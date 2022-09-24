  1. Home
  Governor houses in non-BJP states are now centres for hatching conspiracies: AAP

News Network
September 24, 2022

Chandigarh, Sept 24: The ruling AAP in Punjab on Saturday sharpened its attacked against Governor Banwarilal Purohit, alleging that he is acting at the behest of the BJP.

The fresh attack came a day after the Governor’s office sought details of the legislative business to be taken up in the September 27 Assembly session. Purohit had come under fire after he stopped the government from holding a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a "confidence motion".

AAP leader and state Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said the Punjab government does not want any confrontation but asserted that it will be unacceptable to the ruling party if anyone tries to deprive them of exercising their constitutional rights.

Arora accused Purohit of cancelling the earlier special session scheduled for September 22 at the instance of the BJP-led Centre to make the party's "Operation Lotus" a success.

The Governor is acting at the behest of the BJP, he alleged addressing the media here.

Arora said it never happened in the past 75 years that details regarding the legislative business were sought.

"A shameful incident took place yesterday, which has not happened in the past 75 years. The Governor issued a new letter to the Punjab government to know about the legislative business," said Arora.

As per convention, the Business Advisory Committee of the House, in which representatives of all political parties are there, decides the legislative business to be taken up.

"If 117 MLAs want to discuss and resolve public issues, then why is he fearing?," asked Arora.

He alleged that the Governor houses in states with non-BJP governments have become places for "hatching conspiracies".

In Delhi, where AAP is in power, the Lieutenant Governor is acting like an opposition, he alleged.

"In Punjab, the BJP has two MLAs and the Congress is fully supporting them. I feel that the Centre has given the responsibility of playing the role of opposition to the Governor here because of which such letters are being issued every day. It is very unfortunate," alleged Arora.

Asked whether the state government will provide the details sought by the Governor, Arora said a decision in this regard will be taken after the chief minister and the Vidhan Sabha Speaker hold legal consultations.

Whether the confidence motion will be moved, he evaded a direct reply and said, "Just wait for it. Whatever happens will be before you."

Asked if the Governor denied permission for holding the session, Arora said, "Let him do so, we will plan accordingly."

To a query, Arora asked the Governor to play his role and not to interfere in the functioning of MLAs.

As per convention, the Governor gives approval to the recommendation of the Cabinet for holding a session and then before the session, the Business Advisory Committee mutually decides about the issues to be discussed, he said.

"Now, what to say about the Governor, the kind of work he is doing, now I suspect he may say he will sit here (in the session)," said Arora.

Arora said there is no provision of sending the list of the House to the Governor.

"The House has 100 per cent right over it. Elected representatives are the members of the BAC, headed by the Speaker. There is no role of Governor in it," he asserted.

Arora also criticised the Union government for denying him political clearance for a knowledge-exchange tour on Green Hydrogen to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. The minister was to fly to Europe on Saturday. 

News Network
September 17,2022

Hyderabad, Sept 17: Communal forces in the country and Telangana are trying to divide the society and spread hatred among people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao alleged on Saturday. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag on 'Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam' (Telangana National Integration Day) here, Rao said if religious fanaticism grows, it will destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships.

Noting that religious fanaticism was on the upsurge, Rao said, "They plant thorns in societal relations for their narrow interests. They are spreading hatred among people with their venomous comments. This kind of division between people is in no way justified." Rao’s comments came minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

The state government celebrated September 17 as Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) while the Centre named it as Hyderabad Liberation Day'. The Telangana government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

Rao charged the 'disruptive forces' with distorting the occasion of September 17, which stands as a symbol of national unity, to fulfill their narrow and selfish political interests.

These forces which have no connection with the historical events of September 17 are trying to distort and pollute the bright history of Telangana with petty politics, he claimed.

“The Telangana society actively responds in the most intellectual way. The same activeness and intelligence should be shown again. The insidious efforts of these evil and corrupt forces, which are trying to sever the fabric of the nation, must be thwarted. I warn you once again that there is a danger that the society will be thrown into turmoil even if it is forgotten in a blink of an eye.”

Listing the achievements of Telangana after its formation in 2014, the CM said in the industrial sector, investments of to the tune of Rs 232,111 crore have come in the past eight years creating 16.50 lakh jobs. KCR said Telangana is making unparalleled progress in the field of IT with Rs 1.84 lakh crore worth of exports in 2021 against Rs over 57,000 crore in 2014 and surpassed the country's growth rate in the sector exports. 
 

News Network
September 14,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 14: The Karnataka government wants to have 35,000 electric buses by 2030, Transport Minister B Sriramulu told the Assembly on Wednesday. 

He was responding to a question by Congress MLA Tanveer Sait who sought details on electric buses in the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). 

“There are 35,000 buses. Going forward, given that diesel prices are going up everyday and we’re incurring losses, we want all our buses to become electric by 2030 so that we start making profits. That’s our resolve,” Sriramulu said. 

Sriramulu said diesel buses incur a cost of Rs 68.53 per km. 

At present, 90 electric buses have been pressed into service in Bengaluru for a 12-year contract under the Smart Cities project. The per-km cost for these buses is Rs 64.67. 

Under the union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles (FAME)-II, Sriramulu said BMTC has been given 75 electric buses out of 300. “We hope the remaining buses will be given to us soon,” Sriramulu said. These buses have a per-km cost of Rs 61.90. 

Also, an order has been placed for 921 electric buses through the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). These buses will incur Rs 54 per km, Sriramulu said. 

News Network
September 16,2022

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 16: Miscreants belonging to Hindutva outfits allegedly stopped an interfaith marriage between a Hindu woman and a Muslim youth and thrashed the latter in Chikkamagaluru. 

Based on a complaint filed by the groom, the Basavanahalli police have registered a case against four of the miscreants.

The Hindu-Muslim couple had arrived at the sub registrar’s office situated on Rathnagiri road in Chikkamagaluru for entering into wedlock on Wednesday, September 14. The Hindutva activists who got information about the marriage, intervened and stopped the proceedings. They also thrashed the groom and threatened the bride and her family. They subsequently took the couple to the police station.

On hearing the news, members of various organisations gathered near the police station and held talks with the police. Based on the complaint by the victim, the Basavanahalli police have registered a case.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said the man, in his complaint, accused four members of various organisations of obstructing his marriage and assaulting him. The police are on search for those named in the complaint.

Speaking to media persons, the Hindu woman’s mother said that she was not opposed to her daughter’s marriage with Muslim man. She also has urged the saffron outfits not to interfere in her family’s affairs. 

“They both like each other. I want them to come to the village after getting married. My daughter is the pillar of my house. I wish good for my daughter and not bothering others,” she said.

