Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips to 107 rank; worse than Pak, Sri Lanka, Bangla, Nepal, Myanmar

October 15, 2022

Lagging behind most south Asian countries, India has ranked 107th on Global Hunger Index 2022 out of 121 countries ranked. With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been rated as ‘serious’ by European NGOs, Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, the publishers of the Global Hunger Index.

India slipped six places from its 2021 ranking of 101 among 116 countries. Last year, the country’s score was 28.2.

The Global Hunger Index scores are determined based on the values of four component indicators – child mortality, child stunting, child wasting and undernourishment. The Index, published annually, tracks hunger globally as well as by region and country. The publishers sourced the data for the indicators from various multilateral agencies, including the UN, UNICEF, World Bank, and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Almost all of India’s neighbours fared well with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar ranking 99, 64, 84, 81, and 71, respectively. With a score of less than five, China has topped the chart with 16 other countries.

Those who ranked below India are Afghanistan, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Niger, Haiti, Central African Republic, Yemen, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Timor-Leste, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar.

The Global Hunger Index 2022 could not determine the ranks of 15 countries, including Uganda, Zimbabwe, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Guinea, Burundi, and Mozambique, due to the lack of data, the report said.

Following the report, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led Central government, saying that the country’s score has worsened since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that 22.4 crore people in India were undernourished.

“When will the Hon'ble PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children?” he wrote on Twitter.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP aims to create a five trillion economy but ranks 107 on the hunger index.

“Even 106 countries, up to Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, are better than us in providing bread for two times,” he tweeted in Hindi.

October 3,2022

Mysuru, Oct 3: Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle in Mysuru early Monday and received a rousing response, as he left for Pandavapura via Manipal Hospital Circle. Instead of the scheduled break at Manipal Hospital Circle, the yatra proceeded towards Naganahalli Gate on Bengaluru Road, an extra 3.5 km away.

Rahul passed through Chamarajendra Circle in front of the North Gate of Mysuru Palace, Ashoka Road, Myrusu Central Prisons, Fountain Circle, Tipu Sultan Circle, Millennium Circle, St Philomena’s College, Bannimantapa, JSS Medical College, Bengaluru Road, Manipal Hospital Circle on Outer Ring Road, KR Mill, Siddalingapura and Naganahalli Gate. In some stretches, people gathered on both sides, while in others, crowds were not allowed. It took over one hour and 15 minutes for the 10 km leg of the yatra from Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle to Naganahalli Gate.

The yatra resumed after a break at Naganahalli Gate at 9.05 am and proceeded towards Srirangapatna in Mandya district. A barefoot woman held hands with Rahul Gandhi and walked along with him for a while near Kalasthavadi on the border of Mandya district.

People waited with placards on the median and also on footpaths of the route, while folk art troupes performed at some places. Congress and national flags were waved all along. People gathered and also those who took part in the yatra shouted slogans such as ‘Bharat Jodo’. Near St Philomena’s College, a group of youths, wearing T-shirts and holding placards with ‘We are walking for jobs’ slogans, joined the yatra, met Rahul Gandhi and shared a few words.

It has to be recalled that Rahul Gandhi entered Karnataka via Gundlupet town, in Chamarajanagar district, from Gudlur in Tamil Nadu, on September 30. He entered Mysuru district on October 1 via Kalale Gate in Nanjangud taluk. He reached Kalale Gate from Tondavadi Gate in Gundlupet taluk, where he had halted. He reached Thandavapura by Saturday evening, via Chikkaiahana Chatra.

Rahul participated in numerous events at Khadi village Badanavalu to mark Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2 and resumed his yatra at Kaalibeeramma temple at Kadkola Industrial Area junction. He walked up to APMC Yard in Bandipalya and halted in a camp on Doddakere Maidan in Mysuru. His speech in the rain near Kaalibeeramma temple received applause. People took shelter under chairs by holding them above their heads, eager to listen to his speech.

The leader was accompanied by national leaders like Randeep Singh Surjewala and K C Venugopal and state leaders like D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, B K Hariprasad and R Dhruvanarayan. Other leaders like Saleem Ahmed, Krishna Bhyregowda, Vasu, Tanveer Sait, M K Somashekar, Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge were in the padyayatra on Monday.

He will reach Pandavapura by Monday evening, after a break at Srirangapatna. The yatra will break for a couple of days in the wake of the Dasara festival, especially for the Jamboo Savari. 

October 2,2022

New Delhi, Oct 2: The Maharashtra government on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say “Vande Mataram” while receiving phone calls instead of “Hello”.

“Vande Mataram means we are bowing before our mother. Hence, it is our appeal to the people to say Vande Mataram instead of Hello,” state cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said at a rally held in Wardha district on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Saturday appealed to Maharashtra government employees and officers to greet people by saying “Vande Mataram” instead of “Hello” during official or personal phone calls.

It is not mandatory, but the heads of departments should encourage their staff to do so, the GR said.

It said ‘hello’ is borrowed from Western culture and the word did not have any specific meaning. “The word is just a formality which does not arouse any emotion,” the GR said.

Greeting people by saying “Vande Mataram” will create a feeling of affection, it said, adding that an awareness campaign should be conducted to promote it.

At the event in Wadha on Sunday, Mungantiwar said, “If people want to say ‘Jai Bhim’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram’, or even mention their parents’ names while answering a phone call all forms are ok with us. Our appeal is to avoid saying Hello while receiving a call.”

During the independence movement, a slogan like “Inquilab Zindabad” (long live the revolution) was banned by the British rulers, he said.

“But, it inspired many people to join the (freedom) movement and eventually we got independence. Even Mahatma Gandhi had supported (chanting of) Vande Mataram and he had written so in a column published at that time,” he said.

The proposal was first made by Mngantiwar soon after being sworn in as a minister in August.

Mungantiwar also said the state government will come up with an audiobook on 850 key personalities from Maharashtra who played a major role in the formation of the state.

“Like the audiobook, we will also come up with MaharashtraTel, where stories and information about key personalities and their contribution will be available in audio format. People can listen to it while travelling as well,” he said. 

October 15,2022

Yadgir, Oct 15: More than 400 Dalits renounced Hinduism and embraced Buddhism at a programme organised by Buddha Vihar Trust and Dalit organisations on the occasion of the 66th Dhamma Chakra Pravarthana Dina of Dr B R Ambedkar on Friday. 

The day is observed to mark Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism with thousands of his followers at Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956. 

Ambedkar's granddaughter Ramatai Ambedkar took part in the programme.

She said Buddhism is a scientific religion and gives guidance on how to lead a good life. 

Women and children were among those who embraced Buddhism. They took 22 vows including never to worship any Hindu deities. Varajyothi Bhantheji graced the occasion. 

Dalit leaders Mavalli Shankar, Ennoor Srinivas, Mareppa Halli, Parashuram, Neelanayak and others took part in the programme.

