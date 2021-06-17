  1. Home
Global covid death toll exceeds 40 lakh

News Network
June 18, 2021

Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 40 lakh on Thursday, according to a news agency tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations.

While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several nations have vaccine shortages as the Delta variant becomes the dominant strain around the world.

It took over a year for the Covid-19 death toll to hit 20 lakh, while the next 20 lakh were recorded in just 166 days, according to a media analysis.

The top five countries by total number of deaths – the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and Mexico – represent about 50% of all deaths in the world, while Peru, Hungary, Bosnia, the Czech Republic and Gibraltar have the highest death rates when adjusted for population.

Countries in Latin America are facing their worst outbreak since March, with 43 of every 100 infections in the world being reported in the region, according to a Reuters analysis. The top nine countries reporting the most deaths per capita over the last week were all in Latin America.

Hospitals in Bolivia, Chile and Uruguay are largely seeing Covid-19 patients between the ages of 25 and 40 as the trend toward younger patients continued. In Brazil's Sao Paulo, 80% of intensive care units (ICU) occupants are Covid-19 patients.

Soaring deaths are straining the operating capacity of crematoriums in developing nations and gravediggers in several countries have been forced to expand cemeteries with row after row of new tombs.

India and Brazil are the countries reporting the most deaths each day on a seven-day average and are still troubled with cremation woes and lack of burial space. India accounts for one in every three deaths reported worldwide each day, according to an analysis.

Many health experts believe that official death toll to be undercounted globally, with the World Health Organization (WHO) last month estimating fatalities to be much higher.

Last week, the Indian state of Bihar raised its Covid-19 death toll sharply higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases, lending weight to concerns that India's overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure.

As poorer nations struggle to inoculate their populations due to vaccine shortages, wealthier countries have been urged to donate more to control the pandemic.

"The primary issue in the Americas is vaccine access, not vaccine acceptance," Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa Etienne said Wednesday, urging donor countries to send shots as soon as possible.

The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations had pledged to provide 1 billion Covid-19 vaccinations to help poorer countries vaccinate their populations.

News Network
June 9,2021

New Delhi, June 9: The government has come out with comprehensive guidelines for the management of Covid-19 among children in which Remdesivir has not been recommended and rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested.

The guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the health ministry also said that steroids are harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of infection.

The DGHS recommended steroids only in hospitalised moderately severe and critically ill Covid-19 cases under strict supervision.

"Steroids should be used at the right time, in the right dose and for the right duration. Self-medication of steroids must be avoided," it said.

The guidelines also said Remdesivir (an emergency use authorization drug) is not recommended in children.

"There is lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data with respect to Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age," the guidelines said.

The guidelines suggested rational use of High-resolution CT (HRCT) for seeing the extent and nature of lung involvement in patients with Covid-19.

"However, any additional information gained from HRCT scan of the chest often has little impact on treatment decisions, which are based almost entirely on clinical severity and physiological impairment.

"Therefore, treating physicians should be highly selective in ordering HRCT imaging of the chest in Covid-19 patients," the guidelines said.

They said Covid-19 is a viral infection, and antimicrobials have no role in the prevention or treatment of uncomplicated Covid-19 infection.

For asymptomatic and mild cases, the guidelines said antimicrobials are not recommended for therapy or prophylaxis while for moderate and severe cases antimicrobials should not be prescribed unless there is clinical suspicion of a superadded infection.

Hospital admission increases the risk of healthcare-associated infections with multidrug-resistant organisms.

For asymptomatic infection among children, the guidelines recommended no specific medication and promoted Covid-appropriate behaviour (mask, strict hand hygiene, physical distancing) and suggested giving nutritious diet.

The guidelines said that for mild infection paracetamol 10-15mg/kg/dose may be given every 4-6 hours for fever and throat soothing agents and warm saline gargles in older children and adolescents have been recommended for cough.

In case of moderate infection, the guidelines suggested initiating immediate oxygen therapy.

"Corticosteroids are not required in all children with moderate illness; they may be administered in rapidly progressive disease and anticoagulants may also be indicated," the guidelines said.

For severe Covid-19 among children, the guidelines said if Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) develops, necessary management to be initiated.

"In case shock develops, necessary management should be initiated. Antimicrobials to be administered if there is evidence/strong suspicion of superadded bacterial infection.  May need organ support in case of organ dysfunction, e.g. renal replacement therapy," it said.

The guidelines also recommended a six-minute walk test for children above 12 years under the supervision of parents/guardians.

"It is a simple clinical test to assess cardiopulmonary exercise tolerance and is used to unmask hypoxia.  Attach a pulse oximeter to his/her finger and ask the child to walk in the confines of their room for six minutes continuously," it said. 

News Network
June 15,2021

hubballi.jpg

Hubballi, June 15: A Hubballi-bound Indigo plane suffered a tyre burst while landing here, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

However, all the passengers and crew members were safe.

In an official statement, Indigo Airlines said, "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubballi."

According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to crosswind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm.

"Probably due to hard landing and crosswind, the tyre burst," the official said.

All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday.

"The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident," the official added. 

News Network
June 17,2021

Mumbai, June 17: Although Covid-19 daily infections seem to dwindle, concern over a possible third wave has been haunting India which has been battered by the pandemic.

Maharashtra, which was the worst-hit state during the second wave, has already started preparation to face the possible third wave, which some believe will be triggered due to the 'Delta plus' variant.

On Wednesday, a state task force warned citizens to strictly adhere to Covid norms as refusal to follow the same would inevitably lead to a third Covid wave in the state within a month or two.

Senior doctors and officers have been asked by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure availability of medicines and essential equipment, according to a media report. 

Thackeray was informed of the threat posed by the 'Delta plus' variant, that could spark a third wave, during a meeting to review state Covid preparation.

The Delta variant, health officials said, was responsible for more cases in the second wave compared to the first. The 'Delta plus' variant could cause an even higher number of cases in a potential third wave.

They further said that the third wave could lead to 8 lakh active Covid cases in Maharashtra alone, 10 per cent of which are likely to be children.

