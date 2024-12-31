  1. Home
Give up lying as New Year resolution: Delhi BJP chief writes to Kejriwal

News Network
January 1, 2025

New Delhi: In a jibe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva urged him to give up what he said were the former CM's "deceitful and dishonest" political practices as a new year resolve.

The dig at Kejriwal comes in response to his letter to RSS head Mohan Bhagwat in which he has accused the BJP of "openly" distributing money and trying to get Puravanchali and Dalit voters deleted from Delhi's electoral rolls ahead of the assembly polls.

Sachdeva extended Kejriwal new year greetings in his letter and said since childhood we all make resolutions on New Year's day to give up bad habits and start something good and new.

The Delhi BJP president said he hoped that, on the first day of 2025, Kejriwal would strive to bring meaningful change by abandoning "dishonest and deceitful political practices".

As part of his New Year's resolution, Kejriwal should resolve to "never to swear in the name of his children", and "apologise for promoting liquor" and "making false assurances" of cleaning Yamuna, Sachdeva said.

He also said he hoped the AAP chief would stop "playing with the sentiments" of Delhi's women, elders, and religious communities by making "false promises" and will not "associate with or accept donations" from "anti-national forces" for political gains.

"May God give you the strength to walk on the path of righteousness," Sachdeva said concluding the letter.

News Network
December 29,2024

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangalore MLA U T Khader announced two ambitious bridge projects sanctioned by the Cabinet for Mangalore constituency, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on NH 66 and promoting tourism in the region.

A new bridge, parallel to the Nethravathi bridge, will connect Kotepura to Bolara at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore. Spanning 1.5 km, it will be one of the longest bridges in the region. A consultant appointed by the Public Works Department (PWD) is currently preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Khader explained that Kotepura, once a hub of business activities before the construction of the Nethravathi bridge, will regain its prominence with the new project.

“The 12-meter-wide bridge will offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, designed to enhance the experience for commuters. Once completed, it is expected to reduce 50% of the traffic on NH 66 via Pumpwell, as residents from areas like Bunder, Kudroli, and Bolar will use this route. Additionally, plans are underway to develop a scenic seaside road from Kotepura to the Kerala border, boosting tourism,” Khader elaborated.

The second bridge, connecting Sajipa Nadu to Thumbe at a cost of ₹62 crore, is set to benefit residents from Arkula, Meramajalu, and Thumbe. Presently, residents from Sajipa must travel via Melkar and Bantwal to reach Thumbe. “This bridge has been a long-standing dream of mine, and I had placed the proposal before the Chief Minister even before becoming the Speaker,” he added.

Addressing concerns about the difficulty faced by residents crossing the railway line between Thokkottu and Olapete, Khader revealed that a footbridge has been proposed, and funding is ready, awaiting railway approval.

On other topics, Khader responded to a query about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations against RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna. He stated that the matter would be discussed with the Assembly secretary. Regarding an MLC C T Ravi's controversial remark, Khader expressed regret and assured that the Council Chairman would address the issue.

News Network
January 1,2025

A new report released by the UN Human Rights Office says Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on hospitals in Gaza have had a catastrophic effect on the territory’s healthcare system.

Jeremy Laurence, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Tuesday the regime has used heavy bombs to attack civilians taking shelter in hospitals.

Laurence added that the UN office has also verified the precision targeting of people inside hospitals, including healthcare workers.

He stressed that deliberate attacks on places where the sick and wounded are treated is a war crime.

“And beyond the conflict itself, civilians were seriously impacted. Women, especially pregnant women, have suffered gravely,” he said.

“Our Office received reports that newborns had died because their mothers were unable to attend postnatal check-ups or reach medical facilities to give birth,” he added.

“Intentionally directing attacks against hospitals and places where the sick and wounded are treated, provided they are not military objectives, is a war crime,” he said.

“Intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population as such or against individual civilians not taking direct part in hostilities is a war crime. And intentionally launching disproportionate attacks is also war crime,” he stated.

Laurence said the Israeli regime’s pattern of deadly attacks on Gaza hospitals has pushed the healthcare system to the brink of total collapse.

His remarks came after UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, said earlier that Gaza's hospitals have become a death trap.

He urged independent and credible investigations into hospital-related incidents in Gaza.

Gaza’s population has been reduced by 6 percent since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s campaign of genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory in 2023, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said.

According to the bureau’s report published on Tuesday, the Israeli offensive has left 45,541 Palestinians dead, 11,000 missing and believed to be under the rubble. At least 100,000 have also been forced to flee, the report said.

The report reveals that “90% of children aged 6 to 23 months and pregnant women” face severe nutritional deficiencies in Gaza.

The report also indicates the Israeli forces deliberately “target specific groups of the population, such as children and youth,” which leads to a significant “distortion … of the population.”

According to the bureau, this will greatly reduce the birth rate, and negatively affect the age and gender structure of the population during the years to come.

News Network
December 22,2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday awarded Kuwait's highest honour ‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’. It is the 20th international award bestowed upon him by a country.

‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’ is a knighthood order of Kuwait. It is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and members of foreign royal families in sign of friendship.

“I am honoured to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I dedicate this honour to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait,” PM Modi posted on X.

It has been previously awarded to foreign leaders like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles and George Bush.

Last month, PM Modi was conferred with the highest national award of Guyana, 'The Order of Excellence' during his visit to nation.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend President Irfaan Ali for conferring upon me Guyana's highest award. This is a living proof of your deep commitment to our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field,” PM Modi had said.

The prime minister was also conferred the "Dominica Award of Honour" by President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica.

"Honoured to be conferred with highest national award by Dominica. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," Modi said in a post on X.

Guard of Honour 

The prime minister received a grand ceremonial welcome in Kuwait during his state visit to the Gulf nation. He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait. The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah also present during the ceremony.

The details of the meeting were also shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on X. "A special welcome on historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait lie ahead."

