last year.

PM Modi shared an episode when they were both Chief Ministers - of Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. He referred to a 2007 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on visitors from Gujarat. "I will never forget Shri Azad's efforts and Pranab Mukherjee's efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. That night...Ghulam Nabi Ji called me...," he recalled, fighting tears.

Describing Mr Azad as a true friend, the PM said: "I would not let you retire, I will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you."

Mr Azad later praised PM Modi during a speech in Jammu and said he hadn't forgotten his humble roots.

Mr Azad was a leading member of the "G-23" or the group of 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 alleging a leadership drift and urging major reforms.

When he was honoured with a Padma Bhushan this year, many in the Congress said it was because of his proximity to the Prime Minister and the BJP.
 

August 13,2022

Manglauru, Aug 13: In a fresh case of “immoral policing”, miscreants belonging to hardline Hindutva outfits targeted an interfaith couple travelling in a bus at Kapinabagilu in Kokkada of Belthangady taluk, on Friday.

It is learnt that the interfaith couple – a girl belonging to Hindu community and boy belonging to Muslim community –  from Gadag had arrived at Dharmasthala. 

They had enquired about a room in a lodge. As they were denied room, they travelled to Subrahmanya from Dharmasthala in a bus.

On getting information on the same, the members of saffron outfits allegedly waylaid the bus at Kapinabagilu and forced the couple to alight from the bus. The boy was allegedly attacked and the girl was threatened. 

The police at Nelyadi outpost have sent the couple back to their home after an enquiry.

Reacting to the incident, Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said “none have filed any complaint on the incident. The youth and young woman have been sent back home.”

August 15,2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India's Independence Day. The Prime Minister raised the national flag before paying tributes to those who fought for India's freedom.

Here are top quotes from the PM's address:

Nation remembering those who made sacrifices but were forgotten and not given their due. We are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives for country's independence.

India is the mother of democracy. India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power.

Entire country came together for Janta curfew, entire country was applauding Corona warriors via taali-thaali. When the world was discussing whether to take vaccines, 200 crore Indians had taken jabs - this is awakening.

"In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity and Fifth, duties of citizens which includes the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

Respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our "Nari Shakti".  Our "Nari Shakti" is being represented in all sectors. The more opportunities we give to our daughters, the more they will take us forward.

We must be proud about our heritage. Only when we are deeply rooted to our motherland, we will fly high.

Our goal is ensuring optimum outcome of our human sources, natural resources.

We have opened new avenues for the youth. My beloved citizens, Lal Bahudar Shashtri gave us a slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan". Atal Vihari Vajpayee added "Jai Vigyan" to it. Now we go a step further and add "Jai Anusandhan" (innovation) to it.

Until and unless, people have the mentality of penalizing the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at the optimum pace. Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to this who are talented & will work towards the progress of the nation.

August 18,2022

New Delhi, Aug 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to file its response within 10 days on a PIL seeking directions to make pharmaceutical companies liable for giving freebies to doctors as an incentive to prescribe their drugs.

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna was informed that makers of Dolo-650 mg tablet had invested Rs 1,000 crore in freebies to have its anti-fever drug prescribed to patients.

The Central Board for Direct Taxes has accused makers of the Dolo-650 tablet of distributing freebies worth Rs 1,000 crore to doctors as consideration for prescribing the tablet, said senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India.

Justice DY Chandrachud remarked that it is a "serious issue" and said that even he has been prescribed the same tablet during COVID.

"This is not music to my ears. I was also asked to have the same when I had COVID. This is a serious issue and matter," Justice Chandrachud said.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, said that affidavit is almost ready and it will be filed.

The apex court then asked the Central government to file a reply within 10 days on the plea alleging unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies in their dealings with healthcare professionals resulting in the prescription of excessive or irrational drugs and a push for high-cost or over-priced brands.

Earlier, the bench had issued notice to the Centre on the petition but it has not filed a response yet.

The plea claimed that there are abundant examples that show how corruption in the pharmaceutical sector endangers positive health outcomes and puts patients' health at risk.

The petition added that as violations of this kind have become a recurring phenomenon and are progressively becoming more pervasive, a Statutory Code of ethical marketing for the pharmaceutical industry, with penal consequences, be established to curb such practices for the enforcement of the Fundamental Right to Health of the people of India.

The petition also said that due to the voluntary nature of the existing Code, unethical practices continue to increase and have also surfaced during the COVID-19 times.

Hence, the petition urged to issue direction to give the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices a statutory basis and make it effective by providing a monitoring mechanism, transparency, accountability as well as consequences of violations.

The petition has urged to direct that till an effective law is enacted as prayed above, this court may lay down the guidelines to control and regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies or in the alternative make the existing Code binding with such modifications/additions as the court may find proper and reasonable, which should be followed by all the authorities/courts under Articles 32, 141, 142 and 144 of the Constitution.

