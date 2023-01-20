Goa-bound flight from Russia diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

  1. Home
News Network
January 21, 2023

flight.jpg

Panaji, Jan 21: A Goa-bound chartered flight from Russian capital Moscow with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the wee hours of Saturday following a bomb threat, police said.

This is the second such incident on the Moscow-Goa route involving the same airline in less than two weeks. The flight, operated by Russian airline Azur Air, was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in South Goa at 4.15 am, a senior police official said.

"The flight (AZV2463) was diverted to Uzbekistan after an email was received at 12.30 am by the office of the Dabolim airport director, which said that a bomb was planted on the plane.

The flight was diverted before it entered the Indian airspace. It landed at an airport in Uzbekistan around 4.30 am," he said. Apart from passengers, there were seven crew members on board, he said.

On January 9, a Moscow-to-Goa flight had made an emergency landing at Gujarat's Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat.

That flight was also operated by Azur Air. After the threat mail, the Dabolim airport was put on alert and the personnel of Goa Police, Quick Response Team (QRT), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and dog squad were deployed at the facility as a precautionary measure, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Shaikh said.

"Additional police force was mobilised at the airport," he said.

In the January 9 incident, the Azur Air office in Russia had received the threat mail, while this time it was received by the office of the Dabolim airport director, sources said. A senior official of the Dabolim airport said a police complaint would be lodged in connection with the incident.

News Network
January 20,2023

Surya.jpg

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, who had served as a police officer in Karnataka before taking a political plunge, has claimed that that BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, did not open the emergency exit of an IndiGo aircraft they were travelling in recently. 

Surya faced backlash after reports emerged that it was he who had allegedly pulled open the emergency exit of an IndiGo flight before take-off at the Chennai airport in December last year.

Speaking to the media in Chikkamagaluru, Annamalai said that he was accompanying Surya in the flight when the alleged incident took place on December 2, last year.

“It was an ATR 72, a small aircraft. In a small aircraft, the emergency doors will be in the front side. Tejasvi Surya was seated in the emergency seat. In that ATR aircraft, you will not even find a handrest. He was just holding the emergency door. We were chatting, and at that time the flight didn't take off. People were still boarding,” he said.

“After a while, he told me that there was a bleed which had peeled off and there was a gap in the door. I also saw that and alerted the air hostess. Thereafter, she called the pilot and narrated the incident. The pilot had to follow the procedure and he had de-boarded the passengers,” claimed the Tamil Nadu BJP chief.

He further added, “They rectified the problem and fixed the door. Tejasvi Surya had given an incident report on the same. When these kinds of incidents occur, they have to submit in writing about the incident. So, he gave the report in the incident form.”

 “Tejasvi Surya didn't pull the door. He travels so much and is educated. Why will he pull the door?” questioned the former IPS officer turned politician.

Annamalai further refuted the media report that stated that the South Bengaluru MP had opened the emergency door and claimed that Surya did not apologise in the incident report. However, the TN BJP chief added that Surya had apologised to the passengers and that Surya was not at fault.

“When he was holding, the door had peeled off. He had also mentioned this in the incident report. Tejasvi didn't apologise, as per media reports. He had written about it. You all know he is an MP, and he is in a responsible position. So, he apologised to the passengers, despite there being no fault with him. Still, the flight was delayed because he was seated there,” concluded Annamalai.

News Network
January 10,2023

girls.jpg

Shivamogga, Jan 10: Bajrang Dal and other hardline Hindutva organisation today forcefully imposed a bandh in Sagar town of Karnataka’s Shivamogga district in protest against the attempt to attack Bajrang Dal activist Suneel who had allegedly harassed a Muslim girl.

Many commercial establishments in the town remained shut since morning and merchants extended support to the bandh call given by saffron outfits. Members of Hindutva organisations took out a protest rally from Ganapathi temple and reached the bus terminal after passing through Shivappa Nayaka market. 

They forced Muslim merchants to shut their shops in the fish market in the town. When they refused, the saffron activists raised slogans in favour of Sri Ram and Muslim youths also raised slogans Allahu Akbar. When the situation escalated, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. 

Eve-teasing

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told media persons that Sameer reportedly attacked Bajrang Dal activist Suneel near Abharan jewellery shop in Sagar town on January 8 as the latter had been teasing the former's sister for the past four months. However, Suneel had escaped unhurt.

Despite being warned by Sameer to stop it, Suneel had continued the same. Police have discovered that Suneel had called Sameer and sought the phone number of his sister. Enraged by this, Sameer had planned to attack Suneel.

The SP also made it clear that the incident has no communal link and it was purely personal rivalry. Police have arrested Sameer, Imian and Mansoor on charge of attempt to murder and the investigation is on to find out the role of Imian and Mansoor in the case. 

He also asked people not to take the law into their hands under any circumstance. If there are any issues, people must inform the police immediately so that suitable action can be taken against those who go against the law.

Meanwhile, the Muslim girl, who reportedly faced harassment and threats from Bajrang Dal activist, urged the police to release her brother. “I had complained to my brother against Suneel, who was constantly following me when I was going to college and was asking to remove burkha. My brother had just warned him to stay away from me. He never attempted to kill him. However, now police have registered attempted to murder case against him,” she lamented.

News Network
January 17,2023

china.jpg

Beijing, Jan 17: China’s population has decreased for the first time in more than 60 years, official data shows — a historic turn for the world’s most populous nation that is now expected to see a long period of population decline.

The country of 1.4 billion has seen birth rates plunge to record lows as its workforce ages, a drop that analysts warn could stymie economic growth and pile pressure on the country’s strained public finances.

The mainland Chinese population stood at approximately 1,411,750,000 at the end of 2022, Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Tuesday, a decrease of 850,000 from the end of the previous year.

The number of births was 9.56 million, the NBS said, while the number of deaths stood at 10.41 million. Men also continued to outnumber women in China by 722.06 million to 689.69 million.

The new figures mark the first fall in China’s population since 1961, when the country battled the worst famine in its modern history, caused by Mao Zedong’s disastrous agricultural policy known as the Great Leap Forward.

China has long been the world’s most populous nation, but is expected to soon be overtaken by India, if it has not already.

Estimates put India’s population at more than 1.4 billion.

The head of the NBS, Kang Yi, said people should not worry about China’s population decline as the country’s overall labour supply still exceeds demand.

Though China ended its strict “one-child policy” in 2016 and in 2021 allowed couples to have three children, the policy change has not reversed the demographic decline.

In the long term, United Nations experts believe, China’s population could reduce by 109 million by the year 2050, more than triple the decline of their previous forecast in 2019. 

