Give up lying as New Year resolution: Delhi BJP chief writes to Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a jibe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva urged him to give up what he said were the former CM's "deceitful and dishonest" political practices as a new year resolve.

The dig at Kejriwal comes in response to his letter to RSS head Mohan Bhagwat in which he has accused the BJP of "openly" distributing money and trying to get Puravanchali and Dalit voters deleted from Delhi's electoral rolls ahead of the assembly polls.

Sachdeva extended Kejriwal new year greetings in his letter and said since childhood we all make resolutions on New Year's day to give up bad habits and start something good and new.

The Delhi BJP president said he hoped that, on the first day of 2025, Kejriwal would strive to bring meaningful change by abandoning "dishonest and deceitful political practices".

As part of his New Year's resolution, Kejriwal should resolve to "never to swear in the name of his children", and "apologise for promoting liquor" and "making false assurances" of cleaning Yamuna, Sachdeva said.

He also said he hoped the AAP chief would stop "playing with the sentiments" of Delhi's women, elders, and religious communities by making "false promises" and will not "associate with or accept donations" from "anti-national forces" for political gains.

"May God give you the strength to walk on the path of righteousness," Sachdeva said concluding the letter.